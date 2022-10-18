ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, TN

Comments / 5

Related
tri-statedefender.com

Mason mayoral race goes on amid a legal challenge

A candidate for mayor of Mason, Tennessee, who was disqualified after failing to meet the town’s residency requirements, is blasting the Tipton County NAACP, accusing the chapter of playing partisan politics to remove him from the ballot. Thomas Burrell thinks he still will be on the Nov. 8 election...
MASON, TN
WREG

County Clerk blames delay in Riverdale office opening on hiring process

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Shelby County Commissioners unanimously voted Tuesday to hold Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert to a set of specific goals including bringing all facilities to code, automating the clerk’s office, opening the Riverdale location by the end of this month, and hiring more employees. However, the subject of hiring turned the session into a […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
desotocountynews.com

Southaven approves commercial medical zoning

Southaven aldermen Tuesday evening approved its commercial medical zoning area where it would allow medical marijuana facilities, dispensaries, research and testing locations, if and when the City opts into the state’s new medical marijuana law. The City opted out of the law when the measure became law in the...
SOUTHAVEN, MS
Lexington Progress

Sheriff’s Lawsuit Settlement Approved

The lawsuit filed by Henderson County Sheriff Brian Duke over his department’s budget funding was formally settled during a court hearing, October 14, 2022. The sheriff can now begin the hiring process. “I am glad that Sheriff Duke and I were able to work out an agreement on his...
HENDERSON COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

Shadrack’s light show to skip Jackson after issue with stadium parking

JACKSON, Tenn. — Officials have confirmed Shadrack’s Christmas Wonderland will not return to the Jackson Baseball Stadium this year. A news released provided by the Jackson Rockabillys, who currently operate the stadium, states that Shadrack Productions opted to relocate their show after much deliberation regarding a delay in their usual set-up schedule.
JACKSON, TN
Chester County Independent

Public Notices For Chester County, Tennessee on October 20, 2022

LARISSA FERNANDES DE PAULA. In this Cause, it appearing from the Complaint which is Sworn to, that the whereabouts of the Defendant, LARISSA FERNANDES DE PAULA, are unknown and cannot be ascertained by the diligent search and inquiry made to that end. IT IS THEREFORE, ORDERED that Publication Notice issue...
CHESTER COUNTY, TN
actionnews5.com

Where to go for early voting in Shelby Co.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Early voting starts Wednesday for the Shelby County Election Commission. Abundant Grace Fellowship Church, Anointed Temple of Praise, Greater Middle Baptist Church, and White Station Church of Christ are a few locations among several on the list.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
hottytoddy.com

Funeral Arrangements Announced for Ole Miss Student Killed in Hit-and-Run

The funeral arrangements for an Ole Miss student killed Sunday morning after being struck by a pickup truck in Oxford have been announced. Visitation for Walker Allen Fielder will be from noon to 2 p.m. on Wednesday at Christ United Methodist Church in Jackson, followed by a funeral service at 2 p.m.
OXFORD, MS
localmemphis.com

District Attorney Steve Mulroy fires 7 attorneys, hires more

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The newly elected Shelby County District Attorney is shaking things up in his office. Several attorneys were let go this week by Steve Mulroy as several others were hired in their place. Critical of the fact that only 30 percent of the former D.A. Amy Weirich's...
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
Chalkbeat

Frank Johnson appointed to Memphis-Shelby County Schools board

Frank Johnson, a community activist and former educator, will represent District 7 on the Memphis-Shelby County Schools board for the next two years, commissioners decided Monday.The Shelby County Commission chose Johnson to replace longtime board member Miska Clay Bibbs, who left the board in August after winning election to the commission. Clay Bibbs had represented District 7’s southeast Memphis neighborhoods including Parkway Village and Oakhaven since 2014. Johnson is a South Memphis...
MEMPHIS, TN
storyboardmemphis.org

That Memphis Photographer: How Ernest Withers captured THE photo of the Emmett Till murder trial

There was just the slightest tik when it happened. No one noticed. On Wednesday, September 21, 1955, the reverend Mose Wright, sixty-four years old, five-foot three, and Black, took the witness stand. He may have been the only person who expected that he’d testify at all in a Mississippi county, where witnesses for the prosecution were very hard to come by. Some, as chronicled by reporters on the scene, had already been disappeared by officers of the law, whisked away and detained in far-flung locales. Or perhaps worse.
MEMPHIS, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy