WHAM in Surprise offers oil painting sessions

A five-session oil painting class begins Friday, Oct. 21 at WHAM Art Center, 16560 N. Dysart Road in Surprise.

Learn all the basic techniques for creating a picturesque desert landscape, based loosely on the photo above. The fee for all five days taught by Ron Souza is $180 and includes doughnuts and

bottled water.

The other classes are at scheduled for Oct. 28, Nov. 4, 11 and 18. All sessions will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

This workshop is limited to the first eight students who sign. Classes are for beginners and experienced painters. A small required supply list will be e-mailed to each student.

For information, email rkprod1942@att.net.