crowdfundinsider.com
BIAN Introduces Open-Source Specification Tool to Accelerate Digital Transformation
BIAN, the “independent” not-for-profit association, recently announced its Open-Source Specification tool. Through its Open-Source offering, organizations now “have access to a set of message definitions made freely available for modification and redistribution.”. The tool has been “developed to further BIAN’s CORELESS BANKING INITIATIVE, which aims to promote...
ffnews.com
Signifyd Launches Fearless Payments to Propel the Digital Transformation of Payment Service Providers
Signifyd, the leading digital commerce protection provider, today launched Fearless Payments for payment providers, a suite of innovative solutions that empowers payment service providers (PSPs) to significantly increase authorization rates while lowering their operating costs and providing their customers with a full financial guarantee against all types of chargebacks. Fearless...
Red Wing Shoes Is Undergoing a Digital Transformation
At 117 years old, Red Wing Shoes is undergoing a tech upgrade. The Minnesota-based footwear company, known for its rugged work and lifestyle boots, has spent the last five years investing time and resources to more fully integrate technology into its customer-facing and internal operations. Those efforts resulted in two big launches this year. Most recently, the company rolled out a fully integrated omnichannel solution for its b2b Red Wing for Business program. The service, which went live in July, provides a digital option for the brand’s industrial customers and their workers to purchase PPE and have it delivered at any time. “What...
TechCrunch
Sensat raises $20.5M to build digital twins for infrastructure companies
Founded in 2015, London-based Sensat is one of a number of so-called “digital twin” software companies that serve construction, mining, energy and similar industries with tools to replicate their physical footprint in the digital sphere. It’s all about converting the built world into a format that machines can parse to generate real-time insights into everything that’s happening on the ground.
TechCrunch
Fast Forward Venture Studio to build African startups from idea to scale
Awoyemi choosing this route is quite interesting, especially as many African founders either launch syndicates or venture capital funds post- or during their entrepreneurial journies. But if anything, he and his co-founder, Omolara Awoyemi, bring much-needed operational expertise to scale a venture studio, a rare feat in these parts. After exiting Jobberman, Awoyemi, the firm’s managing partner, was a senior technical product manager at Indeed. On the other hand, Omolara, its operating partner, has worked as country manager of Jumia’s fintech arm in Nigeria and was a senior program manager at Facebook.
Phys.org
Chatbots are cost-effective but can create customer fury
Chatbots are expected to drive 95% of online customer service interactions by 2025 but QUT research has found a failure to meet customer expectations is also driving frustration among users, reducing their likelihood of making a purchase and generating anger. Associate Professor Paula Dootson, from the QUT Business School and...
argusjournal.com
Frontera Group and Intellimedia Networks to Launch Enhanced Media Asset Discovery for Mixie AI 2.0 Solution
A Demo of the AI-based Metadata Extraction Tool Will Be Available Soon. DALLAS, TEXAS, Oct. 18, 2022 — McapMediaWire — Frontera Group, Inc. (OTC Pink: FRTG) (“Frontera,” “Frontera Group” or “the Company”), a technology-focused strategic acquirer of revenue-generating companies and intellectual property (IP), today announced that it will be launching an enhanced version of Intellimedia Network’s Mixie AI 2.0 media asset discovery solution, enabling companies and content creators with large video repositories to better search and utilize video content.
itsecuritywire.com
Strategies to Develop and Implement More Secure Application Programming Interfaces (APIs)
Malicious actors have made application programming interfaces their primary target in the IT infrastructure because they are very easy to intercept. Cybercriminals are on the prowl to identify less secure APIs, and compromise them to use them as a gateway to infiltrate the business network. Attackers can modify the Hypertext...
datafloq.com
Why Business Data Processing Function is Vital for Organizations?
