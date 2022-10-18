A recent study shows that Frisco and McKinney, Texas were ranked as some of the most resilient economies in the U.S. in 2022. Since the COVID-19 pandemic, the economy has faced an unstable future. Now, inflation and a bear market are presenting new challenges along with a possible recession. But some North Texas cities have been able to prove a consistent economy is possible. SmartAsset recently named Frisco and McKinney in a list that showed the U.S. cities with the most resilient economies in 2022.

MCKINNEY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO