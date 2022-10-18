Read full article on original website
kmvt
Bill banning public drag performances to be introduced in Idaho, says Idaho Family Policy Center
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — When the Idaho legislature reconvenes in 2023, there will be a new bill set to ban public drag performances, as confirmed by President of the Idaho Family Policy Center, Blaine Conzatti. “We recognized the problem as the drag queen story hours in various public...
These Super Weird Food Laws Have Us Laughing
Oh yes strange laws that somehow stick around because they maybe have been forgotten or they somehow snuck in there unnoticed. These are always giggle worthy or at least worthy of a good, huh? What? That cant be right, can it?. These food laws from Idaho and surrounding states will...
In race for Idaho’s treasurer, an accountant returns to challenge the incumbent
Most Idahoans don’t think about the office of Idaho’s state treasurer often — unless controversy arises around management of funds. The treasurer is responsible for receiving, holding and investing billions of dollars of state money and keeping records of those transactions. The treasurer also is responsible for overseeing the state’s credit rating, which helps to […] The post In race for Idaho’s treasurer, an accountant returns to challenge the incumbent appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Post Register
Opinion: Idaho congressional delegation votes against interests of Idahoans
In the American Rescue Plan signed by President Biden last year, $350 billion was set aside for state and local governments to use at their discretion. Idaho received $1.89 billion. Why is Idaho accepting federal funds? Idaho hates anything federal. Gov. Little stated “rejecting the funds is not the right...
Idaho Newspaper Endorses Democrat and Nobody Notices
If a tree falls in the forest and there’s nobody there to hear it, does it make a sound? Newspapers are so archaic it’s like talking about stone tablets. This morning I saw a headline from the Idaho Statesman, a paper in the bankrupt McClatchy chain. If you do hear a sound, it’s the circling of a drain!
Ouch! This is the Number One Biggest Fear of People in Idaho
I don’t get scared easily. I laugh through haunted houses and love watching scary movies, but I’m not immune to fear. I’m a true scaredy-cat when it comes to spiders and I’m terrified of heights. But when it comes to the biggest fear of the average Idahoan, I don’t even flinch.
If You Work In This Industry In Idaho, You’re Severely Underpaid
Nobody likes to find out they're being underpaid. It burns you to the core of your being when you discover there's someone (or in this case, lots of someones) out there doing the exact same job as you, but they're being paid more money for it. That stings. It stings...
No, Idaho Gov. Brad Little was not arrested for DUI in Kootenai County
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho — Idaho Governor Brad Little was not arrested for DUI in Kootenai County. The confusion came from a social media post linking the governor to the arrest based on information from the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office online jail roster. KREM 2 confirmed with Gov. Little's office...
kmvt
What is the Idaho Constitutional Amendment & Idaho Advisory Question on the Nov 8th ballot?
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Before you head to the polls this election, there are a few items that will be on everyone’s ballot. First is, the Idaho Advisory Question, which is regarding Idaho’s recent extraordinary special session. There was a rebate of taxpayers’ dollars, as well...
uiargonaut.com
OPINION: Idaho’s war on wolves
Idaho wolf population surpasses 1,500, senate wants 90% gone through the use of unrestricted hunting and trapping. On March 4, 2021, the Idaho Legislature instigated a war on wolves, but this is not the first time the species has been under attack. While wolves have been the target of fear...
Does Idaho Rank as One of the Best States for Living Alone?
If you’re like me and you’re single in Idaho... it’s likely that you live alone. In which case, it might also be time to consider adopting a new furry friend — it's the perfect time of year for that! But anyway, when it comes to living alone in Idaho, it's more common than you think – check this out 👇
Ranking the Top 5 Colleges in the State of Idaho
School is in full swing and students should be fully in their routine and schedules by now as the Fall semester is getting closer to the halfway point. While many parents are focused on making sure their kids are getting good grades and staying healthy this year, sometimes it is good to look ahead in your child's education and think about their options after high school. Will they go to college? Will they take a year off before attending college? Will they skip school altogether and begin working full-time jobs? If your child is contemplating college in the future, and plan on staying in the state, what are the best options, and which colleges are the best in Idaho?