Statista projects global data creation to be more than 180 zettabytes by 2025. Besides, the total amount of data created, captured, copied, and consumed worldwide reached 64.2 zettabytes in 2020 and is forecasted to increase rapidly. Whether you use the internet to order food, complete financial transactions online or learn...
wastetodaymagazine.com
Amp Robotics developing AI solution to improve film, flexible packaging recovery
Amp Robotics Corp., Denver, is developing an automated system powered by artificial intelligence (AI) that it says will help material recovery facilities (MRFs) avoid film contamination as they sort film and flexible packaging. Named Amp Vortex, the company says it has started its pre-release to the market, working with initial...
constructiontechnology.media
Abu Dhabi launches digital twin project
Abu Dhabi’s Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) has launched the Abu Dhabi Digital Twin project according to a news report by the Emirates News Agency. The DMT says that the project will enable the use of 3D augmented reality to better facilitate and support decision-making processes. As well as this, the project is said to integrate the most advanced technology, such as aerial photography, LiDAR scanning and game engines.
constructiondive.com
DroneDeploy acquires StructionSite, partners with Avvir
Aerial reality capture firm DroneDeploy announced the acquisition of StructionSite, a reality capture provider that maps out construction projects from ground level. The acquisition will enable customers in the construction industry to deploy aerial drones, ground robots and handheld 360-degree cameras to document their sites at all levels through one unified platform, according to the release.
monitordaily.com
LeaseQuery Adds New AI Capabilities to Automate Lease Process
LeaseQuery added new artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities to enable lease abstraction and lease entry. This will allow LeaseQuery to automate key parts of its implementation process, offering customers a seamless onboarding experience. “With accounting expertise being the core of our business, we realize the immediate value AI brings to lease...
Healthcare’s Evolution: Agile, Secure, Hybrid Work
Whether it’s expanding service-line offerings or embracing remote work models, there have been significant changes in the way healthcare is delivered to patients and supported by providers. The culture of healthcare has long been, “If the physicians and clinicians need to be onsite, then everyone does.” While remote work did happen within healthcare organizations, it was often limited to a very small population and/or very few use cases.
ZPE Systems launches smartphone-size cloud gateway for IoT, OT, & IoMD applications
FREMONT, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 19, 2022-- ZPE Systems announces the Mini SR, a smartphone-size, cloud-orchestrated gateway that solves the operational challenges of running security and connectivity at the network edge. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221019005396/en/ Nodegrid MiniSR shown with Environmental Monitoring Sensor, Alert Beacons, and iPhone for scale (Photo: Business Wire)
salestechstar.com
Put It Forward Announces AI Powered Deep Personalization for Sitecore Customer Experiences
Put It Forward, a leader in intelligent automation, announces today the release of innovative AI technology to deepen Sitecore Customer Experiences. Now organizations can leverage advanced AI, integration and orchestration to deliver great customer experiences and drive superior return on investment. Put It Forward, a leader in intelligent automation, announces...
freightwaves.com
Unlocking the value of supply chain integration
Today’s supply chains are under extreme pressure. From transportation capacity and labor constraints to changing order profiles and more frequent disruptive events, maintaining predictable and cost-effective material flows has never been more complex or challenging. Some solutions to these challenges are obvious, such as implementing new technology to enhance...
Advances In Imaging Technologies Provide Exciting Possibilities, But Can Computation Keep Up?
One of the most exciting frontiers in technology in recent years has been advanced imaging in diverse fields from medicine to media and automotive to astronomy. This comes from the marriage of new imaging hardware and rapidly advancing computing technologies that allow for the processing of more and more complex and intensive data, which in turn allows for new and exciting applications.
Technology Rental Plans Emerge As Affordable Business Option
The growth of remote work in recent years has accelerated the tendency for more flexible company structures that embrace digital technology and decentralized organization. Alongside this trend, businesses are adapting their approach to procurement and ownership, with demand for rental and subscription models matching the new focus on flexibility and agility.
kalkinemedia.com
EarlyBirds facilitating construction industry players tap circular economy opportunities
There is a need to change the existing methods of building and maintaining infrastructure. EarlyBirds can help businesses in the construction industry benefit from the opportunities provided by the circular economy. EarlyBirds believes that it is an ideal partner for construction and infrastructure industry businesses to work with. The World...
