Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ysnlive.com
TIGERS LOCKED IN TO DISTRICTS
NEW MIDDLETOWN OH- Springfield held strong in the rain and cold with very muddy field conditions Wednesday night as they knocked Pymatuning Valley out of the Division 3 Soccer Tournament. The Tigers Maddie Page put the team up with her first goal with 15 minutes left in the first half....
ysnlive.com
RAMS BROOM BROOKFIELD
MINERAL RIDGE OH- The MVAC Scarlett tier champion Mineral Ridge Rams started their road to a district championship on Wednesday as they hosted Brookfield. They swept the Warriors to end the regular season, and swept them to open the tournament as well. (25-21 25-19 25-12) The Rams were led by...
Valley Christian makes history after final game gets canceled
Valley finishes a season unbeaten for the first time in school history after their final game against East Palestine was cancelled
OHSAA playoff scenarios for every local high school football team in contention
More than 30 local teams still have a shot the playoffs this season.
ysnlive.com
INDIANS CRUISE BY CHANEY
GIRARD OH- Girard was voted the top seed in their district this season after an impressive regular season. As the calendar turns in to tournament time the Indians have to go earn that top seed. They got their journey started with a quick sweep of Chaney in the sectional semifinals. (25-7 25-3 25-7)
Local high school football game canceled
East Palestine High School has announced that Saturday's high school football road game against Valley Christian has been canceled due to unforeseen circumstances.
ysnlive.com
CAMPBELL SWEEPS PAST THE EAGLES
GARRETTSVILLE OH- Campbell was not phased by the start of tournament time. They got right to work on Wednesday night as they played United on a neutral court in Garfield. The Red Devils were able to get in and get out with a sweep of the Eagles to move on to the next round. (25-14 25-18 25-16)
ysnlive.com
ELECTRIC ERICSON
YOUNGSTOWN, OH -The Ursuline Football team had to replace a key piece of their 2021 squad that was less than a minute away from winning a state title, and that was the school’s all-time leading passer Brady Shannon. Shannon has moved on to the college ranks where he plays baseball at UCF, and the Irish have been blessed to have a new guy come in and fill those shoes so quickly in Jack Ericson. Ericson, a junior, started at Safety last year for the 11-4 team, but moving to quarterback was a whole different job. From opening night against Brookfield to this week’s clash with Cardinal Mooney, Jack has shown that he has the ability to lead the Irish on another deep playoff run in 2022.
ysnlive.com
WEST BRANCH WAVES BY WILDCATS
BELOIT OH- The Lady Warriors soccer team made quick work of the Struthers Wildcats on a cold Wednesday night rolling to a 10-0 victory in an OHSAA Sectional Final. West Branch is now 13-0-3 on the season. The Warriors scored nine first half goals and tacked on one more in...
ysnlive.com
AUSTINTOWN FITCH FALCONS FOOTBALL COACH’S CORNER WITH MIKE POLDER
AUSTINTOWN, OH – It’s Week 10 of the 2022 high school football season, and the Austintown Fitch Falcons are coming into this week off a hard-fought 42-20 victory over Boardman a week ago. This week is a very familiar opponent for the Falcons in the Warren G. Harding Raiders. Fitch has faced Harding four times in the last two years, with each season featuring a regular season meeting and then one in the playoffs. The Raiders boast a 2-7 record this season, but the Falcons understand that this will be no easy game to close out the regular season.
ysnlive.com
THE JOURNEY OF ORTIZ
CANFIELD, OH- Senior tailback Caleb Ortiz sat down at Cocca’s Pizza to discuss his high school journey. Ortiz grew up in the northeastern Ohio area, until moving down south to the sunshine state of Florida when he was in sixth grade. Ortiz then moved back to Canfield for high school and has rejoined the Canfield football team for his senior season. He talks about falling back in love with the game, some teammates he has leaned on since arriving back, and his overall experience in Canfield. Check out this player profile brought to you by:
ysnlive.com
RAIDERS SEASON STAYS ALIVE
MENTOR OH- South Range has been the upset team of the district so far this season. The 11th seeded Raiders beat a higher seeded opponent for the second straight night beating the 8 seed LaBrae in straight sets. (25-15 25-10 25-23) The Raiders were led on offense by Maria Primavera...
ysnlive.com
CRESTVIEW VOLLEYBALL COACH’S CORNER (EP 2) WITH ALISHA AUER
COLUMBIANA OH- Crestview didn’t miss a beat this season. Coming off a season where they were one of the most dominant programs around, they continued to roll in 2022. The Rebels finished with a 20-2 record on the year, and completed yet another MVAC championship. They didn’t lose a set inside of the conference. They lost 2 of their last 4 games though, raising some eye brows. But coach Auer didn’t panic, and neither did her team. They went right back to practice and are ready for a big tournament run. Crestview will play Waterloo in the sectional final on Thursday at 6:00.
ysnlive.com
URSULINE IRISH DUAL COACH’S CORNER WITH LIZ AND RYAN KELLY
YOUNGSTOWN, OH – Friday nights in Northeast Ohio mean a lot to communities for a lot of different reasons, but the football teams get most of the shine. The Ursuline Irish cheerleaders have become just as big of a part of Friday nights as the football team itself, and Cheerleading advisor Liz Kelly has done a phenomenal job leading the way for this squad.
ysnlive.com
WARRIORS SEE SEASON END AGAINST STREETSBORO
BELOIT OH- The Warriors soccer team (9-7-1) fell to Streetsboro (8-9-1) by a 2-0 score at West Branch High School on a brisk and chilly night in an OHSAA Sectional Tournament game on Monday. The Rockets got on the board in the 31st minute with a goal and took a...
ysnlive.com
VIKINGS END TEN YEAR DISTRICT DROUGHT
ATWATER OH- The Vikings hosted Cornerstone Christian on Tuesday night in the OHSAA Akron 1 sectional final. They came out and won their first sectional title in a decade as they were victorious by a score of 10-0. Leading the Vikes were Kaira English with six goals and Rose Couts...
ysnlive.com
LAKEVIEW CELEBRATES FINAL GAME ON HOME COURT
CORTLAND OH- Lakeview was voted as the four seed in the OHSAA Division 3 Northeast district. In a tough bracket full of state ranked teams, momentum is important. Lakeview took plenty of momentum forward as they celebrated their final game on their home floor with a sweep to move on to the next round. (25-6 25-8 25-11)
ysnlive.com
URSULINE IRISH FOOTBALL COACH’S CORNER (EP. 9) WITH DAN REARDON
YOUNGSTOWN, OH – Week 10 is upon us in the 2022 high school football season, and that only means one thing…it is time for the Holy War. Ursuline and Mooney will face off Friday night at Stambaugh Stadium for the 69 th time with Mooney leading the all-time series 42-23-3. This rivalry is one of the most well-known in the state, as there is so much history for both programs as they have won a combined 12 state titles in football. The Irish have had the upper hand as of late, winning the last three matchups between the two bitter rivals, including last year’s 43-12 victory en route to a state championship game appearance.
ysnlive.com
ATHLETIX TO PARTNER WITH YSN
COLUMBIANA, OH- “Stream City” will have a new address in 2024. Plans were announced yesterday between Athletix and Your Sports Network to partner together to reside on the same campus in the next 14 months. Currently centralized in East Palestine until January 2024, YSN has made its headquarters since its first day of business in 2017 in a plaza just off the main drag in Bulldog Country.
WFMJ.com
Football: East Palestine cancels last football game
East Palestine has cancelled its final football game against Valley Christian due to a lack of injuries. The Bulldogs were hit by a rash of injuries especially the last three weeks. Valley Christian is actively looking to find an opponet.
Comments / 0