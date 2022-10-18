ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These Super Weird Food Laws Have Us Laughing

Oh yes strange laws that somehow stick around because they maybe have been forgotten or they somehow snuck in there unnoticed. These are always giggle worthy or at least worthy of a good, huh? What? That cant be right, can it?. These food laws from Idaho and surrounding states will...
Idaho Capital Sun

In race for Idaho’s treasurer, an accountant returns to challenge the incumbent

Most Idahoans don’t think about the office of Idaho’s state treasurer often — unless controversy arises around management of funds.  The treasurer is responsible for receiving, holding and investing billions of dollars of state money and keeping records of those transactions. The treasurer also is responsible for overseeing the state’s credit rating, which helps to […] The post In race for Idaho’s treasurer, an accountant returns to challenge the incumbent appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Post Register

Opinion: Idaho congressional delegation votes against interests of Idahoans

In the American Rescue Plan signed by President Biden last year, $350 billion was set aside for state and local governments to use at their discretion. Idaho received $1.89 billion. Why is Idaho accepting federal funds? Idaho hates anything federal. Gov. Little stated “rejecting the funds is not the right...
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Idaho Newspaper Endorses Democrat and Nobody Notices

If a tree falls in the forest and there’s nobody there to hear it, does it make a sound? Newspapers are so archaic it’s like talking about stone tablets. This morning I saw a headline from the Idaho Statesman, a paper in the bankrupt McClatchy chain. If you do hear a sound, it’s the circling of a drain!
uiargonaut.com

OPINION: Idaho’s war on wolves

Idaho wolf population surpasses 1,500, senate wants 90% gone through the use of unrestricted hunting and trapping. On March 4, 2021, the Idaho Legislature instigated a war on wolves, but this is not the first time the species has been under attack. While wolves have been the target of fear...
107.9 LITE FM

Does Idaho Rank as One of the Best States for Living Alone?

If you’re like me and you’re single in Idaho... it’s likely that you live alone. In which case, it might also be time to consider adopting a new furry friend — it's the perfect time of year for that! But anyway, when it comes to living alone in Idaho, it's more common than you think – check this out 👇
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Ranking the Top 5 Colleges in the State of Idaho

School is in full swing and students should be fully in their routine and schedules by now as the Fall semester is getting closer to the halfway point. While many parents are focused on making sure their kids are getting good grades and staying healthy this year, sometimes it is good to look ahead in your child's education and think about their options after high school. Will they go to college? Will they take a year off before attending college? Will they skip school altogether and begin working full-time jobs? If your child is contemplating college in the future, and plan on staying in the state, what are the best options, and which colleges are the best in Idaho?
Idaho Capital Sun

Inside the orchestrated efforts to support — or oppose — a $410 million education bill in Idaho

Originally posted on IdahoEdNews.org on October 19, 2022 The Legislature’s Sept. 1 special session was a done deal. But that didn’t stop about 650 Idahoans from calling or emailing Gov. Brad Little’s office about his plan to pour state surplus dollars into tax cuts and education spending. A majority of the calls and emails ran […] The post Inside the orchestrated efforts to support — or oppose — a $410 million education bill in Idaho appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
107.9 LITE FM

Idahoans Are Flocking To Local Gas Stations For Popular Game

Here in Idaho, the lottery is a very important thing. Of course, the lottery serves several purposes--and all of them are valid. First, the lottery is fun and Idahoans love to play--you could argue there is potential for being a little addictive for some, but who doesn't love money? The Idaho lottery PAYS as we have seen, time and time again--real Idahoans are winning money from the many popular games. Of course, with all of the money that it rakes in, it's important to note as well that the Idaho Lottery cashes out local schools. In fact, since 1989, the Idaho Lottery claims that it has given away over $961 million--funding public schools!
107.9 LITE FM

How Much Money Idaho Makes from Guns Compared to Every Other State

Are you even a true Idahoan if you don’t own at least one gun? I’m kidding haha! Kinda. I really do feel like everyone here has guns… and it’s somewhat of a must if you live here in Idaho. Turns out, that’s not just a random feeling or an outlandish theory — it’s a fact — because Idaho is in the Top 10 states for having the most gun purchases per person, and we’re one of the states that make the most money from gun sales 👇
107.9 LITE FM

Idaho Lawmakers Looking To Ban Drag Queens Next Year

The subject of public performances of drag queens will be one of the topics of the upcoming legislative session. Multiple published reports say a bill will be proposed to ban public drag performances in Idaho. The Idaho Capital Sun reported that the Idaho Family Center worked on a defensible bill.
95.7 KEZJ

Wild Idaho: Mountain Lion Spotted in Boise, Moose Removed from American Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho wildlife managers were busy this week with large wild animals as a big cat was reported in Boise and a wandering moose had to be removed from an American Falls neighborhood. During the weekend Idaho Department of Fish and Game got several reports from the public that a mountain lion had been spotted along the Boise River. Conservation officers could not confirm that the animal seen was an actual cougar after sending an officer out to investigate on Monday, but officials say it isn't uncommon for the big cats to use river corridors to travel through an area. The animals have previously been seen in other parts of Idaho's largest city. Idaho Fish and Game said in a statement it didn't think there was any risk to the public and offered some tips to stay safe and how to act around a mountain lion. Meanwhile, conservation officers removed a moose from an American Falls neighborhood on Monday morning. Idaho Fish and Game said the estimated 1,000 pound bull moose had been wondering in an area near Interstate 86 and nearby Hillcrest Elementary. The American Falls Police Department and Power County Sheriff's Office had already responded and contained the animal before conservation officers tranquilized the animal. The bull was then taken to a more sparsely populated area. "It is not unusual to observe moose in and around the American Falls area. However, sightings right in town are not as common and can be problematic. Moose can be defensive if approached by people, and these large animals can be a hazard to motorists," said Idaho Fish and Game. Idaho Fish and Game often have to relocate moose from urban areas in Idaho.
The Associated Press

Idaho Supreme Court won't weigh legality of child marriage

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A legal loophole in Idaho that allows parents of teens to nullify child custody agreements by arranging child marriages will remain in effect, under a ruling from the state Supreme Court on Tuesday. In a split decision, the high court declined to decide whether Idaho’s child marriage law — which allows 16- and 17-year-olds to marry if one parent agrees to the union — is unconstitutional. Instead, the justices said that once a child is emancipated by marriage, the family court loses jurisdiction over custody matters. The case arose from a custody battle between...
