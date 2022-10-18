ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

Urban Meyer reacts to Tennessee’s win over Alabama, Hendon Hooker’s performance

Former national championship head coach Urban Meyer had a lot of praise for Tennessee starting quarterback Hendon Hooker after an incredible win against rival Alabama. “It’s all the quarterback. If you trust that quarterback you take a shot right there,” Meyer said during Urban’s Take with Tim May, per On3. “His name is all over the country now and it should be. But that was checkmate moment. That was one of those moments you practice and you never sometimes get until that one moment you get it, and he called the right play but more importantly the players executed.”
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Spun

Urban Meyer Reacts To Alabama's Upset Loss To Tennessee

Three-time college football National Champion Urban Meyer was impressed by the Tennessee Volunteers' win over Alabama this past weekend. The former Ohio State/Florida head coach was particularly impressed by the quarterback play of Heisman Trophy contender Hendon Hooker. “It’s all the quarterback. If you trust that quarterback you take a...
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Highly ranked athlete set to return to Tennessee to attend first game

A highly ranked Tennessee target who has visited the Vols at least a few times in the past is planning to make another trip to Knoxville this weekend. Four-star Class of 2024 athlete Kylan Fox of Grayson High School in Loganville, Ga., posted Wednesday night on his Twitter account that he's set to visit Tennessee on Saturday for its home game against UT Martin.
KNOXVILLE, TN
95.3 The Bear

Vols Fans Suck And Need To Be Charged With Crimes

Alabama football is my college football team, and the Cowboys are my pro team (my uncle played for them) on Saturdays and Sundays. I believe as a die-hard fan that you must have some PERSPECTIVE. I'm referring to the prospective definition meaning to think about a situation in a WISE...
KNOXVILLE, TN
saturdaydownsouth.com

Fearless Prediction: Tennessee vs. UT Martin

The Fearless Prediction is never happy taking a loss, but when it means a historic victory for Tennessee, we don’t mind very much at all. The Vols’ 52-49 win over Alabama was one of the greatest games in the 120-plus years of Tennessee football. It brought forth a visceral reaction from Tennessee fans not only in attendance at Neyland Stadium, but from Mountain City to Memphis, and wherever “Rocky Top” is played on full blast.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

catch up quick

Zoo officials said the Jumbe has had difficulty lying down to rest at night, prompting his caretakers to transition him to hospice care. East Tennessee family celebrates father beating cancer same weekend as Bama victory. Updated: 5 hours ago. Trey White went home to battle his non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma in October...
KNOXVILLE, TN
saturdaydownsouth.com

UT-Martin coach Jason Simpson shares impressions of Tennessee

UT-Martin head coach Jason Simpson was in Knoxville during his bye a week before the Skyhawks matchup with the Vols. No, it wasn’t to scout the Vols, but it was to support his son, Ty Simpson, a former 5-star quarterback who is now a freshman at Alabama. He did,...
KNOXVILLE, TN
saturdaydownsouth.com

SEC matchup becomes most-watched college game of the year

Hardly any college football matchup this season was more anticipated than the Week 7 contest between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Tennessee Volunteers. And it didn’t disappoint, either. Tennessee ultimately came out on the winning side of what was a high-scoring, close game, notching the 52-49 victory in...
KNOXVILLE, TN
saturdaydownsouth.com

Tennessee football: Next 3 weeks are the Vols' most important in more than 2 decades

Josh Heupel was on the other side of the country when Tennessee beat Florida State 23-16 for the national title on Jan. 4, 1999. Heupel was a quarterback falling on the depth chart at Weber State University in Ogden, Utah. He suffered a torn ACL in Weber State’s spring game that season and transferred to Snow College in Ephraim, about 30 miles south of Salt Lake City. He played well enough there to catch the eye of Bob Stoops.
KNOXVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy