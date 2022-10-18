Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Wedding Ring Lost at Texas State Fair Found and Finally ReturnedLarry LeaseTexas State
Flaming Lips Frontman Wayne Coyne Made Space Bubbles Cool in 2004 And Used Space Bubbles in 2021 So The Show Could Go OnAimée GramblinOklahoma City, OK
Apple Store in Oklahoma City Becomes Second to UnionizeEntrepreneur's JournalOklahoma City, OK
Red River Showdown: Texas Decimates OklahomaLarry LeaseAustin, TX
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Related
How to Watch: Longhorns vs. Oklahoma State
The Longhorns will continue their 2022 season on Saturday against the Oklahoma State Cowboys. Here is how to watch and listen.
Oklahoma State's Mike Gundy says ex-TCU coach Gary Patterson's influence is clear on Texas defense
Texas football bolstered its defensive staff in Year 2 under Steve Sarkisian with the addition of former longtime TCU head coach Gary Patterson as a special assistant to Sarkisian. And Patterson's presence in Austin is already making a notable impact on the Longhorns defense this season, according to Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy. Gundy says Patterson's influences are clear when watching film on the Longhorns, who travel to Stillwater Saturday for an AP top 25 showdown with the Cowboys.
Oklahoma, Texas Reportedly Make Decision On Big 12 Future
Oklahoma and Texas will eventually leave the Big 12 for the SEC. However, that move won't happen within the next two years. Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark discussed Oklahoma and Texas' future at the conference's Basketball Tipoff inside Kansas City’s T-Mobile Center. Yormark said Oklahoma and Texas will remain...
Longhorns Week 8 Opponent Preview: Oklahoma State Cowboys
Texas looks to avenge last year's loss to the Cowboys
QB Spencer Sanders OUT vs. Longhorns? Oklahoma State's Mike Gundy Gives Vague Answer
Oklahoma State Cowboys coach Mike Gundy might be playing mind games with the Texas Longhorns by not revealing the injury status of quarterback Spencer Sanders.
College football expansion: Update on when Texas, Oklahoma will join SEC
Texas and Oklahoma hatched a plan to jump ship from the Big 12 and join the SEC in the latest phase of college football expansion and realignment. The only question was: when? According to Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark, the schools are set to remain in the conference through the league's ...
Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark Comments on League Without Oklahoma, Texas
The new commissioner says his conference will move forward without the Sooners and Longhorns, and also confirmed the reported scheduling model starting next year.
Five keys to the game for No. 20 Texas vs. No. 11 Oklahoma State
No. 20 Texas (5-2, 3-1) travels to No. 11 Oklahoma State (5-1, 2-1) for a Big 12 Conference matchup with massive implications. The winner of this weekend’s contest positions itself in a great spot to play for the league championship game in Dec. Texas enters this ballgame while riding...
OU Basketball: Grant Sherfield can be the 'Shot Clock Guy' Oklahoma Lacked Last Year
Porter Moser hopes Nevada transfer Grant Sherfield can be OU's game breaker when things break down at the end of offensive possessions this season.
Daily Delivery: If Oklahoma and Texas are staying two more years, then here's a Big 12 schedule plan
GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. New Big 12 Conference commissioner Brett Yormark said Tuesday that Oklahoma and Texas will be in the league through the end of the existing conference media deal, which expires following the 2024-25 sports season. That means they will be in the Big 12 for two more football seasons after this one, and Fitz has a plan he earlier spelled out to make the most of them being around to help boost the profile of the conference's four new members. It's called The Fitz Plan, and it's linked here.
Yardbarker
Oklahoma, Texas to stay in Big 12 until 2025
Texas and Oklahoma will remain in the Big 12 through the end of June 2025, which might be good news for their football fans. UT and OU have said they will join the SEC, the Big Dog of college football, on July 1, 2025. “They’re going to be here through...
How to Watch, Listen, Stream Baylor vs. Kansas
The Baylor Bears will continue their 2022 season on Saturday morning against the Kansas Jayhawks. Here is how to watch and listen.
Bet On It: Kansas State at TCU
Editor's Note: Bet On It is a weekly article that features sports betting advice from the GoPowercat staff throughout the college football season. Each contributor will provide their pick on Kansas State's upcoming point spread. Odds are referenced from Caesars Sportsbook and are subject to change prior to kickoff. After...
Comments / 0