Norman, OK

247Sports

Oklahoma State's Mike Gundy says ex-TCU coach Gary Patterson's influence is clear on Texas defense

Texas football bolstered its defensive staff in Year 2 under Steve Sarkisian with the addition of former longtime TCU head coach Gary Patterson as a special assistant to Sarkisian. And Patterson's presence in Austin is already making a notable impact on the Longhorns defense this season, according to Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy. Gundy says Patterson's influences are clear when watching film on the Longhorns, who travel to Stillwater Saturday for an AP top 25 showdown with the Cowboys.
AUSTIN, TX
The Spun

Oklahoma, Texas Reportedly Make Decision On Big 12 Future

Oklahoma and Texas will eventually leave the Big 12 for the SEC. However, that move won't happen within the next two years. Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark discussed Oklahoma and Texas' future at the conference's Basketball Tipoff inside Kansas City’s T-Mobile Center. Yormark said Oklahoma and Texas will remain...
NORMAN, OK
247Sports

Daily Delivery: If Oklahoma and Texas are staying two more years, then here's a Big 12 schedule plan

GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. New Big 12 Conference commissioner Brett Yormark said Tuesday that Oklahoma and Texas will be in the league through the end of the existing conference media deal, which expires following the 2024-25 sports season. That means they will be in the Big 12 for two more football seasons after this one, and Fitz has a plan he earlier spelled out to make the most of them being around to help boost the profile of the conference's four new members. It's called The Fitz Plan, and it's linked here.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Yardbarker

Oklahoma, Texas to stay in Big 12 until 2025

Texas and Oklahoma will remain in the Big 12 through the end of June 2025, which might be good news for their football fans. UT and OU have said they will join the SEC, the Big Dog of college football, on July 1, 2025. “They’re going to be here through...
NORMAN, OK
247Sports

Bet On It: Kansas State at TCU

Editor's Note: Bet On It is a weekly article that features sports betting advice from the GoPowercat staff throughout the college football season. Each contributor will provide their pick on Kansas State's upcoming point spread. Odds are referenced from Caesars Sportsbook and are subject to change prior to kickoff. After...
MANHATTAN, KS

