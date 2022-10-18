ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
K99

Love Crumbl Cookies? New NoCo Area Store Is Finally Open

The Crumbl Cookies craze continues across Colorado as their newest location in the Northern Colorado area has finally opened its doors for business. OK, I'll be honest, when these specialty cookie stores started popping up around Colorado, I didn't quite know what to make of them. I mean, I love cookies, even though I'm not supposed to. I'm a real-life cookie monster.
COLORADO STATE
Brittany Anas

Would you stay in the most haunted room at this Denver historic hotel?

A historic photo of the lobby at The Oxford Hotel, which opened in 1891.The Oxford Hotel. (Denver, CO) Providing a luxury stay for travelers passing through Union Station, The Oxford Hotel opened in 1891 with marbled floors and frescoed walls. Officially, the Oxford is Denver’s oldest hotel, and it’s earned a spot on the National Register of Historic Places.
DENVER, CO
OutThere Colorado

According to Forbes, these are the best 8 'best places to live' in Colorado

Colorado is home to no shortage of great places to live, but according to a recent report from Forbes Advisor, there are a few top tier spots that are a cut above the rest. Looking at data that included aspects of life, such as home price, expenses, unemployment rates, community wellness, and crime, the publication narrowed Colorado's 'top spots' down to eight cities spread around the state.
COLORADO STATE
Optopolis

Freddy's Frozen Custard breaks ground!

A Freddy's that is currently open, located in Loveland, Colorado -The Retail Photographer. Over ten months ago, an article was posted here at Optopolis that Freddy's was coming to Cheyenne. Things have officially--physically--began rolling at the site of the soon to be Freddy's. Here's a glance at what it'll look like and what to expect!
CHEYENNE, WY
K99

6 Fun Facts About Colorado’s Horsetooth Reservoir

Most of us have spent at least a little bit of time at Horsetooth Reservoir in Fort Collins. If you haven't had the opportunity to do so yet, I am telling you right now, you are missing out. Even if it is just a nice afternoon drive, you need to visit Horsetooth.
FORT COLLINS, CO
denverite.com

Green Russell is the latest long-time business to leave Larimer Square

On Thursday, restaurateurs Jacqueline and Frank Bonanno announced Green Russell, their speakeasy-like bar beneath Larimer Square, will close after 12 years in business. New Year’s Eve will be their last night in operation, and the couple told us they have no plans to resurrect it. “The new owners of...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Small wildfire in Boulder County leads to a few evacuations

A grass fire started on Thursday afternoon in Boulder County and has led to the evacuation of four homes.It is located close to Allens Lake near the intersection of Left Hand Canyon Drive and Highway 36.A portion of Highway 36 was also closed between Nelson and Longhorn roads.  That's in the area south of Lyons and north of Boulder. 
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
99.9 The Point

Pregnant Horses Saved From Kill Pen Now In Colorado

A seemingly horrible story has now turned into something really positive and heart warming thanks to some pretty awesome woman in Weld County. Morgan Ryan, creator of MoJo Acres Horse Rescue saved three pregnant horses from the death penalty in Oklahoma where they are now resting comfortably out in Ault.
WELD COUNTY, CO
OutThere Colorado

Denver restaurant wins big in TripAdvisor's 'Best of the Best' awards

Looking for 'great food that won't break the bank'? TripAdvisor.com recently released a ranking that you won't want to miss. A category covered by the review company's 'Traveler's Choice 2022 Best of the Best' awards was 'Top Everyday Eats' and one restaurant in Colorado made the cut to be included on the list that considered dining spots around the entire country.
DENVER, CO
northfortynews

Fall Events Arrive in Downtown Loveland

Enjoy fall events full of pumpkins, local craft beer, art, and more!. The Loveland Downtown District will bring three signature Fall Events to Downtown Loveland this month. Learn more about Downtown Beer Week at www.downtownloveland.org/beerweek check out the write-up on the event at HeidiTown.com. The Scarecrow Scavenger Hunt will run...
LOVELAND, CO
Summit Daily News

This Colorado bike trail has a new appropriate name, but it’s still a classic ride

My new favorite bike tour is the Mestaa’Ėhehe Pass ride, about 30 miles west of Denver in Clear Creek County, but the only thing new about it is its official name. For decades, this much-loved Colorado classic from Bergen Park to Echo Lake was known as the Squaw Pass ride. But in September, the U.S. Department of the Interior officially renamed both the pass and the neighboring mountain because the word “squaw” is considered to be a slur against Native American women. The newly-monikered Mestaa’Ėhehe (pronounced mess-taw-HAY) Pass and Mestaa’Ėhehe Mountain honor a Cheyenne woman who served as a translator between plains tribes and white traders in southern Colorado early in the 19th century.
CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, CO
99.9 The Point

99.9 The Point

