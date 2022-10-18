Former national championship head coach Urban Meyer had a lot of praise for Tennessee starting quarterback Hendon Hooker after an incredible win against rival Alabama. “It’s all the quarterback. If you trust that quarterback you take a shot right there,” Meyer said during Urban’s Take with Tim May, per On3. “His name is all over the country now and it should be. But that was checkmate moment. That was one of those moments you practice and you never sometimes get until that one moment you get it, and he called the right play but more importantly the players executed.”

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 12 HOURS AGO