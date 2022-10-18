Read full article on original website
tri-statedefender.com
Commission embraces resolution to help operation of Shelby County Clerk’s office
With lines outside Shelby County Clerk offices still lingering, Shelby County commissioners unanimously adopted a resolution detailing recommendations to help Clerk Wanda Halbert address a series of shortfalls in staffing and technology. The set of benchmarks approved Monday (Oct. 17) are the latest effort to ease a backlog in the...
Oxford Eagle
OPD charges Tristan Holland with accessory after the fact following death of Ole Miss student
Tristan Holland (18 of Collierville, TN) was formally charged today with accessory after the fact and given a bond of $25,000 by a Justice Court Judge. Holland and Seth Rokitka were identified as suspects following an accident that resulted in the death of Ole Miss student Walker Fielder early Sunday morning.
tri-statedefender.com
Mason mayoral race goes on amid a legal challenge
A candidate for mayor of Mason, Tennessee, who was disqualified after failing to meet the town’s residency requirements, is blasting the Tipton County NAACP, accusing the chapter of playing partisan politics to remove him from the ballot. Thomas Burrell thinks he still will be on the Nov. 8 election...
County Clerk blames delay in Riverdale office opening on hiring process
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Shelby County Commissioners unanimously voted Tuesday to hold Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert to a set of specific goals including bringing all facilities to code, automating the clerk’s office, opening the Riverdale location by the end of this month, and hiring more employees. However, the subject of hiring turned the session into a […]
desotocountynews.com
Southaven approves commercial medical zoning
Southaven aldermen Tuesday evening approved its commercial medical zoning area where it would allow medical marijuana facilities, dispensaries, research and testing locations, if and when the City opts into the state’s new medical marijuana law. The City opted out of the law when the measure became law in the...
WBBJ
Mugshots : Madison County : 10/19/22 – 10/20/22
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 10/19/22 and 7 a.m. on 10/20/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
Lexington Progress
Sheriff’s Lawsuit Settlement Approved
The lawsuit filed by Henderson County Sheriff Brian Duke over his department’s budget funding was formally settled during a court hearing, October 14, 2022. The sheriff can now begin the hiring process. “I am glad that Sheriff Duke and I were able to work out an agreement on his...
Opinion | We just want the poor customer service at Shelby County Clerk’s Office fixed | Otis Sanford
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — I don’t know about you, but I have grown tired of the back and forth between Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert and county Mayor Lee Harris. These two seem to be taking political bickering to a new level. The latest tiff involves a letter from...
Shelby County Commission looks to keep Clerk’s Office on track
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As the county clerk’s office continues to work through the high demand for renewed tags and new license plates, the county commission passed a resolution today to make sure the office stays on track. That resolution asked for regular updates, conducting a job study, and...
Republican candidates running for re-election, office lay out crime-fighting proposals at Whitehaven forum
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With local high-profile crimes in recent weeks, ABC24 continues to focus on solutions offered to tackle crime and make the Memphis area safer. Tuesday afternoon, that discussion continued as local Republican state lawmakers running for office or re-election detailed their ideas to voters. A half dozen...
Second man formally charged after deadly hit-and-run involving Ole Miss students
OXFORD, Miss. — A second suspect has been formally charged after a deadly hit-and-run involving two Ole Miss students. The incident happened outside Oxford City Hall on the square. On Oct. 16, around 1 a.m., officers with the Oxford Police Department (OPD) headed to the back parking lot of...
WBBJ
Shadrack’s light show to skip Jackson after issue with stadium parking
JACKSON, Tenn. — Officials have confirmed Shadrack’s Christmas Wonderland will not return to the Jackson Baseball Stadium this year. A news released provided by the Jackson Rockabillys, who currently operate the stadium, states that Shadrack Productions opted to relocate their show after much deliberation regarding a delay in their usual set-up schedule.
Chester County Independent
Public Notices For Chester County, Tennessee on October 20, 2022
LARISSA FERNANDES DE PAULA. In this Cause, it appearing from the Complaint which is Sworn to, that the whereabouts of the Defendant, LARISSA FERNANDES DE PAULA, are unknown and cannot be ascertained by the diligent search and inquiry made to that end. IT IS THEREFORE, ORDERED that Publication Notice issue...
actionnews5.com
Where to go for early voting in Shelby Co.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Early voting starts Wednesday for the Shelby County Election Commission. Abundant Grace Fellowship Church, Anointed Temple of Praise, Greater Middle Baptist Church, and White Station Church of Christ are a few locations among several on the list.
hottytoddy.com
Funeral Arrangements Announced for Ole Miss Student Killed in Hit-and-Run
The funeral arrangements for an Ole Miss student killed Sunday morning after being struck by a pickup truck in Oxford have been announced. Visitation for Walker Allen Fielder will be from noon to 2 p.m. on Wednesday at Christ United Methodist Church in Jackson, followed by a funeral service at 2 p.m.
Cleotha Henderson, charged in Eliza Fletcher's murder, waives preliminary hearing
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County District Attorney General’s Office said Wednesday that the man charged with kidnapping and killing Eliza Fletcher has waived his right to a preliminary hearing. The D.A. said that means the case against Cleotha Henderson will now go back to a grand jury,...
Problems at clerk office could delay opening of new office on Riverdale
MEMPHIS, TENN. — Another problem for the Shelby County Clerk’s Office. A new clerk’s office on Riverdale Road is expected to be open by the end of the month. But that might be delayed. Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris’s office said there have been problems between Shelby...
localmemphis.com
District Attorney Steve Mulroy fires 7 attorneys, hires more
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The newly elected Shelby County District Attorney is shaking things up in his office. Several attorneys were let go this week by Steve Mulroy as several others were hired in their place. Critical of the fact that only 30 percent of the former D.A. Amy Weirich's...
Frank Johnson appointed to Memphis-Shelby County Schools board
Frank Johnson, a community activist and former educator, will represent District 7 on the Memphis-Shelby County Schools board for the next two years, commissioners decided Monday.The Shelby County Commission chose Johnson to replace longtime board member Miska Clay Bibbs, who left the board in August after winning election to the commission. Clay Bibbs had represented District 7’s southeast Memphis neighborhoods including Parkway Village and Oakhaven since 2014. Johnson is a South Memphis...
storyboardmemphis.org
That Memphis Photographer: How Ernest Withers captured THE photo of the Emmett Till murder trial
There was just the slightest tik when it happened. No one noticed. On Wednesday, September 21, 1955, the reverend Mose Wright, sixty-four years old, five-foot three, and Black, took the witness stand. He may have been the only person who expected that he’d testify at all in a Mississippi county, where witnesses for the prosecution were very hard to come by. Some, as chronicled by reporters on the scene, had already been disappeared by officers of the law, whisked away and detained in far-flung locales. Or perhaps worse.
