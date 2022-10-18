Read full article on original website
A Disturbing Home Surveillance Video Shows a California Family being Robbed While they were Enjoying a Family Dinner OutShameel ShamsYorba Linda, CA
Study Reveals California Tops Most Expensive Cities for Burger Meals in AmericaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
Governor Gavin Newsom's Wife to Testify at Sexual Assault L.A. TrialAmancay TapiaLos Angeles, CA
Three women accusing That 70's Show actor Danny Masterson of rape blame the Church of Scientology for their silenceCheryl E PrestonLos Angeles, CA
Ghost Sightings Reported by Staff at This Old Hollywood Hangout – Including the Story of a Terrifying 1930s GangsterLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Yardbarker
Anthony Davis fires back at Charles Barkley over unflattering nickname
Anthony Davis is getting into it with his fellow NBA 75 member. The Los Angeles Lakers star Davis spoke to the LA Times’ Broderick Turner in an interview this week. In the interview, Davis hit back at the pejorative nickname given to him by TNT’s Charles Barkley — “Street Clothes,” a reference to Davis often being hurt and in street clothes on the bench.
Yardbarker
Anthony Davis Gets Real On Charles Barkley Calling Him "Street Clothes": "People Say Stuff For Ratings... My Job Is To Hoop."
Anthony Davis is a fantastic big man when he's healthy. He is a versatile offensive big man, capable of dominating in the post but also scoring on the perimeter. Defensively, he is an elite rim protector that can also guard multiple positions. There's no questioning Anthony Davis' talent. One of...
Yardbarker
Stephen A. Smith Goes Off After JJ Redick Says The Brooklyn Nets Are Not Title Contenders: "You’re Going To Regret That, Brother. It’s Not A Good Day For You, JJ Redick.”
After all that the Nets have endured over the past year, you cannot deny that they have one of the most talented rosters in the NBA. With Kevin Durant , Kyrie Irving, Ben Simmons, and a strong supporting cast around them, the Nets certainly have enough talent to challenge any team in the league.
Golden State Warriors receive 2022 NBA championship rings: Complete details
Check out the Golden State Warriors' 2022 championship rings, which they received Tuesday night before their season opener.
Yardbarker
Michael Jordan Ended Up On A Company's Board Of Directors Just Because He Liked An Item Worth $250
Michael Jordan was a phenomenal basketball player who reached heights that no one ever had reached before and hasn't since. He is almost universally recognized as the greatest basketball to have ever lived, but there was more to MJ than just basketball. He was and is a fine businessman and,...
Yardbarker
Bob Costas off Yankees-Astros ALCS play-by-play duties amid criticisms
For better or for worse, fans of the New York Yankees won't have to worry about legendary broadcaster Bob Costas calling the action when the Bronx Bombers open the American League Championship Series at the Houston Astros Wednesday night. As Anthony Rieber explained for Newsday, TBS has confirmed that Costas...
Yardbarker
"You Know It’s Bad When Russell Westbrook Has The Best FG% On The Team", NBA Fan Knew The Lakers Were In Trouble Against The Warriors
The new season for the Los Angeles Lakers got off to the exact same start as their last one, with a defeat at the hands of the Golden State Warriors. The Warriors had come out on top 121-114 last year in LA and they won 123-109 at home this time around.
Yardbarker
NBA Fan Claims Stephen Curry Ruined The Careers Of LeBron James, James Harden, And Damian Lillard
Stephen Curry is one of the defining players of this era, if not the most important one. Kevin Garnett has gone as far as to call him the Michael Jordan of this generation. And the way Steph has changed the game cannot be denied. His three-point shooting prowess has revolutionized the league. And on top of that, he has 4 championships, the same as some of the greatest in the history of basketball.
Yardbarker
Watch: Devin Booker's Incredible Hesitation In Mavs-Suns Game
The Phoenix Suns are hosting the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday evening for both team's first game of the year. During the game, All-Star shooting guard Devin Booker had an incredible hesitation move that led to a made shot. NBA: "This Devin Booker hesi is a work of ART The Suns...
Golden State Warriors schedule and predictions
Golden State Warriors schedule: Friday, October 21 Game Time (ET) TV Nuggets 10:00 PM ESPN Sportsnaut prediction: Warriors 120, Nuggets
Yardbarker
Charles Barkley's First Reaction After Signing $100 Million Deal With TNT: "I'm Not Gonna Lie... This Is A Life Altering Deal."
The new NBA season tips off on Tuesday night and fans of the league are amped to see their favorite players back in action. It's going to be a season like no other, with lots of narratives to look forward to going into the season. And if there's one group of people that NBA fans love to watch breaking down those narratives, it's the Inside The NBA crew on TNT.
Yardbarker
Wilt Chamberlain Said Playing In Boston Garden Was Like: "Going To One Of The Old Roman Amphitheaters Where They Threw The Christians To The Lions"
Wilt Chamberlain vs. Bill Russell is one of the most iconic rivalries that the NBA has ever seen. While the ultimate rivalry between Bill and Wilt became one-sided due to the incredible championship success that Russell had with his Boston Celtics. While Chamberlain won a title with 2 different teams, his 2 career titles don't even come close to Russell's 11.
Marcus Smart on fight with Joel Embiid: 'I could have cracked his head open'
Even if you didn't watch the NBA season opener between the Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers, you surely still heard about the extracurriculars between Marcus Smart and Joel Embiid. But according to the Celtics point guard, Philly's big man got off easy. "I could have cracked his head open, but...
NBA power rankings: Warriors, Clippers, Celtics, Bucks vying for No. 1; Kings crack top 20
Who’s No. 1 and where do the Sacramento Kings rank among Western Conference playoff contenders in our season-opening NBA power rankings?
Yardbarker
Klay Thompson on Warriors possibly breaking up: 'You never know what happens'
The Golden State Warriors made easy work of the Los Angeles Lakers in their season opener on Tuesday night. Repeating in the NBA is never easy, and the Warriors have a lot of work ahead of them this year. Beyond that, contract woes and internal strife are a threat to...
Yardbarker
Tyler Herro, Who Recently Got $130 Million Contract Extension, Gets Trolled By Fans On Twitter After Saying He Deserves To Start
When it comes to the Sixth Man role, not many in the NBA do it better than Tyler Herro. In fact, last season, he was literally the best at it, which is why he was named the Sixth Man of the Year. Clearly, lighting up the court off the bench...
Yardbarker
The Pistons Make A Big, Unsurprising Move
The Detroit Pistons have finally pulled the trigger on getting rid of Kemba Walker. Walker was traded to the Pistons but there was never any plan for him to actually play for the team. Instead, it was assumed that he would accept a buyout from the franchise and then find...
Yardbarker
Shaquille O'Neal Called Out Joel Embiid For His Poor Performance In Loss To Celtics: "You Have To Come In With That Mentality, 'I'm The Best Big Man In The League.'"
There are very few players that come close to Joel Embiid in terms of performance over the last couple of seasons. In both years, he gave Nikola Jokic a tough fight for the MVP award but just couldn't stay healthy long enough to clinch it. So naturally, with a rejuvenated James Harden next to him and a squad built around the duo, big things are expected from Embiid this season.
Yardbarker
Russell Westbrook Responds To Charles Barkley’s Assertion That He Lost Joy For Basketball
A potential Russell Westbrook trade remains one of the main storylines of the Los Angeles Lakers’ season — inevitably coming to the forefront after the Opening Night loss against the Golden State Warriors. Westbrook ended the Tuesday game with 19 points, 11 rebounds and three assists. But the...