Inside the orchestrated efforts to support — or oppose — a $410 million education bill in Idaho
Originally posted on IdahoEdNews.org on October 19, 2022 The Legislature’s Sept. 1 special session was a done deal. But that didn’t stop about 650 Idahoans from calling or emailing Gov. Brad Little’s office about his plan to pour state surplus dollars into tax cuts and education spending. A majority of the calls and emails ran […] The post Inside the orchestrated efforts to support — or oppose — a $410 million education bill in Idaho appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Idahoans Are Flocking To Local Gas Stations For Popular Game
Here in Idaho, the lottery is a very important thing. Of course, the lottery serves several purposes--and all of them are valid. First, the lottery is fun and Idahoans love to play--you could argue there is potential for being a little addictive for some, but who doesn't love money? The Idaho lottery PAYS as we have seen, time and time again--real Idahoans are winning money from the many popular games. Of course, with all of the money that it rakes in, it's important to note as well that the Idaho Lottery cashes out local schools. In fact, since 1989, the Idaho Lottery claims that it has given away over $961 million--funding public schools!
Woman Who Named Mickey Mouse Was Born And Raised In Idaho
I've watched a tremendous amount of Disney movies and cartoons over the course of my life. One thing I never knew about the face of Disney is that the woman who gave Mickey Mouse his name was born 400 miles north of Twin Falls, Idaho. I was born eight miles...
How Much Money Idaho Makes from Guns Compared to Every Other State
Are you even a true Idahoan if you don’t own at least one gun? I’m kidding haha! Kinda. I really do feel like everyone here has guns… and it’s somewhat of a must if you live here in Idaho. Turns out, that’s not just a random feeling or an outlandish theory — it’s a fact — because Idaho is in the Top 10 states for having the most gun purchases per person, and we’re one of the states that make the most money from gun sales 👇
Idaho Lawmakers Looking To Ban Drag Queens Next Year
The subject of public performances of drag queens will be one of the topics of the upcoming legislative session. Multiple published reports say a bill will be proposed to ban public drag performances in Idaho. The Idaho Capital Sun reported that the Idaho Family Center worked on a defensible bill.
eastidahonews.com
An Idaho man walking his dog discovered an alligator. Officials want to know where it came from.
NEW PLYMOUTH — An Idaho man made a startling discovery Thursday night while walking his dog in western Idaho. The man told Idaho Department of Fish and Game officers that he was south of New Plymouth near SE First Avenue when he spotted something moving in the brush. A closer look revealed the movement was coming from a 3.5-foot alligator.
Wild Idaho: Mountain Lion Spotted in Boise, Moose Removed from American Falls
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho wildlife managers were busy this week with large wild animals as a big cat was reported in Boise and a wandering moose had to be removed from an American Falls neighborhood. During the weekend Idaho Department of Fish and Game got several reports from the public that a mountain lion had been spotted along the Boise River. Conservation officers could not confirm that the animal seen was an actual cougar after sending an officer out to investigate on Monday, but officials say it isn't uncommon for the big cats to use river corridors to travel through an area. The animals have previously been seen in other parts of Idaho's largest city. Idaho Fish and Game said in a statement it didn't think there was any risk to the public and offered some tips to stay safe and how to act around a mountain lion. Meanwhile, conservation officers removed a moose from an American Falls neighborhood on Monday morning. Idaho Fish and Game said the estimated 1,000 pound bull moose had been wondering in an area near Interstate 86 and nearby Hillcrest Elementary. The American Falls Police Department and Power County Sheriff's Office had already responded and contained the animal before conservation officers tranquilized the animal. The bull was then taken to a more sparsely populated area. "It is not unusual to observe moose in and around the American Falls area. However, sightings right in town are not as common and can be problematic. Moose can be defensive if approached by people, and these large animals can be a hazard to motorists," said Idaho Fish and Game. Idaho Fish and Game often have to relocate moose from urban areas in Idaho.
Idaho Supreme Court won't weigh legality of child marriage
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A legal loophole in Idaho that allows parents of teens to nullify child custody agreements by arranging child marriages will remain in effect, under a ruling from the state Supreme Court on Tuesday. In a split decision, the high court declined to decide whether Idaho’s child marriage law — which allows 16- and 17-year-olds to marry if one parent agrees to the union — is unconstitutional. Instead, the justices said that once a child is emancipated by marriage, the family court loses jurisdiction over custody matters. The case arose from a custody battle between...
