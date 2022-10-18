Read full article on original website
Related
ohmymag.co.uk
Princess Anne inherits Queen Elizabeth's most treasured possession worth £1 million
The late Queen Elizabeth II's love for pearls took root in her childhood, but pearls have always had a solid connection to the Royal Family. Author of The Queen's Jewels, Leslie Field, wrote:. Pearls are traditional for Queens going back one thousand years. Express reports that Princess Anne's great-great-great-grandmother, Queen...
American Tourist Smashes Ancient Statues at the Vatican After Being Denied a Meeting with the Pope
An American tourist smashed two 2,000-year-old statues after his request to speak with Pope Francis while visiting the Vatican’s Chiaramonti Museum was denied. The disgruntled man directed his anger toward an ancient bust, which toppled to the floor. While fleeing the scene, he also damaged another sculpture. The incident occurred earlier around 12 p.m. noon on Thursday in Rome. “The person who knocked down the statues was stopped by the Vatican police and has been handed over to the Italian authorities,” reads a statement from the Vatican. The statement continued, “Now the experts are weighing the damage and proceeding to recover the...
Phys.org
Findings show that the Vikings' self-image was influenced by Ancient Rome
In the Late Viking Age, a grave was built that looks very similar to one of the most spectacular graves of the Roman Age in Norway. The Hunn burial site in Østfold is a rich cultural landscape with over 145 visible burial mounds covering a span of almost two thousand years from the Late Bronze Age, 1100 BCE, to the end of the Viking Age, 1050 CE.
Ukraine Says Cultural Sites Damaged in Russian Attacks, Uffizi Sues Jean Paul Gaultier, and More: Morning Links for October 11, 2022
To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines THE WAR IN UKRAINE. A wave of missile strikes by Russia against Ukraine on Monday damaged arts institutions, according to Ukraine’s culture minister, Oleksandr Tkachenko. In a Facebook post noted by NPR, the minister said that, in the capital of Kyiv, the National Philharmonic and two national museums—the Taras Shevchenko Museum and the Khanenko Museum —had sustained damage. The extent of any damage is not yet clear. Officials in Ukraine have alleged that, amid the war, Russian forces have taken objects from almost 40 museums in Ukraine and caused hundreds of millions of dollars worth of damage to cultural sites, the Associated...
hippocraticpost.com
Leonardo da Vinci’s gruesome hobby
Leonardo da Vinci (15 April 1452 – 2 May 1519) is known as one of the most ornately curious man ever to have lived exploring many creative outlets and creating masterpieces of invention and design. However I’m not focusing today on his magnificent paintings and engineering designs of the High Renaissance. I’m here to discuss his anatomical drawings and the people who brought them to life.
Egyptian archaeologists call for return of Rosetta stone amid ancient artifacts
Thousands of Egyptians have signed an online petition that called for the return of the Rosetta stone and other ancient Egyptian artifacts housed by the British Museum in London.
Fossil fuel protesters charged after tomato soup thrown on Van Gogh's 'Sunflowers' in London gallery
Two anti-fossil fuel protesters who were filmed throwing tomato soup on Van Gogh's "Sunflowers" in a London gallery Friday have been charged with criminal damage offenses.
Time Out Global
Protestors have thrown soup over Van Gogh’s ‘Sunflowers’ in the National Gallery
Two activists from environmental campaigning group Just Stop Oil have carried out a provocative piece of art vandalism in London this morning, throwing Heinz tomato soup over Van Gogh’s ‘Sunflowers’ in the National Gallery. In a video clip, the pair are seen approaching the work, before opening...
WNYT
Activist objects to museum selling toys of Hindu deities
BOSTON (AP) — A Hindu rights activist is calling on a Massachusetts museum to stop selling children’s plush toys representing three Hindu deities, which he says are “insensitive.”. Toys depicting Lord Krishna, Lord Ganesh and Lord Hanuman were available on the Peabody Essex Museum’s online shop last...
Ineichen Auctioneers Upcoming Skeletons & Tourbillons Auction Will Include Two Custom Made Cartier Watches
Ineichen Auctioneers has been selling unique timepieces from every era of watchmaking since its founding in 1973. Later this month, the Zurich auction house’s 2022 programming with end with a two-part sale of complicated watches. The first portion will take place on October 29 and feature more than 30 watches showcasing tourbillons and skeletonization, including two one-of-a-kind Cartier models the brand custom-made for a private client. This unique pair of Cartier timepieces was brought to Ineichen Auctioneers directly from the original owner. Both models come from the era of the maison’s Collection Privée Cartier Paris (CPCP), which operated from 1998 to...
Jewelers Circular Keystone Online
AstaGuru’s Upcoming Auction Is an Ode to Art Deco Jewels
Mumbai, India–based auction house AstaGuru will host a fine jewelry sale Oct. 20-21 that pays particular tribute to the influential art deco movement. From handmade bajubands circa the 1920s and 1930s to a Tutti Frutti–inspired Burmese ruby and diamond suite, the auction has 125 lots. AstaGuru’s jewelry expert, Jay Sagar, elaborates on some of the highlights here.
BBC
Hull's Ferens Art Gallery hosts Royal Collection exhibition
Queen Victoria's jewel cabinet and other royal artefacts are to go on display in Hull. The exhibition at the Ferens Art Gallery will show the queen's relationship with the city, including her visit in 1854. The cabinet was a gift from her husband Prince Albert to mark the Great Exhibition...
Interest in reproduction of painting by the King ‘flabbergasts’ auctioneers
Auctioneers say they have been “flabbergasted” by the interest shown in a print reproduction of a painting by the King set to be auctioned off on Thursday.The print is number 18 in a limited run of 100 reproductions of a painting of Balmoral Castle by the King in 2001.It is thought to be the first time a print by a reigning monarch has been auctioned.Each reprint has Charles’s original signature and a certificate of authenticity.Managing director of Bonhams May Matthews said: “We were quite flabbergasted to see the level of interest in this.“We’ve had interest from all over the globe...
Comments / 0