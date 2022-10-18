Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
las-cruces.org
LCU Streamlines Solid Waste Repair Process by Welcoming Fleet Crew
Las Cruces Utilities (LCU) focuses on enhancing efficiency at all levels. For its Solid Waste line of business, being more efficient meant looking at one of its most used and most repaired resources– its trucks. Staff under the City of Las Cruces (City) Fleet line of business had previously repaired these trucks. To make in-house fixes more cohesive and efficient and save money, those fleet employees have been welcomed as new yet highly experienced members of the LCU team.
lascrucesbulletin.com
Longtime framing business adds art gallery
How do you make Las Cruces’ Picture Frame Outlet more appealing to customers and visitors?. Add a space to show the works of local and regional artists to create Picture Frame Outlet and Gallery. And that is just what owner Greg Groves has done with the business his father,...
las-cruces.org
2022-2023 High Density Mineral Bond Revised Road Closure
As part of the 2022-2023 High Density Mineral Bond Project, Las Cruces motorists are reminded that Andale Construction began street maintenance work Oct. 10, 2022. The scheduled road for maintenance will be closed for 24 hours after the road is treated. Weather delays may halt the project schedule. The affected...
las-cruces.org
Minimum Wage Increase 2023
Pursuant to the Las Cruces Municipal Code (LCMC) and New Mexico Senate Bill 437 (NM SB 437), the minimum wage will increase, effective January 1, 2023. Under SB 437, the State of New Mexico minimum wage will increase to $12.00 per hour on January 1, 2023. Las Cruces City Council accepted the state's minimum wage but opted to retain its own ordinance rules when it comes to tipped wages.
L.C.P.D: Property addresses need to be visible from street
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Las Cruces Police and Fire departments encourage property owners within city limits to correctly display their numerical address near the front entrance of their home or business and along the curb, near the driveway, so it can clearly be seen from the street. Officials say clearly visible addresses are […]
las-cruces.org
Story Appointed Deputy Chief
Las Cruces Police Department Chief Miguel Dominguez has announced that Lt. Jeremy Story, who has overseen LCPD’s Law Enforcement Training Academy since 2020, has been appointed Deputy Chief of Operations effective Oct. 23. As Deputy Chief of Operations, Story will oversee the department’s three patrol shifts along with the...
New skyboxes at Pan Am Center near completion
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- The Pan Am Center is getting an upgrade. The NMSU Foundation received a nearly 3-million-dollar donation to build three skybox suites this March. There will also be a new 32-seat club section. The Pan Am Center is 53 years old. University officials say they are very excited to debut these improvements. "Given The post New skyboxes at Pan Am Center near completion appeared first on KVIA.
lascruces.com
Las Cruces International Mariachi Conference
Fall brings with it a whole new set of possibilities in the Mesilla Valley. The temperatures descend out of the broiling heat into a crisp and refreshing coolness. Music begins to fill the air once more. One of the main musical events of Fall, here in the valley, is the Las Cruces International Mariachi Conference, which returns to celebrate its 29th year, November 9 – 12, 2022.
4 Great Pizza Places in New Mexico
If you love eating pizza and you also happen to live in New Mexico, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in New Mexico that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving incredibly delicious pizza, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
Strangers turn out for ceremony to bury unclaimed bodies
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Thirty-two people were laid to rest Wednesday across four separate graves in Las Cruces. They were people whose bodies had been unclaimed for at least the last two years. Almost one hundred people attended the somber ceremony held at Saint Joseph’s Cemetery. Remains can be claimed by family and friends The post Strangers turn out for ceremony to bury unclaimed bodies appeared first on KVIA.
