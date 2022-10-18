YOUNGSTOWN, OH -The Ursuline Football team had to replace a key piece of their 2021 squad that was less than a minute away from winning a state title, and that was the school’s all-time leading passer Brady Shannon. Shannon has moved on to the college ranks where he plays baseball at UCF, and the Irish have been blessed to have a new guy come in and fill those shoes so quickly in Jack Ericson. Ericson, a junior, started at Safety last year for the 11-4 team, but moving to quarterback was a whole different job. From opening night against Brookfield to this week’s clash with Cardinal Mooney, Jack has shown that he has the ability to lead the Irish on another deep playoff run in 2022.

