Gephardt Daily
Police: 2 arrested after groups exchange gunfire in downtown Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 22, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Two men were arrested early Saturday after groups exchanged gunfire in a parking lot in the city’s downtown entertainment district, police said. Officers were responding to an unrelated call at 2:27 a.m. when they heard several gunshots to...
Man killed in workplace accident in Salt Lake City
A 54-year-old man died Saturday afternoon after an industrial accident at a Salt Lake City business.
Utah man sentenced to prison for pouring gasoline on woman, lighting her on fire
A Utah man was sentenced to up to 15 years in prison Wednesday for pouring gasoline on a woman, lighting her on fire then hiding in a hole, according to court documents.
Suspect calls 911 on himself after allegedly threatening to kill police, civilians at City Creek Center
Suspect calls 911 on himself after threatening to kill police, civilians at City Creek Center
Suspect at large after West Valley City armed robbery
A suspect is reportedly still at large after an armed robbery in West Valley City police say.
eastidahonews.com
Utah man ordered to jail after assaulting son for refusing to go on mission
OGDEN, Utah (KSL.com) — A Clearfield man was ordered Friday to serve jail time for assaulting his son during an argument that started when the son said he did not want to go on a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Scott Keith Warner, 51,...
Three people charged for attacking mail carrier in Salt Lake City
Federal charges have been filed against three people for their involvement in attacking a U.S. Postal Service mail carrier in Salt Lake City.
Suspected 'ringleader' of catalytic converter thefts in Utah arrested
A man who authorities say spearheaded the thefts of numerous catalytic converters from cars in Utah has been arrested.
Dog attack: Utah boy recovering after mauled by husky
SANDY, Utah — A 5-year-old is recovering with 2,000 to 3,000 stitches after being attacked by a dog on Wednesday. Mason Mihlberger was riding his bike in Sandy, located just outside Salt Lake City, when a Siberian husky grabbed the boy and dragged him across the road, according to KSL-TV.
kmyu.tv
Gang member named Public Enemy No.1 wanted by Salt Lake Metro Gang Unit
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A dangerous gang member known to be armed is the focus of this week's At Large: Utah's Fugitives. In fact, the Salt Lake Metro Gang Unit has brought back their Public Enemy Number #1 poster and Silas Severnak is the first one on it this year.
Utah man in custody after series of alleged ATM heists
A Utah man has been arrested by Salt Lake City Police after allegedly stealing approximately $10,000 in cash from ATMs at the Salt Palace Convention Center and the nearby Marriott Hotel.
Gephardt Daily
Police: DoorDash driver delivers food to Bountiful residence, swipes package from neighbor
BOUNTIFUL, Utah, Oct. 21, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police say a DoorDash delivery driver recently dropped off food at a Bountiful residence, then swiped a package from a neighboring doorstep. “Our compliments to the reporting party for getting the package back without incident,” the post states. “Now we need...
FOX 13 Investigates: Latest Jan. 6 suspect already on probation in Utah
One day before he was arrested this week in connection to the 2021 U.S. Capitol riot, a West Jordan man pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct in an unrelated incident.
kslnewsradio.com
Man accused of breaking into house via dog door
HOOPER, Utah — After being arrested on suspicion of stalking, a Hooper man was released and allegedly harassed his ex and his mother. 32-year-old Denny Job was previously arrested on Oct. 1, 2022, on third-degree felony stalking charges. The charges were filed by his ex-girlfriend. Just 13 days later...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas teens sentenced to prison in stabbing death of girl’s father
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Two Las Vegas teens were sentenced to prison Thursday in the stabbing death of the girl’s father in 2021. Aaron Guerrero and Sierra Halseth were accused of killing 45-year-old Daniel Halseth, Sierra’s father. The killing happened April 9, 2021 and were arrested in Salt Lake City shortly after.
ksl.com
Man accused of stealing multiple ATMs is arrested
SALT LAKE CITY — A man who allegedly stole three ATMs from the Salt Palace and a downtown hotel, and attempted to take a fourth machine, has been arrested by police. Steven Early, 50, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on Wednesday for investigation of four counts of theft, three counts of burglary, two counts of drug possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, interfering with an arresting officer and having an open alcohol container in his vehicle.
The Justice Files: New information released in 1992 unsolved murder
A drug house may hold the answers in the murder of Debbie Grabher. The 15-year-old was murdered in January 1992 while heading to school during the early morning hours, but she never arrived.
ksl.com
Man ordered to spend at least 20 years in prison for 'senseless' killing
SALT LAKE CITY — Hundreds of people attended a sentencing hearing Thursday for a 21-year-old man found guilty of murder in connection with a 2021 shooting in Salt Lake City's Glendale neighborhood. A group of people supported Alex Christopher Mendoza from the courtroom, and about 275 users logged into...
Explosion leads to fatal two-alarm fire at Provo home
A fire in a Provo home left one person dead Friday morning. Officials are still investigating exactly what happened, so not many details are currently known.
Springville man found dead in van, police ask for public help
The Springville Police Department is asking for the public’s help after finding a 56-year-old man dead in his van.
