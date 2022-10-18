Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Freddy's Frozen Custard breaks ground!OptopolisCheyenne, WY
Fort Collins industrial property sells for $12.9 millionMargaret JacksonFort Collins, CO
State issues health warnings for marijuana sold in Denver, other CO citiesMatt WhittakerDenver, CO
The elk are mating in Colorado, and it’s a sight to seeClaire ClevelandEstes Park, CO
New CSU Spur partnership focuses on global food securityMargaret JacksonDenver, CO
Related
Love Crumbl Cookies? New NoCo Area Store Is Finally Open
The Crumbl Cookies craze continues across Colorado as their newest location in the Northern Colorado area has finally opened its doors for business. OK, I'll be honest, when these specialty cookie stores started popping up around Colorado, I didn't quite know what to make of them. I mean, I love cookies, even though I'm not supposed to. I'm a real-life cookie monster.
Four Colorado bourbon bars dubbed 'best in West,' including one with 2,000-plus options
Whiskey-themed website 'The Bourbon Review' recently released their top 2022 picks for bourbons bars around the country and four Colorado spots made the cut to be featured on the 'West' region list. On the unranked list, the first spot to be included was The Bluegrass Coffee & Bourbon Lounge in...
Colorado animal shelter announces “Name Your Price” dog adoptions to combat surge of intakes
The Dumb Friends League (DFL), a system of several animal shelters in Colorado, has recently announced that they will be implementing a “Name Your Price” adoption program to combat a recent surge of pet intakes across the state. "Each day, the Dumb Friends League shelters average 61 pet...
Would you stay in the most haunted room at this Denver historic hotel?
A historic photo of the lobby at The Oxford Hotel, which opened in 1891.The Oxford Hotel. (Denver, CO) Providing a luxury stay for travelers passing through Union Station, The Oxford Hotel opened in 1891 with marbled floors and frescoed walls. Officially, the Oxford is Denver’s oldest hotel, and it’s earned a spot on the National Register of Historic Places.
According to Forbes, these are the best 8 'best places to live' in Colorado
Colorado is home to no shortage of great places to live, but according to a recent report from Forbes Advisor, there are a few top tier spots that are a cut above the rest. Looking at data that included aspects of life, such as home price, expenses, unemployment rates, community wellness, and crime, the publication narrowed Colorado's 'top spots' down to eight cities spread around the state.
Freddy's Frozen Custard breaks ground!
A Freddy's that is currently open, located in Loveland, Colorado -The Retail Photographer. Over ten months ago, an article was posted here at Optopolis that Freddy's was coming to Cheyenne. Things have officially--physically--began rolling at the site of the soon to be Freddy's. Here's a glance at what it'll look like and what to expect!
This Place Has The Best Chicken And Waffles In Colorado
LoveFOOD found the best chicken and waffles dish in every state.
Since 1929, this Colorado family has perfected the cherry pie | Craving Colorado
LYONS • A sweet smell drifts through the sweetest memories of Anthony Lehnert. He’s transported to an old home in the Wisconsin countryside, a converted school house where there always seemed to be a pie in his grandma’s oven. “You could smell that burnt apple when you...
6 Fun Facts About Colorado’s Horsetooth Reservoir
Most of us have spent at least a little bit of time at Horsetooth Reservoir in Fort Collins. If you haven't had the opportunity to do so yet, I am telling you right now, you are missing out. Even if it is just a nice afternoon drive, you need to visit Horsetooth.
Watch an Enormous Bull Elk Charge a Cell-Phone-Wielding Tourist in Colorado
People can be—let’s not put too fine a point on this—stupid, especially when it comes to wild animals. And some people are so stupid that even when smarter people try to warn them, they just keep on being stupid. Such behavior is exacerbated by the presence of cell phones. Phones make everybody stupid. But I digress.
Another One: New Colorado City Makes List of Most Expensive Places to Rent
Last month, a report from Dwellsy put four Colorado cities on a list of the most expensive places for renters. Now, the company has released updated data from September — and another Centennial State city is on the list. Let's review. Which Colorado cities are still the most expensive...
denverite.com
Green Russell is the latest long-time business to leave Larimer Square
On Thursday, restaurateurs Jacqueline and Frank Bonanno announced Green Russell, their speakeasy-like bar beneath Larimer Square, will close after 12 years in business. New Year’s Eve will be their last night in operation, and the couple told us they have no plans to resurrect it. “The new owners of...
Small wildfire in Boulder County leads to a few evacuations
A grass fire started on Thursday afternoon in Boulder County and has led to the evacuation of four homes.It is located close to Allens Lake near the intersection of Left Hand Canyon Drive and Highway 36.A portion of Highway 36 was also closed between Nelson and Longhorn roads. That's in the area south of Lyons and north of Boulder.
Pregnant Horses Saved From Kill Pen Now In Colorado
A seemingly horrible story has now turned into something really positive and heart warming thanks to some pretty awesome woman in Weld County. Morgan Ryan, creator of MoJo Acres Horse Rescue saved three pregnant horses from the death penalty in Oklahoma where they are now resting comfortably out in Ault.
Denver restaurant wins big in TripAdvisor's 'Best of the Best' awards
Looking for 'great food that won't break the bank'? TripAdvisor.com recently released a ranking that you won't want to miss. A category covered by the review company's 'Traveler's Choice 2022 Best of the Best' awards was 'Top Everyday Eats' and one restaurant in Colorado made the cut to be included on the list that considered dining spots around the entire country.
Fall Events Arrive in Downtown Loveland
Enjoy fall events full of pumpkins, local craft beer, art, and more!. The Loveland Downtown District will bring three signature Fall Events to Downtown Loveland this month. Learn more about Downtown Beer Week at www.downtownloveland.org/beerweek check out the write-up on the event at HeidiTown.com. The Scarecrow Scavenger Hunt will run...
Here's The Highest-Rated Restaurant In Denver
Stacker used data from TripAdvisor to find the most popular restaurant in the Mile High City.
Summit Daily News
This Colorado bike trail has a new appropriate name, but it’s still a classic ride
My new favorite bike tour is the Mestaa’Ėhehe Pass ride, about 30 miles west of Denver in Clear Creek County, but the only thing new about it is its official name. For decades, this much-loved Colorado classic from Bergen Park to Echo Lake was known as the Squaw Pass ride. But in September, the U.S. Department of the Interior officially renamed both the pass and the neighboring mountain because the word “squaw” is considered to be a slur against Native American women. The newly-monikered Mestaa’Ėhehe (pronounced mess-taw-HAY) Pass and Mestaa’Ėhehe Mountain honor a Cheyenne woman who served as a translator between plains tribes and white traders in southern Colorado early in the 19th century.
Denver restaurant ranks ‘Best of the Best’ in US
Tripadvisor just named a metro Denver restaurant as one of the "Best of the Best" in the United States for 2022.
99.9 The Point
Windsor, CO
7K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
99.9 The Point plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0