Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Things to Do with Kids in Worcester County, MDKatie CherrixWorcester County, MD
Popular grocery store chain opening another new location in Delaware next monthKristen WaltersLewes, DE
"Affrilachian" Activist Ash-Lee Woodard Henderson Coming to Seaford, DE on Oct 20thJanine ParisSeaford, DE
Things to Do in Ocean City, MD in FallKatie CherrixOcean City, MD
Four Fantastic Places to Get Crispy, Juicy Fried Chicken on DelmarvaKatie CherrixSnow Hill, MD
Related
Cape Gazette
Beebe CEO to keynote state chamber dinner Jan. 9
The Delaware State Chamber of Commerce’s 186th Annual Dinner is set for Monday, Jan. 9, at the Chase Center on the Riverfront, Wilmington. The chamber announced Dr. David A. Tam, Beebe Healthcare president and CEO, as this year’s distinguished keynote speaker. In 1920, Sussex County’s population was just...
Cape Gazette
911 call not answered in Rehoboth
On Oct. 7, at 2:32 p.m., I dialed 911 for help and no one answered. This was the first/only time I ever called 911. An operator called me back at 2:39 p.m. The fact that my call was not answered and that minutes can count during an emergency, I contacted the Rehoboth Beach 911 center the following week to ask why my call was not answered. The gentleman who answered had a record of my subsequent conversation (when an operator called me), but said he had no explanation for why the call was not initially answered.
Cape Gazette
Ham radio operators provide support for Apple Scrapple event
Local volunteer amateur radio operators provided communications support to the Sussex County Emergency Operations Center Mobile Command Unit in Bridgeville for the annual Apple Scrapple Festival Oct. 15. Wearing yellow emergency vests, the operators, aka hams, joined the crowds of attendees to provide general information, give directions, and be the...
Cape Gazette
Georgetown homeless village becomes a reality
In about a month, a homeless village with 40 rapid shelter units will open in the heart of Georgetown. In a partnership between Town of Georgetown officials and nonprofits Springboard Collaborative and First State Community Action Agency, the Pallet village on First State property off North Railroad Avenue began construction Oct. 17 when trucks from the Pallet Co. rolled onto the vacant lot.
Cape Gazette
Congratulations!
Congratulations to Amy Fresh on her settlement on her listing in Millsboro, Delaware!. We are incredibly proud of your hard-work and dedication to get your clients to the settlement table.
Cape Gazette
Ag museum opens Then One Day the Lights Came On exhibit
The Delaware Agricultural Museum and Village debuted a large-scale indoor/outdoor exhibit Oct. 7 that explores the life-changing impact of rural electrification on Delaware agriculture and the state’s rural communities. Then One Day the Lights Came On is a journey that leads visitors from the late 1930s, before electricity was widely available in the state, through the present-day focus on renewable, clean sources of energy. The exhibit curator is Heidi Nasstrom-Evans of Horizon Philanthropic in Lewes, and the designer is Karen Carney, Art of Area Design owner.
WBOC
4 Wicomico Businesses Cited for Underage Alcohol Sales
SALISBURY, Md.- A routine compliance check conducted Thursday by the Wicomico County Alcohol Task Force resulted in four businesses being cited for underage alcohol sales. The operations involved the use of task force cadets for sales to underage persons at various licensed establishments throughout the county. Richard Gardner, chief liquor...
Cape Gazette
Common Cause Delaware to honor Bernice Edwards, Charlotte King Oct. 26
Common Cause Delaware will hold its annual Awards Reception and Silent Auction at 5:30 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 26, at The Clubhouse at Baywood Greens in Long Neck. More than 160 guests are expected to attend to help honor Bernice Edwards and Charlotte King. Edwards, as executive director of First State...
Cape Gazette
Lewes Senior Activity Center cookie walk set Dec. 10
For all who love homemade holiday cookies, cakes and pies, the Lewes Senior Activity Center cookie walk will be held from 8 to 11 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 10, at 32083 Janice Road, Lewes. Attendees can select from a variety of freshly baked goods made and donated by members. Offerings include...
Cape Gazette
Updated rental program enacted in Sussex
After more than three years of meetings and public hearings, Sussex County Council has voted to approve an amended Sussex County Rental Program ordinance. A 2019 housing report, authored by consultant LSA, pointed to a need for more affordable workforce housing, especially in eastern Sussex County. The report also outlined options for county officials to consider. The previous ordinance, dating back to 2006, created a rental program, but only one project participated in the program.
Cape Gazette
Huxtable reignites faith for many
In 2005, Steve Jobs told Stanford graduates, “Sometimes life hits you in the head with a brick. Don’t lose faith.”. Many times I’ve felt those hits; many times I’ve lost faith. I’ve witnessed biases, discrimination, unfair practices and inequity. I’ve seen people unable to earn a decent salary and unable to provide food for their families or pay rent. Indeed, the cost of buying a house is completely out of reach for many in Sussex County. Could I even repurchase the home I bought three years ago? Probably not.
