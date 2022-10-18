ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSB Radio

Dog attack: Utah boy recovering after mauled by husky

SANDY, Utah — A 5-year-old is recovering with 2,000 to 3,000 stitches after being attacked by a dog on Wednesday. Mason Mihlberger was riding his bike in Sandy, located just outside Salt Lake City, when a Siberian husky grabbed the boy and dragged him across the road, according to KSL-TV.
SANDY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Man accused of breaking into house via dog door

HOOPER, Utah — After being arrested on suspicion of stalking, a Hooper man was released and allegedly harassed his ex and his mother. 32-year-old Denny Job was previously arrested on Oct. 1, 2022, on third-degree felony stalking charges. The charges were filed by his ex-girlfriend. Just 13 days later...
HOOPER, UT
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas teens sentenced to prison in stabbing death of girl’s father

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Two Las Vegas teens were sentenced to prison Thursday in the stabbing death of the girl’s father in 2021. Aaron Guerrero and Sierra Halseth were accused of killing 45-year-old Daniel Halseth, Sierra’s father. The killing happened April 9, 2021 and were arrested in Salt Lake City shortly after.
LAS VEGAS, NV
ksl.com

Man accused of stealing multiple ATMs is arrested

SALT LAKE CITY — A man who allegedly stole three ATMs from the Salt Palace and a downtown hotel, and attempted to take a fourth machine, has been arrested by police. Steven Early, 50, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on Wednesday for investigation of four counts of theft, three counts of burglary, two counts of drug possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, interfering with an arresting officer and having an open alcohol container in his vehicle.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

