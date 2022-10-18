Not many people have had the experience of playing against Alabama on the road three difference times, but that’s the case for Austin Williams. The sixth-year senior has played at 11 of the 14 SEC stadiums with the exceptions being South Carolina, Florida and Missouri. This year will be his third trip to Bryan-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, a place where he caught three passes for 32 yards two seasons ago. The team will lean on players like Williams to handle the environment cleanly on Saturday night.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 9 HOURS AGO