Cape Gazette
Village is a place to call home
The plight of the homeless in Sussex County is a much-debated topic. Several attempts to build homeless shelters or villages have been met with opposition from residents in the areas where they were planned. Several churches, through the Code Purple project, have opened their doors over the years to house...
Cape Gazette
Comp plan needs to change to save Sussex County
On Oct. 11, Sussex County Council heard an appeal by nearby residents of the proposed Coral Lakes development. The developer bused in “ambassadors,” upwards of 80 employees, and gave them stickers to wear above their hearts that had the company logo as well as the verbiage “Building Homes. Creating Jobs.” I say that it should have had another line reading, “destroying the natural resources.” The developer’s lawyers claim that landowners have a right to sell their land to be developed. The team also stated that just a handful of individuals who live adjacent to the Coral Lakes property don't want that in their backyard. Well, I, for one, live 10 miles away and don't want the destruction of more than 100 acres of mature forest on the proposed Coral Lakes parcel. Developers have a responsibility to the environment, the residents and future residents to keep some of the natural resources that make Sussex County so special for the next generation. This large 152-acre parcel of land contains 143 acres of forested lands. This parcel is in Level 4 state investment level which is not recommended for development. Level 4 supports agricultural and natural resource protection. The developer will remove more than 80% of the forest.
Cape Gazette
NEW PRICE! Unit 617 by Bill Cullin, #1 Selling Realtor at The Henlopen, The Premier Oceanfront Building In Rehoboth! Visit: TheHenlopen.com. Call for an Appointment Today: (302) 841-7147
Being Offered at $1,190,000, this beautifully decorated 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo with 1340 square feet of living space and with ocean views is being sold turnkey. Unit 617 features a ,beautiful kitchen, luxury baths, a large living room, dining room, three balconies and a large master bedroom with bath on suite. The Henlopen Condominiums offer security-controlled access, indoor parking, secured entrance to the beach with outdoor showers, elevators, a beautiful rooftop sundeck and pool offering spectacular views of the ocean and the Delaware coastline. Located on the boardwalk with everything Rehoboth Beach has to offer. Call for an appointment today!
Cape Gazette
Evelyn Mackie Nilan, enjoyed the beach
Evelyn Mackie Nilan, 84, of Wilmington, passed away peacefully Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, in the presence of her loving family. Evelyn was born in West Grove, Pa., on Dec. 1, 1937. She attended a one-room, country school in Kemblesville, Pa., then graduated from Kennett High School in Kennett Square, Pa., in 1955. She was a homemaker until her children went to school. She then went to work at Kiddie World for 20 years, and then worked part time at Brewers Outlet for 27 years, where she enjoyed selling lotto tickets.
WBOC
Del. Superior Court Ruling Halts Medicare Transition
DELAWARE- A Superior Court Judge ruled in favor of state retirees on Wednesday, Oct. 19. The judge put the brakes on a new Medicare Advantage Plan, originally set to take effect on Jan. 1. Earlier this year, state officials decided to switch insurance plans for retirees as a cost saving...
Cape Gazette
Bad experience with Huxtable
When I moved to a brand-new development in Sussex County, I had no intention of getting involved in politics, nor did I have any intention of being on my HOA board. Unfortunately, it became apparent that our developer, Russ Huxtable of Milford Housing, was not dealing in good faith, which motivated me to get involved.
Cape Gazette
District 6, you deserve nothing but the best
A question for the voters of District 6. Do you want a seasoned, collaborative and consummate professional and constituent-focused representative like Steve Smyk with an established track record of constituent service? Or, do you want a new candidate for District 6 who is a developer from Milford, masquerading as a viable candidate, to serve the interests of you, the voters of District 6? The answer is obvious. Rep. Steve Smyk will bring and maintain a 10-year history of bipartisan representation, reaching across the aisle to get the job done! When it comes to constituent representation, experience matters! We can't afford the next four years with a new legislator who has never spent a day in public office.
delawarepublic.org
Town of Smyrna gets new town manager
The Town of Smyrna welcomes a new town manager. Sheldon Hudson served as Millsboro’s town manager from 2016 until stepping down last April. Hudson attended his first official council meeting in Smyrna this week as an observer and now plans to hit the ground running. “Like Millsboro, Smyrna is...
Cape Gazette
Events This Weekend in Delaware and Maryland
One week before the biggest festival of the year in Rehoboth Beach, we head a few miles south to Maryland's favorite playground of Ocean City for that resort's popular autumn Sunfest festival. Next week may be Seawitch Weekend in Rehoboth Beach, but this week Ocean City is in the spotlight...
Comments / 0