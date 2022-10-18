ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Benzinga

Elon Musk Says If Putin Dies Or Gets Ousted, His Successor Will 'Unlikely' Be 'Amenable To Peace' With Ukraine

Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk says expecting Vladimir Putin’s successor to be a “nice guy” will be a “misapprehension.”. What Happened: Musk, while replying to a Tweet on Friday, on what would happen if Putin died or was removed from power before the end of the war, said the Russian president's replacement would not be “amenable to peace” either.
Benzinga

India Says Relationship With Putin's Russia Has 'Certainly Served Our Interests Well'

India once again defended its ties with Moscow amid the war in Ukraine that has killed thousands of people. What Happened: At a joint press conference with his Australian counterpart, Penny Wong, in Canberra, India’s foreign minister S. Jaishankar responded to a query about whether the South Asian nation was rethinking its connections with Moscow by pushing back against criticism for his country’s "longstanding" ties with Moscow.
BBC

Ukraine war: Russians start leaving Ukraine's Kherson city

Tens of thousands of civilians and Russian-appointed officials are being moved out of Ukraine's southern Kherson region ahead of a Ukrainian offensive, says the Russia-installed local leader. Vladimir Saldo said all Russian-appointed departments and ministries would cross the Dnieper river. Some 50-60,000 civilians would also leave in an "organised, gradual...
The Independent

Russia-Ukraine war – live: Putin official warns of WW3 as Nato sends missiles to Kyiv

UK anti-aircraft missiles being sent to Ukraine will “augment” US missile systems used by Kyiv, defence secretary Ben Wallace has said.Entering the Nato headquarters in Brussels, Mr Wallace told Sky News: “They’ll join the American systems that they’re putting in - they’re the same type of missiles, so they’ll complement that and they’ll just really augment the American platforms and those are the missiles they’ll use.”His remarks come after a top Russian official has warned the west that the admission of Ukraine to Nato could trigger World War Three.“Kyiv is well aware that such a step would mean a...
MySanAntonio

U.S. ratchets up pressure on Turkey over ties with Russia

U.S. officials have held talks with their Turkish counterparts regarding compliance with financial sanctions imposed on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, the latest move by the West to pressure Ankara into taking a harder line against Moscow. A delegation led by Elizabeth Rosenberg, assistant secretary for terrorist financing and...
BBC

Ukraine war round-up: Russian military exhausted and US tech giant Meta blacklisted

Russian strikes on Ukraine continued for a second day on Tuesday, hitting energy and other key infrastructure targets across the country. The deadly attacks caused widespread blackouts in the western Lviv region, Dnipropetrovsk in the south-east and Vinnytsia in the south-west. Electricity rationing is in place in the capital Kyiv...
France 24

‘Russian pressure is too strong’: Is Putin pulling Belarus into the war in Ukraine?

President Alexander Lukashenko announced on Monday that Belarus will more actively support its Russian ally in the war against Ukraine. Analysts say Lukashenko is reluctant to send troops – especially since a wave of protests in 2020 exposed his immense unpopularity at home – but is likely caving to pressure from Russian President Vladimir Putin.

