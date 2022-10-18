Read full article on original website
Related
bridgemi.com
How to watch the Tudor Dixon, Gretchen Whitmer second debate on Oct. 25
Michigan’s gubernatorial candidates Republican Tudor Dixon and Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will meet for a final debate on Oct. 25. The candidates will meet at Oakland University in Rochester next Tuesday at 7 p.m. The general election is on Nov. 8. Sponsor. Here is what to know about the...
bridgemi.com
Whitmer: Proposal 3, abortion rights will help Michigan ‘steal’ jobs from Ohio
DETROIT – Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Republican challenger Tudor Dixon courted Michigan business leaders on Friday with competing plans to create jobs and develop a talented workforce to fill them. Speaking to members of the Detroit Economic Club, Dixon touted her plan to cut and eventually phase out...
Comments / 5