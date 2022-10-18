ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deadspin

Russell Wilson’s well-manicured persona now in lock-step with his play style

This NFL season has been defined by a lot of unwatchable prime-time games, and the biggest offender without a doubt is the Denver Broncos. They’ve been on national TV four of the first six weeks, and are 1-3 in those appearances. The offense has tallied outputs of 16, 11, nine, and 16 points in those four games while being outscored 58-52.
FRISCO, CO
Larry Brown Sports

Troy Aikman has harsh words for Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos did not leave Troy Aikman impressed on Monday night. The Broncos entered the game 2-3 and lost 19-16 to the Los Angeles Chargers on the road. Denver’s offense continued to have problems, including on the opening possession of overtime. Denver got into a 3rd-and-1 situation and was unable to convert, so they punted.
DENVER, CO
Larry Brown Sports

Shannon Sharpe offers blunt criticism of Russell Wilson

The Denver Broncos were once again a disaster offensively in their game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday night, and one franchise legend thinks all the Russell Wilson criticism has been warranted. Wilson was sacked four times in Denver’s 19-16 overtime loss to the Chargers. On the surface, that...
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Seattle Mariners: What the ALDS exposed about the M’s

The Seattle Mariners broke their playoff drought but lost in the Division Series. Here are some of the things Houston exposed about the M’s. Well, it was fun while it lasted. The Seattle Mariners fell short in the American League Division Series against Houston. Although they got swept, the...
SEATTLE, WA
Larry Brown Sports

Russell Wilson answers 1 big question about Broncos

The Denver Broncos have been the most disappointing team in the NFL this season, and many have wondered if they are already having locker room issues. Russell Wilson insists that is not the case. Following Denver’s 19-16 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday night, Wilson was asked...
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Eagles, Seahawks having cake and eating it too: Both teams sit in first while owning a 2023 top-10 draft pick

The offseason is a wondrous time in all professional sports, where optimism springs eternal and each team can paint a mental picture to project that if certain things go right, it could make a run into the playoffs. That may ring more true for the NFL than any other North American professional sports league. Since 1990 (32 straight seasons), at least four teams have qualified for the playoffs in every season that were not in the postseason the year before.
WASHINGTON STATE
atozsports.com

One Broncos player is obviously sick of losing

The Denver Broncos are the epitome of a team not playing up to expectations. I mean, you go out and trade for a guy who is supposed to save your franchise at the quarterback position, you give up a ton of assets, you pay him a large amount of money, and he doesn’t start the season well.
DENVER, CO
iheart.com

Colin Cowherd Says Broncos Should Consider Trading Russell Wilson

Colin Cowherd: “I’m going to throw this at you and you’ll think it’s insane. Denver says to Arizona ‘We will take Kyler off your hands and you can have Russell.’ Kingsbury is like ‘just give me a coachable guy!’— Russell Wilson, whereas Denver, Hackett is like ‘give me a young guy who can move!’ If Arizona doesn’t solve this, if Denver doesn’t solve this, who wouldn’t take that phone call? Kyler Murray does not trust the owner, the GM, or the coach, and he gets a fresh start. Denver gets what they want. Russell is an older Kyler. Arizona is like ‘we like Kyler, he’s not coachable.’ That’s not an issue with Russell. Both have issues, and both have contracts you can’t get out of. You can with a trade. America am I nuts?? If these seasons torpedo, you would not in Arizona take a call from Denver on 33-year-old Russell Wilson? Denver’s owners are looking at this and thinking ‘did we just buy Blockbuster??’ Kyler is sitting here thinking ‘why am I taking all the shots here? My owner calls me out, my GM doesn’t like me, they put an addendum in my contract, and I don’t love my coach.' Kyler would love a fresh start. Arizona is like ‘we are over Kyler, but we built our offense based on his skill set as a mobile quarterback.' I've seen broadcasters be swapped, I've seen companies be swapped, you wouldn't take a call in ten weeks if things don't get solved?" (Full Segment Above)
DENVER, CO
thecomeback.com

NFL world roasts latest corny Russell Wilson ad

It’s safe to say when the Denver Broncos traded for Russell Wilson, neither the franchise or the quarterback saw their season transpiring like it has. Wilson reportedly wants to play through a hamstring injury for which he underwent an MRI on Tuesday after last week’s loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday Night Football. He has already been booed by his new fans multiple times throughout the season.
DENVER, CO
247Sports

What time, what channel is the Washington-California game on?

The Washington football team (5-2 overall, 2-2 Pac-12) heads to Berkeley in search of its first road win of 2022, as the Huskies take on California (3-3, 1-2) Saturday night at Memorial Stadium. Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. PT and the game will air on ESPN. The game will be the 101st between the two West Coast rivals – the only two programs to compete in what is now the Pac-12 Conference in every year of its existence. Following the trip to Cal, UW has its bye week before a Friday night (Nov. 4 ) game vs. Oregon State, at Husky Stadium.
BERKELEY, CA
247Sports

By-The-Numbers: California Golden Bears

By The Numbers is back! We're going to need the bye week as much as the Washington Football team after so many points have been scored in the last three weeks. It's been exhausting! And now the Huskies go back on the road to see if they can figure out a way to get their first win away from home in 2022.
BERKELEY, CA

