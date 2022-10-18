Read full article on original website
Know the Foe: No. 6 Alabama
Mississippi State had its momentum hit a roadblock last week at Kentucky in a 27-17 loss. Now, the Bulldogs have to go to Tuscaloosa to take on an angry Alabama team. Who: No. 24 Mississippi State (5-2, 2-2 SEC) vs. No. 6 Alabama (6-1, 3-1 SEC) Where: Tuscaloosa, Ala..; Bryant...
McGrath: Film shows Alabama defender tipped game-winning field goal
Chase McGrath's game-winning field goal as time expired Saturday during Tennessee's dramatic victory over rival Alabama narrowly cleared the crossbar, setting off a wild celebration at Neyland Stadium. When the Vols' senior kicker reviewed the film from Saturday's game, he found out why his 40-yard kick didn't sail through the uprights with plenty of room to spare.
Look: Tennessee unveils uniform set for Saturday's game against UT Martin
No. 3 Tennessee will bring back its orange wave look, with a twist, for Saturday’s Homecoming game against UT Martin. The Vols announced on social media that they’ll be wearing their orange jerseys, orange pants and white helmets, with ‘Summitt Blue’ accessories — the same color the Lady Vols use in their uniforms — with the game celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Title IX movement.
Keyton's step-up role critical for No. 3 Vols' offense
The three-games-and-counting absence of star senior wide receiver Cedric Tillman seemed destined to throw a wrench into Tennessee’s offense. Football as much as ever is a catch-and-throw game offensively, and wideouts as explosive and reliable as Tillman are precious commodities at any level. Lo and behold, the third-ranked Vols...
Alabama well aware of State's passing attack, turnover success
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – We have harped on Alabama’s loss to Tennessee since the final whistle Saturday in Knoxville and touched very little on this week’s game against Mississippi State. The Crimson Tide will play host to the Bulldogs on Saturday, Oct. 22, at Bryant-Denny Stadium (6 p.m....
Austin Williams, Bulldogs hoping for fast start in T-Town
Not many people have had the experience of playing against Alabama on the road three difference times, but that’s the case for Austin Williams. The sixth-year senior has played at 11 of the 14 SEC stadiums with the exceptions being South Carolina, Florida and Missouri. This year will be his third trip to Bryan-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, a place where he caught three passes for 32 yards two seasons ago. The team will lean on players like Williams to handle the environment cleanly on Saturday night.
Lane Kiffin shares reactions to Tennessee's breakout 2022, victory over Alabama
Lane Kiffin has Ole Miss undefeated at 7-0, but he paid attention to his former program Saturday when Tennessee upset Alabama. Kiffin was the head coach in Knoxville in 2009 before departing for USC. Kiffin also ran Nick Saban's offense at Alabama. He tweeted a picture of himself in the Tennessee football offices.
Nick Saban reveals what has kept him awake at night this week
Throughout the week, Alabama head coach Nick Saban has preached positivity to his football team as it looks to rebound from a disappointing 52-49 loss at Tennessee over the weekend. “Trying to get the players to bounce back,” Saban said Thursday night on his weekly radio show. “It was kind...
GoVols247 Podcast: How should No. 3 Vols handle FCS game? Rest or rhythm?
Looking for a discussion on how Tennessee should handle things in its annual FCS game?. There’s a GoVols247 Podcast for that. GoVols247’s Wes Rucker (from Fort Rucker Studio) and Ben McKee (from an unnamed location) convened via the magic of Al Gore’s Internets to discuss how third-ranked Tennessee should approach Saturday’s visit from in-state FCS opponent UT Martin.
Highly ranked athlete set to return to Tennessee to attend first game
A highly ranked Tennessee target who has visited the Vols at least a few times in the past is planning to make another trip to Knoxville this weekend. Four-star Class of 2024 athlete Kylan Fox of Grayson High School in Loganville, Ga., posted Wednesday night on his Twitter account that he's set to visit Tennessee on Saturday for its home game against UT Martin.
UT Martin football coach Jason Simpson explains attending Tennessee's win over Alabama, respect for Vols
UT Martin football coach Jason Simpson knows Saturday's game at Tennessee will be an extremely difficult matchup for his football team. After attending the Vols' win over Alabama over the weekend, he expects Neyland Stadium to bring its best once again. The Skyhawks come off their open week as heavy underdogs against the nation's No. 3 team.
Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach on Josh Heupel's Tennessee success, offensive similarities
Tennessee made headlines all season for their rise under coach Josh Heupel. But before Heupel was a coach, he was the quarterback for Oklahoma in 1999, Mike Leach was Heupel’s offensive coordinator. Leach, the now head coach of the Mississippi State Bulldogs, offered a unique perspective on his SEC counterpart.
