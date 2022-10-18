COOKEVILLE, Tenn. – Fresh off winning the program's second-ever OVC regular-season title, the Tennessee Tech soccer team will turn its attention to the regular-season finale Sunday afternoon in Little Rock. The Golden Eagles will travel to the Trojans with a chance to complete the OVC's first undefeated conference slate since 2018, with kickoff at Coleman Sports Complex set for noon CT.

COOKEVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO