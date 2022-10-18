Read full article on original website
Elon Musk Says If Putin Dies Or Gets Ousted, His Successor Will 'Unlikely' Be 'Amenable To Peace' With Ukraine
Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk says expecting Vladimir Putin’s successor to be a “nice guy” will be a “misapprehension.”. What Happened: Musk, while replying to a Tweet on Friday, on what would happen if Putin died or was removed from power before the end of the war, said the Russian president's replacement would not be “amenable to peace” either.
India Says Relationship With Putin's Russia Has 'Certainly Served Our Interests Well'
India once again defended its ties with Moscow amid the war in Ukraine that has killed thousands of people. What Happened: At a joint press conference with his Australian counterpart, Penny Wong, in Canberra, India’s foreign minister S. Jaishankar responded to a query about whether the South Asian nation was rethinking its connections with Moscow by pushing back against criticism for his country’s "longstanding" ties with Moscow.
International Business Times
Russian Soldiers 'Running And Panicking' To Exit Liberated Ukraine Cities; Bodies Scattered Everywhere
Soldiers of the Russian army are now fleeing from territories liberated by the Ukrainian military as the latter's counteroffensive continues to push forward into the occupied Luhansk region, according to a report. The village of Torske in Donetsk Oblast served as one of the strongholds of the Russian army, with...
THOUSANDS of Russian soldiers 'have already called Ukrainian hotline set up to let them surrender'
Thousands of Russian soldiers have already called a Ukrainian hotline to surrender in a fresh humiliation for Putin's bedraggled army, officials have said. Andriy Yusov, a spokesman for Ukraine's military intelligence, said that in just a few weeks some 2,000 people have called the 'I Want To Live' hotline in order to give themselves up.
Hear what Ukraine texted to Russian soldiers
CNN's Ben Wedeman reports on how Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky is trying to get Russian soldiers to surrender.
Ukraine Details How to Spot Putin's New Troops on the Battlefield
Russian President Vladimir Putin recently announced a partial mobilization of troops to help support the ongoing war with Ukraine.
Ukraine news LATEST: Crazed Putin fires assault rifle in ‘show of strength’ as he meets Russian conscripts on frontline
BLOODTHIRSTY dictator Vladimir Putin tested the SVD sniper rifle as he met with Russian troops yesterday. The despot tested the weapon of war while visiting a training ground in the Ryazan region, as soldiers prepared for mobilisation to Ukraine. This comes as Putin declares martial law in the Ukrainian regions...
BBC
Ukraine war: Russians start leaving Ukraine's Kherson city
Tens of thousands of civilians and Russian-appointed officials are being moved out of Ukraine's southern Kherson region ahead of a Ukrainian offensive, says the Russia-installed local leader. Vladimir Saldo said all Russian-appointed departments and ministries would cross the Dnieper river. Some 50-60,000 civilians would also leave in an "organised, gradual...
Russia-Ukraine war – live: Putin official warns of WW3 as Nato sends missiles to Kyiv
UK anti-aircraft missiles being sent to Ukraine will “augment” US missile systems used by Kyiv, defence secretary Ben Wallace has said.Entering the Nato headquarters in Brussels, Mr Wallace told Sky News: “They’ll join the American systems that they’re putting in - they’re the same type of missiles, so they’ll complement that and they’ll just really augment the American platforms and those are the missiles they’ll use.”His remarks come after a top Russian official has warned the west that the admission of Ukraine to Nato could trigger World War Three.“Kyiv is well aware that such a step would mean a...
Ukraine news latest: CHILLING images of Russia’s Poseidon nuclear weapon released as Ukraine wins stolen territory
PUTIN'S huge submarine was spotted transporting the terrifying Poseidon torpedo across the Arctic in new satellite images. Belgorod, Russia's monster submarine weighing 30,000 ton, disappeared off NATO's radar, alerting it to issue a warning, after being spotted again in the Artic Ocean above Russia. It is the world's largest working...
MySanAntonio
U.S. ratchets up pressure on Turkey over ties with Russia
U.S. officials have held talks with their Turkish counterparts regarding compliance with financial sanctions imposed on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, the latest move by the West to pressure Ankara into taking a harder line against Moscow. A delegation led by Elizabeth Rosenberg, assistant secretary for terrorist financing and...
Ukraine makes ‘biggest breakthrough’ on Southern front in latest blow to Putin days after he declared the region Russian
UKRAINIAN forces have achieved their biggest breakthrough on the southern front since the war as they are now storming towards the key city of Kherson. Brave soldiers have reportedly made rapid progress along the Dnipro River on Monday, encircling thousands of Russian troops. Kyiv gave no official confirmation of the...
BBC
Ukraine war round-up: Russian military exhausted and US tech giant Meta blacklisted
Russian strikes on Ukraine continued for a second day on Tuesday, hitting energy and other key infrastructure targets across the country. The deadly attacks caused widespread blackouts in the western Lviv region, Dnipropetrovsk in the south-east and Vinnytsia in the south-west. Electricity rationing is in place in the capital Kyiv...
Russia says grain deal extension 'directly depends' on easing restrictions on its exports
Oct 17 (Reuters) - Russia on Monday told a top United Nations representative that the extension of a landmark Black Sea grain deal was dependent on the West easing Russia's own agricultural and fertiliser exports, the defence ministry said in a statement.
Russians withdrew $7.5 billion in Sept as they left the country - central bank
MOSCOW, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Russian citizens withdrew 458 billion roubles ($7.5 billion) in cash from banks in September, with the bulk of the outflow recorded in the second half of the month when increased numbers of people were leaving the country, the central bank said on Thursday.
Russian forces will be ‘annihilated’ if Putin uses nuclear weapons in Ukraine, says senior EU official – as it happened
EU foreign policy chief rules out nuclear response to Putin but vows powerful answer from military
France 24
‘Russian pressure is too strong’: Is Putin pulling Belarus into the war in Ukraine?
President Alexander Lukashenko announced on Monday that Belarus will more actively support its Russian ally in the war against Ukraine. Analysts say Lukashenko is reluctant to send troops – especially since a wave of protests in 2020 exposed his immense unpopularity at home – but is likely caving to pressure from Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Ukraine looks anxiously towards its northern border, and a fresh influx of Russian troops into Belarus
The announcement last week by Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko that his country and Russia would form a joint regional force and carry out exercises set off alarm bells in Kyiv.
