Two California Cities Rank Among The 'Rattiest' Cities In America

Despite popular belief New York City does not house the most rats in the United States. Orkin sources data annually based on the number of "rodent treatments" that they perform in each city, and this year Chicago came out on top. Included in the top 10 are a few California cities .

According to the annual list compiled by Orkin , Los Angeles and San Francisco are among some of the "rattiest" cities in America. Los Angeles ranked third, moving down one spot from last year's list, while San Francisco stayed consistent with fifth place. Among the top 10 were Chicago, New York City, Washington D.C, Philadelphia, Baltimore, Cleveland, Detroit, and Denver.

Here is what Orkin had to say about compiling the data to discover the top 50 rattiest cities in the entire country:

"Orkin released the list today, and for the eighth consecutive year, the Midwest city takes the top spot. New York beat out Los Angeles for the #2 ranking and entering the top 20 this year is Hartford, CT, taking the#19 spot, and Miami, rising three spots to secure the #20 spot. Orkin ranked metro regions by the number of new rodent treatments performed from September 1, 2021, to August 31, 2022. This ranking includes both residential and commercial treatments."