Read full article on original website
Related
ambcrypto.com
How LUNA buyers can deploy this shorting strategy to hedge their risks
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Terra’s LUNA fell back into its bearish shackles after reversing from its trendline resistance. The crypto’s Social Dominance marked a declining trend while diverging with the price action....
dailyhodl.com
Massive $154,000,000 Airdrop Handed Out to Early Users of Ethereum and Solana Rival
New layer-1 crypto project Aptos is giving out over 20 million APT tokens to early users of its network worth roughly $154,000,000 at time of writing. The Aptos Foundation, the non-profit behind the project, announced the airdrop via Twitter. “The Aptos Foundation has provided early network participants with APT tokens....
coinchapter.com
Crypto Price Prediction: Shiba Inu (SHIB), ADA, CVP, MATIC
PATNA (CoinChapter.com) — The cryptocurrency market enjoyed a relief rally on Monday, with most crypto tokens registering gains as trading began in the third week of Oct. Bitcoin (BTC) prices reached nearly $19,600 before corrections pared gains. However, the largest cryptocurrency (by marketcap) continued to trade above $19,500 at writing. Meanwhile, Ethereum (ETH) prices remained above $1,300.
bitcoinist.com
Looking For The Best Crypto Investment? The Hideaways (HDWY) Presale Beats Solana (SOL) And Tron (TRX)
The Hideaways (HDWY) is a huge opportunity to invest in a project with the token only valued at $0.06, compared to the expected listing price of $0.90. This is why thousands of investors think The Hideaways is a better investment than Solana (SOL) and Tron (TRX). Will Solana (SOL) be...
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum-Based Altcoin Project Jumps After Crypto Exchange Coinbase Adds It to Listing Roadmap
An Ethereum (ETH)-based altcoin is rallying following news that top US crypto exchange Coinbase has added the project to its listing roadmap. Lido DAO (LDO), a staking service for Ethereum and other blockchain projects, has seen more than a 16% price increase in the days following Coinbase’s announcement via Twitter.
ambcrypto.com
Polkadot [DOT] ranked above Ethereum and Solana in this category
The latest data from Santiment revealed that Polkadot [DOT] ranked above Ethereum [ETH] and Solana [SOL] as the blockchain with the highest development activity in the past seven days. While development activity on Ethereum and Solana totaled 78.79 and 67.21, respectively, in the last week, Polkadot logged a development activity...
ambcrypto.com
BNB Chain’s NFT front painted a green picture, but this metric spilled red
BNB Chain’s NFTs may haven’t experienced the same traction as NFTs built on other platforms. However, this scenario may change. The BNBchain NFT community may start showing signs of growth as chain’s top NFT collections witnessed some traction. PancakeSwap Squad and Mobox observed significant growth in the...
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum Scaling Altcoin Jumps As Ecosystem Sees 8x Spike in New Projects Built Year-to-Date
The price of Polygon (MATIC) is jumping as the project reports a near eightfold increase in applications operating on its ecosystem since the beginning of the year. Polygon, an Ethereum (ETH) scaling solution, says more than 53,000 decentralized applications (DApps) are operating on its ecosystem as of the end of September based on data from the Web3 developer platform Alchemy.
thecoinradar.com
Crypto Twitter split as another NFT platform moves to opt-in royalties
Despite the change to an optional royalties model, Magic Eden will still have full royalties set by default for all collections and listings. Solana-based Magic Eden has become the latest NFT marketplace to shift to an optional royalties model, following in the footsteps of X2Y2 in August, albeit reluctantly. Under...
thecoinrise.com
Nubank Introduces its Own Cryptocurrency Nucoin
Latin America fintech bank Nubank is set to launch its cryptocurrency alongside its new customer rewards program. The launch which will be a revolutionary move of a large financial institution into the digital asset ecosystem is scheduled to take off in Q1 next year. The Warren Buffet-backed Nubank is a digital banking firm which is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.
Comments / 0