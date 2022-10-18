Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
ARC of Voter Justice Tour Increases Black Voter Registration.Matthew C. WoodruffJacksonville, FL
The Casanova Killer : The More Brutal Version of Ted BundyHdogarJacksonville, FL
4 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
St. Johns River: Annual State of the River Report scheduled for releaseDon JohnsonJacksonville, FL
Third arrest made in ‘Lucky 777s’ drug trafficking operationZoey FieldsJacksonville, FL
Related
floridapolitics.com
Nassau Co. Commissioners leave American Beach out of ARPA funding
'We asked for a fraction of the $17.2 million ... and we received zero.'. Use of federal coronavirus dollars in a lot of places is dictated by the decisions of local officials, and that can create some conflicts when it comes to local priorities. Nassau County decided to open up its Nassau Florida Prosperity Plan to new goals and projects, made possible by millions of dollars in federal funds.
Orange Park board opposes revisions to residential parking ordinance
The Town of Orange Park’s planning and zoning board has voted to keep the current residential parking ordinance in place without changes. The vote was unanimous and is only a recommendation.
Jacksonville Daily Record
DIA board gives Ambassador Hotel developer until March 2023 to complete work
A city agency is giving Augustine Development Group LLC more time to complete its estimated $17.6 million renovation of the historic Ambassador Hotel in Downtown because of what the developer says are supply chain-related slowdowns. The Downtown Investment Authority Board voted 6-0 on Oct. 20 as part of its consent...
floridapolitics.com
Jacksonville mayoral candidates cry foul over lack of interviews ahead of industry endorsements
Two major industry groups are the targets of candidates' ire. Key endorsements in the 2023 race for Jacksonville Mayor are being conferred without all candidates getting to make their case. The Northeast Florida Association of Realtors (NEFAR) and the Northeast Florida Builders Association (NEFBA) both endorsed Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce...
Action News Jax
Black voter turnout in Duval county ahead of general elections
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax gets real about Black voter turnout as the general election gets closer. A national tour called the “Arc of voter justice” is pushing to get 10 million Black voters to the polls. To do so, the tour has visited 14 states and 25 cities.
Voter resource: Breaking down the 3 constitutional amendments on the November ballot
There are three constitutional amendments placed on the November ballot by Florida legislators this year. Election day is Nov. 8. Visit the Clay County elections website to find polling locations.Clay County Government.
Florida Department of Health in Clay County notifies WIC participants of recall
Abbott is initiating a voluntary recall of certain lots of infant formula because the bottle caps may not have sealed completely, which could result in spoilage. The company says it is recalling 2 fl oz/59 ml bottles of ready-to-feed liquid products, including the brands Similac Pro-Total Comfort, Similac 360 Total Care, Similac 360 Total Care Sensitive, Similac Special Care 24, Similac Stage 1, Similac Water (Sterilized), Similac NeoSure, and Pedialyte Electrolyte Solution.
Clay County residents voice concerns on future county road projects
GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. — Leaders in Clay County hosted a meeting to discuss the bonded transportation program, where neighbors learned what’s next for future projects on county roads in the area. STORY: Deputies ask for help IDing man whose remains were found at Flagler County construction site.
Caravan of tour buses arrive in Jacksonville with the words 'Black Voters Matter'
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Did you see a caravan of tour buses Friday in Jacksonville with the words "Black Voters Matter" on the sides?. Dozens of people are traveling across the country to inspire Black people to head to the polls. They are the Arc of Voter Justice Tour, put on in part by The Reverend Jesse Jackson's organization.
Jacksonville’s mayor, first lady endorse different candidates in upcoming sheriff’s race
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville’s Mayor and First Lady are endorsing different candidates in the upcoming November special election for sheriff. Republican Mayor Lenny Curry tweeted on Sunday that he was “proud to stand” with five other Northeast Florida sheriffs in supporting Republican candidate TK Waters. >>>...
Rowing club shut down by city, looks to reopen in Fruit Cove
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A rowing club previously banned by the City of Jacksonville on property in Mandarin is now looking to re-open over the county line. Evans Rowing Club is eyeing 1.6 acres in Fruit Cove on Julington Creek at the corner of State Road 13 and Wentworth Ave., which would have to be rezoned.
Black Voters Matter's bus arrives in Jacksonville ahead of midterms
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Black Voters Matter bus tour has made its way to Florida. The aim of the tour is to "mobilize Black voters and engage with policymakers, faith-based leaders, Black influencers and HBCU students leading up to the general election on November 8" according to the campaign.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Chick-fil-A plans construction on San Jose Boulevard in Mandarin
The St. Johns River Water Management District is reviewing an application for Chick-fil-A Inc. at 11701 San Jose Blvd. The 3,581-square-foot restaurant will seat 38 inside and 16 outside and have a double drive-thru. The 1.03-acre site is at San Jose Boulevard and Acosta Road. The site is in the...
Man indicted in Jacksonville for COVID-19 relief fraud
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — U.S. Attorney Roger B. Handberg announced the return of an indictment charging 34-year-old Desmond Dondre Williams of Jasper, Florida with one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and two counts of wire fraud. STORY: Mother, 2 children die in fire in Hilliard, Nassau deputies say.
First Coast News
Marijuana will be sold at certain Circle K gas stations in Florida
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — You may soon be able to fuel up your gas tank and buy a joint at the same location in Florida. Green Thumb Industries Inc. announced Wednesday that the company has plans to expand its medical marijuana retail footprint in Florida through a lease agreement with Circle K.
Eighth grader arrested for bringing gun, bullets to school in Nassau County
NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — An eighth grade student has been arrested after allegedly bringing a gun to Yulee Middle School Thursday, according to the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say they received a report of a student bringing a firearm and the school was placed on a hold...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Restaurant Notes: Chick-fil-A in review at Fleming Island
The St. Johns River Water Management District is reviewing plans for Chick-fil-A Inc. to add 597 square feet of space and make modifications for a dual-lane drive-thru with a canopy at its restaurant at 1541 Country Road 220 in Fleming Island in Clay County. CPH Inc. is the civil engineer.
Officials subdue fatal fire in Hilliard, unknown how many dead
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Officials responded to a fatal fire in Nassau County, early on Thursday morning. Crews responded to a structure fire in Hilliard at 2903 Jane Lane. The fire was fatal, according to the Nassau County Sheriff's Office. It is unknown how many people were killed in the blaze.
News4Jax.com
‘Unprecedented’: NAS Jacksonville Air Show reaches ‘safety capacity’
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The eagerly anticipated Naval Air Station Jacksonville Air Show, featuring the hometown Blue Angels, electrified and inspired the capacity crowd Saturday for the first time since the pandemic. Just after 1:30 p.m., NAS Jacksonville posted on social media that the air show had “reached its safety...
Clay County Sheriff’s Office investigating after racist flyers tossed on Middleburg properties
The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is calling racist messages left in a Middleburg neighborhood “disgusting.”. Clay County Sheriff Michelle Cook said it happened in the Lake Asbury area off County Road 220 near Middleburg High School. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Action News Jax’s Nick Gibson...
Comments / 0