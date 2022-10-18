Read full article on original website
Deadspin
Russell Wilson’s well-manicured persona now in lock-step with his play style
This NFL season has been defined by a lot of unwatchable prime-time games, and the biggest offender without a doubt is the Denver Broncos. They’ve been on national TV four of the first six weeks, and are 1-3 in those appearances. The offense has tallied outputs of 16, 11, nine, and 16 points in those four games while being outscored 58-52.
Troy Aikman has harsh words for Denver Broncos
The Denver Broncos did not leave Troy Aikman impressed on Monday night. The Broncos entered the game 2-3 and lost 19-16 to the Los Angeles Chargers on the road. Denver’s offense continued to have problems, including on the opening possession of overtime. Denver got into a 3rd-and-1 situation and was unable to convert, so they punted.
Shannon Sharpe offers blunt criticism of Russell Wilson
The Denver Broncos were once again a disaster offensively in their game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday night, and one franchise legend thinks all the Russell Wilson criticism has been warranted. Wilson was sacked four times in Denver’s 19-16 overtime loss to the Chargers. On the surface, that...
Joe Buck suggests Broncos might have 1 big regret
The Denver Broncos are now 2-4 after a 19-16 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on “Monday Night Football.” Denver is one of the most disappointing teams in the league, as well as the worst offensively. Joe Buck, who announced the Monday night game on ESPN, says...
Seahawks Trade for Rams RB Cam Akers: Help for Rookie Kenneth Walker III?
Cam Akers could give the Seahawks backfield depth behind rookie running back Kenneth Walker III.
Yardbarker
Seattle Mariners: What the ALDS exposed about the M’s
The Seattle Mariners broke their playoff drought but lost in the Division Series. Here are some of the things Houston exposed about the M’s. Well, it was fun while it lasted. The Seattle Mariners fell short in the American League Division Series against Houston. Although they got swept, the...
Russell Wilson answers 1 big question about Broncos
The Denver Broncos have been the most disappointing team in the NFL this season, and many have wondered if they are already having locker room issues. Russell Wilson insists that is not the case. Following Denver’s 19-16 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday night, Wilson was asked...
CBS Sports
Eagles, Seahawks having cake and eating it too: Both teams sit in first while owning a 2023 top-10 draft pick
The offseason is a wondrous time in all professional sports, where optimism springs eternal and each team can paint a mental picture to project that if certain things go right, it could make a run into the playoffs. That may ring more true for the NFL than any other North American professional sports league. Since 1990 (32 straight seasons), at least four teams have qualified for the playoffs in every season that were not in the postseason the year before.
Jets Coach Makes His Opinion On Russell Wilson, Broncos Very Clear
Could there be hope on the horizon for Denver Broncos fans? New York Jets coach Robert Saleh thinks so. According to ESPN's Rich Cimini, Saleh, whose 4-2 Jets team will face the Broncos in Denver on Sunday, said Wednesday that he believes the Broncos are "freakin' close" to clicking on ...
Silvi Says: Russell Wilson, now in Seahawks' rearview mirror, on rough ride
SEATTLE — Russell Wilson has been taking a verbal pounding this season. He's been an easy target for critics, especially on social media. Monday night's one-touchdown effort in a losing cause against the Los Angeles Chargers was the latest in his laughable line of nationally televised performances. In the...
atozsports.com
One Broncos player is obviously sick of losing
The Denver Broncos are the epitome of a team not playing up to expectations. I mean, you go out and trade for a guy who is supposed to save your franchise at the quarterback position, you give up a ton of assets, you pay him a large amount of money, and he doesn’t start the season well.
