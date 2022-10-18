Read full article on original website
Massachusetts is home to one of the most beautiful streets in the world
BOSTON — A street in Massachusetts has landed on a list of the most spectacular roads in the world that have been deemed worth traveling to see, according to a new report. Architectural Digest recently ranked the 53 most stunning streets around the globe, and Massachusetts happens to be home to one of them.
Valley Breeze
Rhode Island native leads mushroom walks throughout the state
NORTH SMITHFIELD — Deana Thomas of Scituate, who spends most days walking through the forests of Rhode Island finding mushrooms and sharing them with the world, hopes that she can spread awareness and the importance of environmental studies. “I’m not a scientist. I’m not formally trained. This is my...
This New Hampshire Gas Station Has Some of the Best Fried Chicken in the State
Is there anything better than fried chicken? The answer is no! I crave fried chicken when I'm having a bad day because it's comforting. It's like a deep fried, crispy, warm hug that makes you feel like everything is going to be okay. On the opposite end of the spectrum, I also crave fried chicken when everything is fine and dandy, because fried chicken can only make an already good day better, right?
destinationido.com
Two Getaways in Rhode Island
Rhode Island may be the smallest state in the country, but it has some of the grandest properties available for honeymooners and destination wedding couples. Two beauties are the Ocean House and Weekapaug Inn in Westerly. While each resort has its own feel and style, both have sweeping views of the Atlantic coast, a bevy of dining and recreation options and cushy accommodations. Moreover, both are Forbes Five-star hideaways, Relais & Chateaux members and part of the Ocean House Collection.
How Often Do You Use Maine’s Most Popular Swear Word?
We all know the words that we should and should not be saying at certain places or during certain times...so no, I will not write all the words out for you. These curse words can be said whether we actually mean them when we are angry or just being used casually in our everyday vocabulary.
2 Mass. locales listed among best places to live in the U.S.
Two other New England spots made Money magazine's list as well. For those looking to put down roots, Money magazine says Massachusetts boasts two of the best places to live in America. The publication recently released a list of the 50 best places to live in the U.S., and Somerville...
rimonthly.com
Bugged Out: Just How Much Should We Worry About Ticks in Rhode Island?
Cliff Vanover is a veritable tick magnet. Between his love of hiking and tending a Charlestown property that grazes the borders of the Great Swamp, Vanover has provided the local Ixodidae with countless opportunities for a blood meal. And they have taken them. By his estimate, “I used to get...
This Maine Food Was Named One Of The ’10 Worst In America’
There is one item here in our state that was found to be particularly disgusting!. BabbleTop is the go-to source for all food lovers. It highlights Top 10 lists on all the biggest food topics, food brands, restaurants, fast food, snack foods, sodas, drinks, nostalgic brands, forgotten menu items, food shows, food tv personalities, popular chefs, and more.
Here’s The Oldest House in Massachusetts Built In 1641, is it haunted?
The one thing I love about Massachusetts is all the old-fashioned style houses we have. Some might say they're creepy but someone like me finds them rather historic. Growing up in a house built in 1921 myself. My grandmother's house was built in 1876. As a matter of fact, the apartment I'm currently living at which used to be an old church was built 1916. So what is the oldest house in Massachusetts?
GoLocalProv
Rhode Island’s 50 Wealthiest and Most Influential: 50 Through 11
Today, we unveil ten more of Rhode Island’s Wealthiest and Most Influential. As we move up the list, the reach of those in the ranking becomes larger — in many cases, these are folks with global impacts. Today’s group includes a Hollywood celebrity, a woman who helps feed...
Turnto10.com
Rhode Island electric bike rebate program named in memory of journalist
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island residents who buy electric bicycles will soon be eligible for rebates under a program announced on Wednesday and named in memory of a former Associated Press reporter. The $250,000 Erika Niedowski Memorial Electric Bike Rebate Program will offer rebates of up to...
Halloween 2022: See town-by-town dates, times for trick-or-treating in Massachusetts
Andover - Oct. 31, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Auburn - Oct. 31, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Amesbury - Oct. 31, 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Chelmsford - Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Great Barrington - Oct. 31, 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Groton - Oct. 31,...
North Shore woman to buy new house after winning big prize on scratch ticket
LYNNFIELD, Mass. — A North Shore woman says she plans to buy a new house after recently winning a life-changing prize on a scratch ticket. Emily Bartlett, of Lynnfield, chose the cash option on her “Emeralds 50X” instant ticket game prize and received a one-time payment of $2,600,000, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery Commission.
Twins Emily and Molly From “The Amazing Race” Show Up in Maine
Fans of The Amazing Race will likely recognize Emily Bushnell and Molly Sinert, two twins who only discovered each other a year ago. They are currently appearing in season 34 of The Amazing Race on CBS but also recently appeared on their Tik Tok page in a rural area of Maine that totally makes sense for an Amazing Race team.
The Oldest Cemetery in the United States is Located in MA (video)
It's the time of year when things are getting spooky. There's no doubt that we are going to continue to see ghost tours, haunted hayrides, Halloween parties, and cemetery tours not only throughout Berkshire County but throughout Massachusetts in general. Ghost Hunting Groups Will More Than Likely be Touring and/or...
Dog tag found in Czech Republic traced back to Massachusetts
By Mike Sullivan, WBZ-TVNEW BEDFORD - A family in the Czech Republic needs your help to reunite a lost dog tag with a veteran's family.Jaroslav Sevcik and his family were metal detecting in a forest in the western part of the country. That's when his mother's device began to ping. They found the dog tag a buried a few centimeters under the ground. It reads Walter Chadwick. "It's basically the city that was liberated by the American Army during World War II," Sevcik said. "I supposed there was a unit in the US Army in WWII where this guy let's...
20 Easy Hikes for Mainers Who Don’t Actually Like Hiking
I am a diehard Maine fan for more reasons than I will ever be able to list or count. It has nothing to do with me being a born-and-raised biased Mainer and everything to do with the fact that our state just has it all. Whether you're an avid skier,...
Mainer Gets Roasted After Posting About Portland Chipotle Location
If you know Maine, you know Maine loves sarcasm. There's no one that enjoys roasting people more -- whether it's out of fun or straight-up vitriol -- than OG Mainers and Maine residents. And that couldn't have been more true than the responses to a post in the Portland, Maine...
Fire breaks out at popular ice cream parlor on Cape Cod
SANDWICH, Mass. — A fire broke out at a popular ice cream parlor on Cape Cod late Sunday night. Firefighters responding to a report of a blaze on Freezer Road in Sandwich found flames shooting from Shipwreck Ice Cream. Officials say the fire started burning on the outside of...
This Maine Road is Perfect for an Impromptu, Spooky Halloween Drive
Before I even get into this, let me just rip the bandaid off for anyone who notices the hood of my truck in the bottom of this picture that's clearly taken from the driver's seat and wants to bust me for TeXtInG aNd DrIvInG -- I pulled over in the insanely too narrow breakdown lane next to the guardrail and put my hazards on to take any picture you see in this article.
