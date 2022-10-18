ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fernandina Beach, FL

floridapolitics.com

Nassau Co. Commissioners leave American Beach out of ARPA funding

'We asked for a fraction of the $17.2 million ... and we received zero.'. Use of federal coronavirus dollars in a lot of places is dictated by the decisions of local officials, and that can create some conflicts when it comes to local priorities. Nassau County decided to open up its Nassau Florida Prosperity Plan to new goals and projects, made possible by millions of dollars in federal funds.
Jacksonville Daily Record

DIA board gives Ambassador Hotel developer until March 2023 to complete work

A city agency is giving Augustine Development Group LLC more time to complete its estimated $17.6 million renovation of the historic Ambassador Hotel in Downtown because of what the developer says are supply chain-related slowdowns. The Downtown Investment Authority Board voted 6-0 on Oct. 20 as part of its consent...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Black voter turnout in Duval county ahead of general elections

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax gets real about Black voter turnout as the general election gets closer. A national tour called the “Arc of voter justice” is pushing to get 10 million Black voters to the polls. To do so, the tour has visited 14 states and 25 cities.
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
Don Johnson

Florida Department of Health in Clay County notifies WIC participants of recall

Abbott is initiating a voluntary recall of certain lots of infant formula because the bottle caps may not have sealed completely, which could result in spoilage. The company says it is recalling 2 fl oz/59 ml bottles of ready-to-feed liquid products, including the brands Similac Pro-Total Comfort, Similac 360 Total Care, Similac 360 Total Care Sensitive, Similac Special Care 24, Similac Stage 1, Similac Water (Sterilized), Similac NeoSure, and Pedialyte Electrolyte Solution.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Chick-fil-A plans construction on San Jose Boulevard in Mandarin

The St. Johns River Water Management District is reviewing an application for Chick-fil-A Inc. at 11701 San Jose Blvd. The 3,581-square-foot restaurant will seat 38 inside and 16 outside and have a double drive-thru. The 1.03-acre site is at San Jose Boulevard and Acosta Road. The site is in the...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Marijuana will be sold at certain Circle K gas stations in Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — You may soon be able to fuel up your gas tank and buy a joint at the same location in Florida. Green Thumb Industries Inc. announced Wednesday that the company has plans to expand its medical marijuana retail footprint in Florida through a lease agreement with Circle K.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Restaurant Notes: Chick-fil-A in review at Fleming Island

The St. Johns River Water Management District is reviewing plans for Chick-fil-A Inc. to add 597 square feet of space and make modifications for a dual-lane drive-thru with a canopy at its restaurant at 1541 Country Road 220 in Fleming Island in Clay County. CPH Inc. is the civil engineer.
FLEMING ISLAND, FL