AlamogordoConservativeDaily.org AlamogordoTownNews.com Recent Border Events El Paso Sector
Border Patrol officials said that in addition to handling the recent migrant influx, agents have sustained the border security and dismantled dangerous human smuggling attempts.
lascruces.com
Rad-oween: Las Cruces’ Largest Halloween Party
Hey, polter-guys and ghouls! PartyTenders and Rad Retrocade invite you to the largest Halloween bash in Las Cruces. Make plans to party at Rad-oween Haunted Arcade Halloween night, October 31, from 9 p.m. – 2 a.m. Dress in your best costume (retro costumes recommended) and compete in the haunted arcade costume contest for a chance to win a $500 gift card. Hit the dance floor and enjoy sets from local DJs Rob-E and Aaron Scene, complete with glow sticks, and a Halloween balloon drop at midnight. It’s going to be an epic night!
‘Mother Hubbard’ going strong at 95 booking big acts at the Pan Am Center
EL PASO, Texas -- An epic birthday party at the Pan Am Center in Las Cruces Wednesday. Entertainment industry leader Barbara Hubbard is celebrated by big stars and fans in cheap seats. The list of acts Barbara or 'Mother Hubbard' has brought to Las Cruces is impressive. At 95, she's still going strong. She singlehandedly put Las Cruces on the map The post ‘Mother Hubbard’ going strong at 95 booking big acts at the Pan Am Center appeared first on KVIA.
ladailypost.com
Flooded Pecan Orchard & Dried Out Rio Grande River Bed
During a Pajarito Environmental Education Center (PEEC) geology tour of Southern New Mexico Oct. 3, the group visited this large pecan orchard as it was being watered in Doña Ana near Las Cruces. Photo by Laurie Waters. Near the lush pecan orchard is a completely dry section of the...
KVIA
Crash near Hatch, New Mexico causes lane closures on I-25
HATCH, New Mexico– According to the New Mexico Department of Transportation the northbound lanes on I-25 from milepost 29 to 34 are currently closed due to a crash. All drivers have been asked to reduce speed, obey posted signs, and watch for emergency personnel, and equipment. ABC-7 is working...
These 6 Major Stores Will Close For Thanksgiving 2022 In El Paso
Christmas is not too far away, and we may want to start planning accordingly, as a few major retailers have announced that they will not open this year on Thanksgiving Day in El Paso. Traditionally, Thanksgiving night is when stores would open late into Black Friday to give shoppers significant...
Over 60,000 Migrants Crossed in Texas and President Biden Said Don’t Declare an Emergency
President Biden administration told El Paso not to declare an emergencyScreenshot from Twitter. In a recent discussion, an El Paso Texas City council member told Fox News that the White House told Democratic Mayor Oscar Leeser not to declare an emergency.
KFOX 14
Sun Metro driver who crashed into east El Paso home had prior verbal warnings, suspension
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — New video obtained by KFOX14 Investigates shows the moments leading up to a Sun Metro bus being crashed into an east El Paso home in February 2021. According to the employee's disciplinary record, the driver had been given three previous warnings and been suspended prior to the crash at a home on Anise Drive near Montwood Drive.
krwg.org
Democrats rally in New Mexico's 2nd Congressional District
Last weekend, Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham headlined a reproductive rights rally in Las Cruces, helping drum up support for Democratic candidates on the ballot, including 2nd Congressional District candidate Gabe Vasquez. “We’re the majority, and we’re feeling good, 24 days, and polls are showing Democrats ahead," the Governor said. "That’s...
El Pasoans Taking Full Advantage of Fall with Quick Trip to New Mexico
It's that time of year again: time for me to get jealous as a lot of my favorite Instagram accounts start posting cute photos of fall. Fall is here, but in El Paso that doesn't mean much. As much as I love El Paso- I'm a fall person and here in the desert that is basically non-existent. Sure, it's a bit chilly today- and I may have already busted out my San Marcos cobija- but tomorrow, it'll be hot again! It's hard to be a person who loves autumn/fall (whichever you prefer) while living in El Paso, we don't call it the Sun City for nothing where we have enough hot and sunny days!
Comments / 0