Bill Simmons Sends Clear Message On Nathaniel Hackett, Brandon Staley
Monday Night Football between the Chargers and Broncos is officially into overtime as regulation ended with both teams tied at 16. While the first half gave us some exciting moments from Russell Wilson and Chargers' kicker Dustin Hopkins, the second half turned out to be a defensive struggle ...
iheart.com
Colin Cowherd Says Broncos Should Consider Trading Russell Wilson
Colin Cowherd: “I’m going to throw this at you and you’ll think it’s insane. Denver says to Arizona ‘We will take Kyler off your hands and you can have Russell.’ Kingsbury is like ‘just give me a coachable guy!’— Russell Wilson, whereas Denver, Hackett is like ‘give me a young guy who can move!’ If Arizona doesn’t solve this, if Denver doesn’t solve this, who wouldn’t take that phone call? Kyler Murray does not trust the owner, the GM, or the coach, and he gets a fresh start. Denver gets what they want. Russell is an older Kyler. Arizona is like ‘we like Kyler, he’s not coachable.’ That’s not an issue with Russell. Both have issues, and both have contracts you can’t get out of. You can with a trade. America am I nuts?? If these seasons torpedo, you would not in Arizona take a call from Denver on 33-year-old Russell Wilson? Denver’s owners are looking at this and thinking ‘did we just buy Blockbuster??’ Kyler is sitting here thinking ‘why am I taking all the shots here? My owner calls me out, my GM doesn’t like me, they put an addendum in my contract, and I don’t love my coach.' Kyler would love a fresh start. Arizona is like ‘we are over Kyler, but we built our offense based on his skill set as a mobile quarterback.' I've seen broadcasters be swapped, I've seen companies be swapped, you wouldn't take a call in ten weeks if things don't get solved?" (Full Segment Above)
thecomeback.com
NFL world roasts latest corny Russell Wilson ad
It’s safe to say when the Denver Broncos traded for Russell Wilson, neither the franchise or the quarterback saw their season transpiring like it has. Wilson reportedly wants to play through a hamstring injury for which he underwent an MRI on Tuesday after last week’s loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday Night Football. He has already been booed by his new fans multiple times throughout the season.
Class of 2023 Defensive End Julian Lee Earns UCLA Football Offer
The Bruins joined Arizona, Washington State and Oregon State as the Pac-12 programs making a late push for the Washington edge rusher.
What time, what channel is the Washington-California game on?
The Washington football team (5-2 overall, 2-2 Pac-12) heads to Berkeley in search of its first road win of 2022, as the Huskies take on California (3-3, 1-2) Saturday night at Memorial Stadium. Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. PT and the game will air on ESPN. The game will be the 101st between the two West Coast rivals – the only two programs to compete in what is now the Pac-12 Conference in every year of its existence. Following the trip to Cal, UW has its bye week before a Friday night (Nov. 4 ) game vs. Oregon State, at Husky Stadium.
Old Coug Brett Bartolone flying high as OC for Deion Sanders at Jackson State
BRETT BARTOLONE, the scrappy slot receiver whose big trajectory was ended by injury in the early part of the Mike Leach era at Washington State, is making headlines today as Deion Sanders' offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at undefeated Jackson State. Bartolone joined Sanders' staff in January on the recommendation...
Ty Paine, QB of unforgettable 1972 Cougs, fires up colorful 50th reflection
FIFTY YEARS AGO, our spirited 1972 Washington State Cougar football team broke through the ice when we finished No. 17 in the coaches poll and No. 19 in the Associated Press poll. This marked the first time in more than two decades that the Cougs finished the season in the top 20.
Brooklyn Hicks chooses UNLV basketball, continues Timberline's D1-playing legacy
LACEY, Wash. - Brooklyn Hicks has been talked about around this college town in Thurston County as a basketball prodigy for years - well before he showed up in the Timberline High School gymnasium. And to continue the school's recent playing legacy at an NCAA Division I school after Donaven ...
By-The-Numbers: California Golden Bears
By The Numbers is back! We're going to need the bye week as much as the Washington Football team after so many points have been scored in the last three weeks. It's been exhausting! And now the Huskies go back on the road to see if they can figure out a way to get their first win away from home in 2022.
