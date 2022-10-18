ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collin County, TX

CW33 NewsFix

Dallas restaurant ranked in America’s top 10 to dine at during the fall season

DALLAS (KDAF) — The fall season is well underway as we’re halfway through the month of October and when you think of eating out in the autumn months, what comes to mind?. Well, North Texas, you’ll be happy to hear that a recent report from Resy ranked the ten restaurants that define American dining in fall 2022 and a Dallas restaurant was listed in the top five.
DALLAS, TX
spectrumlocalnews.com

H-E-B announces opening date for Plano store

PLANO, Texas — After pushing the opening date back, H-E-B has finally announced when it plans to welcome customers to its newest store in Plano — Nov. 2. The news comes just weeks after the San Antonio-based company hosted its grand opening for the first store in North Texas, in Frisco.
PLANO, TX
dmagazine.com

Hot Property: This 1930s Spanish-Style Lakewood Home Is Steps Away from White Rock Lake

Back in 1928, Dallas architect Clifford D. Hutsell took a trip west that would ultimately dictate the way we see Lakewood today. In California, he was so inspired by the region’s Spanish-style architecture that he decided to populate Lakewood with a collection of his own creations, thus creating the series of “Spanish eclectic” East Dallas homes we now know and love.
DALLAS, TX
Local Profile

Frisco And McKinney Are Two Of America’s Most Resilient Economies

A recent study shows that Frisco and McKinney, Texas were ranked as some of the most resilient economies in the U.S. in 2022. Since the COVID-19 pandemic, the economy has faced an unstable future. Now, inflation and a bear market are presenting new challenges along with a possible recession. But some North Texas cities have been able to prove a consistent economy is possible. SmartAsset recently named Frisco and McKinney in a list that showed the U.S. cities with the most resilient economies in 2022.
MCKINNEY, TX
CW33 NewsFix

These are the best new restaurants around Dallas you need to try: report

DALLAS (KDAF) — Everyone that lives around the city of Dallas has a couple of go-to restaurants that they frequent monthly, weekly, and even daily. Does the same-old-same-old get, well, old? Are you looking to try something new, maybe a cuisine you haven’t tried before? This fall would be the perfect time to get into a new restaurant and see if they can dethrone your local favorites.
DALLAS, TX
Dallas Observer

Esquire Lists Two Dallas Spots on 32 Best Gay Bars in Country

Esquire's editor Alfonso Fernandez Navas issued a directive to his co-workers when they sat down to plan stories about LGBTQ+ lives in the publication: Have fun. For the team, this shift in perspective was welcome. From the introduction of the 32 Best Gay Bars in America list:. "So much of...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Turkey Shortage Impacts Texas BBQ Restaurants, Thanksgiving

Smoked turkey is a staple of Thanksgiving and many BBQ restaurants bank on Thanksgiving turkey sales for their yearly revenue. However, the avian influenza epidemic has gutted BBQ restaurants around Texas. According to the USDA, the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) has claimed the lives of 47.6 million birds in...
TEXAS STATE
mckinneyonline.com

McKinneyOnline.com’s 2022 Best Of Winners Revealed

McKINNEY, TX -- McKinneyOnline.com asked its readers to vote for their favorite local business. We received roughly 18,000 votes this year in 57 categories. The votes were counted to compile a list of stand-out businesses and service providers. The top vote-getters represent businesses that service McKinney, from small family-owned businesses to large companies that provide a variety of valuable products and services.
MCKINNEY, TX
Local Profile

Rebel Athletic Decks Out New Location With Fan Art

Rebel Athletic, a cheer apparel company, is throwing some added sparkle on its new store in Willow Bend Mall in Plano, Texas. “As a brand for those who sparkle, unicorns are a huge part of our company identity,” said Abby Hoeffner, chief marketing officer for Rebel Athletic, in an official statement. The brand was founded in 2013 and creates apparel trends for the cheer and dance industries.
PLANO, TX
Local Profile

Local Profile

