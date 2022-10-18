ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

247Sports

Know the Foe: No. 6 Alabama

Mississippi State had its momentum hit a roadblock last week at Kentucky in a 27-17 loss. Now, the Bulldogs have to go to Tuscaloosa to take on an angry Alabama team. Who: No. 24 Mississippi State (5-2, 2-2 SEC) vs. No. 6 Alabama (6-1, 3-1 SEC) Where: Tuscaloosa, Ala..; Bryant...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

McGrath: Film shows Alabama defender tipped game-winning field goal

Chase McGrath's game-winning field goal as time expired Saturday during Tennessee's dramatic victory over rival Alabama narrowly cleared the crossbar, setting off a wild celebration at Neyland Stadium. When the Vols' senior kicker reviewed the film from Saturday's game, he found out why his 40-yard kick didn't sail through the uprights with plenty of room to spare.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Look: Tennessee unveils uniform set for Saturday's game against UT Martin

No. 3 Tennessee will bring back its orange wave look, with a twist, for Saturday’s Homecoming game against UT Martin. The Vols announced on social media that they’ll be wearing their orange jerseys, orange pants and white helmets, with ‘Summitt Blue’ accessories — the same color the Lady Vols use in their uniforms — with the game celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Title IX movement.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Keyton's step-up role critical for No. 3 Vols' offense

The three-games-and-counting absence of star senior wide receiver Cedric Tillman seemed destined to throw a wrench into Tennessee’s offense. Football as much as ever is a catch-and-throw game offensively, and wideouts as explosive and reliable as Tillman are precious commodities at any level. Lo and behold, the third-ranked Vols...
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Austin Williams, Bulldogs hoping for fast start in T-Town

Not many people have had the experience of playing against Alabama on the road three difference times, but that’s the case for Austin Williams. The sixth-year senior has played at 11 of the 14 SEC stadiums with the exceptions being South Carolina, Florida and Missouri. This year will be his third trip to Bryan-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, a place where he caught three passes for 32 yards two seasons ago. The team will lean on players like Williams to handle the environment cleanly on Saturday night.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

GoVols247 Podcast: How should No. 3 Vols handle FCS game? Rest or rhythm?

Looking for a discussion on how Tennessee should handle things in its annual FCS game?. There’s a GoVols247 Podcast for that. GoVols247’s Wes Rucker (from Fort Rucker Studio) and Ben McKee (from an unnamed location) convened via the magic of Al Gore’s Internets to discuss how third-ranked Tennessee should approach Saturday’s visit from in-state FCS opponent UT Martin.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Highly ranked athlete set to return to Tennessee to attend first game

A highly ranked Tennessee target who has visited the Vols at least a few times in the past is planning to make another trip to Knoxville this weekend. Four-star Class of 2024 athlete Kylan Fox of Grayson High School in Loganville, Ga., posted Wednesday night on his Twitter account that he's set to visit Tennessee on Saturday for its home game against UT Martin.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

247Sports

