Las Vegas, NV

gotodestinations.com

The 9 BEST Breakfast Spots in New Orleans, Louisiana – (With Photos)

New Orleans is a city that is unquestionably known for its amazing food. From seafood to gumbo to beignets, there are endless culinary delights to enjoy in this vibrant city. And when it comes to breakfast, there is no shortage of options. Whether you’re looking for a classic eggs and bacon plate or something a little more adventurous, you’re sure to find the perfect meal to start your day in New Orleans.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
963kklz.com

7 Of The Absolute BEST Cupcakes In Las Vegas

Today is National Chocolate Cupcake Day. And you know we’re down for any reason to eat cupcakes, chocolate or otherwise. Although cupcakes have been around for over 300 years, they really took off at the turn of the century. We can probably blame some of that on the high-profile cupcakeries featured in our favorite shows. Remember Magnolia Bakery from Sex And The City? Cameos like that really boosted the popularity of boutique cupcake places worldwide.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Lotus of Siam sets opening date for new Las Vegas location

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Famed eatery Lotus of Siam has set an opening date for its newest location in the Las Vegas Valley. The new Lotus of Siam will open its doors on Nov. 11 inside Red Rock Casino in Summerlin. Lotus’ latest restaurant will mark its third location...
LAS VEGAS, NV
verylocal.com

It’s ‘Poor Boy’ not ‘Po-Boy’: The Parkway Bakery and Tavern is THE sandwich staple

Parkway Bakery and Tavern is a New Orleans institution that dates back over 100 years. Parkway Bakery and Tavern is a New Orleans institution that dates back over 100 years. Located at 538 Hagan Ave., Parkway was first opened in 1911 by German baker Charles Goering Sr. and operated as a bakery and quintessential corner store. Their main product was tasty French bread baked fresh. The tradition continued in 1922 when Henry Timothy Sr. purchased the bakery and not only offered baked bread but also produced donuts and sweet rolls. Later the restaurant would become a popular local spot for grabbing poor-boy sandwiches in New Orleans.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
myneworleans.com

8 Venues for Small Weddings in New Orleans

New Orleanians wholeheartedly know how to throw a party. But a party doesn’t always mean hundreds or thousands of people in attendance. The city plays host to many quaint restaurants and bars that are perfect for throwing a small soiree, such as an intimate wedding. Throughout the French Quarter you’ll find hidden courtyards with that quintessential New Orleans feel, or head uptown to the Garden District for tree-lined classics that still hold their vintage charm.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
iheart.com

This Louisiana City Is One Of America's 'Rattiest' Cities In 2022

Louisiana may be the home of one of America's most popular destinations, but it also houses one of the "rattiest" cities in the country. Orkin recently released its annual list of the 50 rattiest cities around the U.S. Chicago remained undefeated in the No. 1 spot for the eighth year in a row, followed by other major cities like Los Angeles, New York City and Washington, D.C. While it may make sense that cities filled with millions of residents, and even more tourists, have reported a rise in rodent activity, other cities in the list may come as a surprise, including one in the Pelican State.
WASHINGTON, LA
Houston Chronicle

This creamy shrimp salad has Sicilian roots by way of New Orleans

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The cover of "Nana's Creole Italian Table" is a close-up photo of what we in New Orleans would call red gravy. I can almost smell the thick tomato sauce speckled with flecks of onion, garlic and herbs. How many times did I watch my Sicilian grandmother make such a sauce? How many times have I made it myself?
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Thrillist

Everything You Need to Know About Pontchartrain Park

In 1956, hundreds of Black New Orleans families moved to a new, safe, masterfully designed Black subdivision near Lake Pontchartrain, Pontchartrain Park. It was the first of its kind in New Orleans and is even now on the National Register of Historic Places because of it. There, while Jim Crow segregation was still very real—especially in an area flanked by whites-only neighborhoods—Pontchartrain Park residents found a Shangri-la. These days, many original residents have passed on but several families remain. Families today are starting a renaissance there, keeping the integrity of yore while improving for today.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Tina Howell

Andrea Bocelli and Louisiana Philharmonic to perform together for the 1st time in New Orleans

Award-winning Italian opera tenor Andrea Bocelli and the Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra will be performing together for the first time in New Orleans. Bocelli announced that he will be doing a new tour throughout the United States next year. The tour kicks off on Thursday, February 9th in Nashville, TN. His next stop will be in New Orleans, performing with the Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra on Saturday, February 11th, at the Smoothie King Center.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Mary J. Blige touched on more than 30 songs during 90-minute New Orleans show

Mary J. Blige essentially cued up a Mary J. Blige mixtape at a full Smoothie King Center on Saturday. During her 90-minute show, Blige and her band touched on approximately 30 songs. Most weren’t performed in their entirety. Instead, she’d hit up one or two verses and choruses, enough for everyone to sing along with the main, most memorable lines, then move on. Songs of a similar tempo rolled right into one another without interruption, as if a deejay was mixing the live performances like vinyl records.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

How sermons and gentrification inspired former lawyer Margaret Wilkerson Sexton's third novel

Fifteen years ago, Margaret Wilkerson Sexton left her law career to become a writer. She bet on herself, her talent, her insight, her skills. She won that bet. So did readers. Her 2017 novel, “A Kind of Freedom,” a multi-generational novel set in her native New Orleans, was nominated for a National Book Award. Her second novel, “The Revisioners,” won a 2020 Janet Heidinger Kafka Prize and an NAACP Image award for Outstanding Literary Work.
VIVIAN, LA
getnews.info

Lagniappe Chauffeured Services acquisition of The Mercedes-Benz Maybach and Cadillac Escalade, Point To Strong Demand In New Orleans Luxury Market

Louisiana’s most luxurious private transport business, Lagniappe Chauffeured Services, more famously known as LCS, is offering a series of new luxury models to better serve its prestigious clientele. The renowned luxury company recently unveiled that it is adding new Cadillac Escalades and Mercedes Maybachs to its current fleet, introducing a whole new layer of prestige to the tried and tested LCS experience.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

