WTGS
Former Jasper County corrections officer charged with giving contraband to inmate
JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) arrested a former Jasper County corrections officer after he gave contraband to an inmate. Cody Weston Smith, 30, of Ridgeland, S.C., was arrested for furnishing or possessing contraband and misconduct in office. According to arrest...
counton2.com
Murdaugh claims prosecutors don’t know exact time of murders
HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A motion filed Tuesday by counsel for disgraced former Hampton County attorney Alex Murdaugh claims that state prosecutors are unaware of when exactly his wife and son were murdered. Murdaugh has been indicted for the June 2021 deaths of his wife Margaret (52) and...
Guns, drugs seized following a two-month investigation in Colleton County
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Two men were arrested on drug and gun charges after Colleton County deputies investigated tips of illegal drug sales, high traffic, and “large gatherings at odd hours.” Investigators with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) and State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) issued a search warrant on two Grayson Street residents […]
wtoc.com
Beaufort Co. School District employee arrested in undercover operation
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The Beaufort Police Department has made another arrest with operation “Rock the Boat.”. According to police, in continuation of the March undercover operation, the Beaufort Police Department arrested 41-year-old Daniel Fallon, of Beaufort. According to the Beaufort County School District, Fallon is an employee at the district. He is currently on administrative leave.
Ex-Berkeley County Sheriff Wayne DeWitt Charged With DUI
Former Berkeley County Sheriff Wayne DeWitt was arrested Tuesday and charged with driving under the influence. The post Ex-Berkeley County Sheriff Wayne DeWitt Charged With DUI appeared first on The Berkeley Observer.
WJCL
Jasper County deputies, U.S. Marshals search for wanted fugitive; nearby road closed
JASPER COUNTY, S.C. — Above video: Your Thursday headlines. Update 3:09 p.m.: The fugitive has been captured. Initial report: Authorities in Jasper County are helping search for a missing fugitive. According to the Jasper County Sheriff's Office, they are assisting the U.S. Marshals Service with the apprehension of a...
Police search Georgia landfill for missing toddler's remains
SAVANNAH, Ga. — (AP) — The search for a missing Georgia toddler presumed dead by police shifted Tuesday to a landfill outside Savannah where investigators planned to start sifting through trash for the child's remains. Chatham County Police Chief Jeff Hadley said investigators had evidence that prompted the...
yourislandnews.com
State House candidate Nash reports widespread vandalism of campaign signs
Volunteers for Barb Nash’s political campaign spent all day Thursday, Oct. 13, installing four brand-new, large campaign signs, but by the following Saturday morning two of those large signs and up to 30 smaller lawn signs had been stolen. Nash is the Democratic candidate for the 124th District seat...
Quinton Simon: Here’s a timeline and what we know so far about the missing Savannah toddler
In less than two weeks, the investigation into the whereabouts of 20-month-old Quinton Simon has shifted from a missing person investigation into a search for his remains in a landfill with his mother becoming the prime suspect.
live5news.com
Police: Juvenile arrested in deadly Bluffton shooting
BLUFFTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Bluffton Police Department said one person was killed and a juvenile is in custody after a Tuesday night shooting. Officers said a 17-year-old was arrested and charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. Sgt. Bonifacio Perez said...
Lawsuit: ‘Dangerous’ window tint contributed to collision that killed Carlos Dunlap Sr.
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The family of a man who was killed earlier this year after being hit by a car in North Charleston is now taking legal action against the driver and an auto parts store. Carlos Dunlap Sr., the father of local NFL player Carlos Dunlap, was crossing Ashley Phosphate Road when he […]
Three takeaways from Mace, Andrews SC-01 debate
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Representative Nancy Mace (R) and Dr. Annie Andrews (D) met Wednesday for the first and only scheduled debate ahead of the November elections. While the candidates have taken many jabs at each other on social media and in campaign ads, the debate was their first in-person meeting. The heated rhetoric carried […]
Have A Mosquito Problem? Berkeley County Wants To Know
County officials said the team is out and about working hard to spray all requested areas, as weather permits. The post Have A Mosquito Problem? Berkeley County Wants To Know appeared first on The Berkeley Observer.
15-year-old killed in possible accidental shooting in Jasper County
JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a possible accidental shooting where a 15-year-old boy was killed last Sunday. According to police, Deputies responded to a report of a shooting at Lady Banks Drive in Ridgeland on October 16. Police say that the Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident as […]
WJCL
Incumbent Republican Nancy Mace and Democratic challenger Dr. Annie Andrews set to debate in Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WSAV) — We are just one day away from a showdown in the first congressional district of South Carolina. Republican Representative Nancy Mace and Democrat Dr. Annie Andrews will appear in a debate live right here on News 3. This is where it’s all taking place. This is the studio of WCBD—our Nexstar […]
WIS-TV
South Carolina reentry program receives over $600,000 in state funding to expand operations
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A South Carolina reentry program received over $600,000 in funding from the state to expand its operations. Turn90 was presented with a ceremonial check for $667,000 at their facility on Blue Ridge Terrace Tuesday. The organization offers assistance for men leaving prison. The re-entry program provides full-time work, support services, and job placement.
WJCL
Police called out -- twice -- after hecklers find Quinton Simon's family at Tybee Island motel
On Tuesday, police and the FBI officially began sifting through a landfill in hopes of finding the remains of missing Savannah toddler Quinton Simon. That same day, according to witnesses, the child's mother -- the prime suspect in his disappearance and death -- and grandmother were seen getting drunk just a few miles away on Tybee Island.
Which candidate are Lowcountry voters searching for ahead of the Mace-Andrews debate?
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)-In less than 48 hours, Rep. Nancy Mace and Dr. Annie Andrews will meet in the only scheduled debate for the First Congressional District just weeks before the election. Mace is working to hold onto the House seat she flipped by defeating incumbent Joe Cunningham (D) in 2020. Andrews, a local pediatrician, is […]
