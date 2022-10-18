ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Newstalk KGVO

Flower Dispensary To Take Over Abandoned Montana Subway

The old Subway on Brooks St, which has sat empty since the restaurant chain downsized to just three locations in Missoula, has a new yet familiar tenant. Flower Dispensary, which up until this week shared the building with what Subway left behind, is excited to take over the restaurant's previous space with plans to showcase their recreational and medicinal wares.
MISSOULA, MT
Newstalk KGVO

Al’s Sporting Goods keeping legendary Bob Ward’s name in store purchase

Legendary Montana retailer, Bob Ward's and Sons will continue under the same business name used for more than a century, following the purchase by Al's Sporting Goods. Company officials are confirming the brand retention following this morning's announcement that the Utah-based outdoor retailer will acquire the Missoula-based chain which celebrated its 100th anniversary in 2017.
MISSOULA, MT
Newstalk KGVO

Montana Was the Number One Move-to Location During the Pandemic

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - According to a national relocation tech company, moveBuddha, Montana was the number one target location for Americans to relocate during the two pandemic years of 2020 and 2021. KGVO News spoke to moveBuddha’s Content Marketing Specialist Mercedes Martinez, who said the mass exodus of people...
MONTANA STATE
Newstalk KGVO

Another Way The Griz Cat Rivalry Helps Montanan’s

The Griz Cat or Cat Griz, rivalry is one of the oldest in the nation. If you ask anyone from Montana it is one of the best rivalries in all of sports. As this rivalry continues so has the good that has happened because of it. The "Can The Cats" and "Can The Griz" food drives have helped thousands of people in our state over the last 22 years. By the way "Can The Cats" will be kicking off again this year on November 5th.
MONTANA STATE
Newstalk KGVO

COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 950 Cases, Three New Deaths

As of Friday morning, Montana has confirmed 313,809 positive COVID-19 cases. Montana's COVID-19 case tracking map shows 950 new confirmed cases. There are currently 1,122 active cases in the state. According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,599,881 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 576,217...
MONTANA STATE
Newstalk KGVO

Missoula Parks and Rec is Throwing a Party and You’re Invited

Missoula Parks and Recreation is throwing a party and everyone's invited. The Missoula Westside Park and Playground is having their grand opening celebration coming up on Saturday October 29th from 4p-6p. This is a playground and a play area that was designed by kids for kids. This will be an event for the entire family. With it being so close to Halloween costumes are encouraged. Food trucks are planning on being there for the event, the Pattee Wagon and the FFA Taco Truck serving up the eats. There will be a dance for the kiddos DJed by Coach Shane, he is known around these parts as the "Professor of Fun".
Newstalk KGVO

Stagnant Airflow in Missoula Could Cause Breathing Problems

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - With the long-lasting high-pressure system that has been parked over western Montana for the past few weeks, the lack of air movement could bring some possible health problems for those with respiratory problems. KGVO News spoke to Missoula City-County Health Department Air Quality Specialist Sarah...
MISSOULA, MT
Newstalk KGVO

A Call for Montana Artists For A Great Cause

A Carousel for Missoula and Dragon Hallow are looking for artists to help raise money for the carousel. I have had the privilege of helping support both the Carousel and Dragon Hallow over the years. I helped construct Dragon Hallow when it was initially being built and just a few years ago I had the honor to help update the Dragon Hallow playground to make it more inclusive for everyone. Whenever I have friends or relatives that come to Missoula we try to take them to the Carousel for a ride and a walk down by the river.
MISSOULA, MT
Newstalk KGVO

Some Of The Best Autumn Brews Missoula Has To Offer

Officially Octoberfest is over, but that doesn't mean the beer stops flowing. When it comes to brews I have two favorite seasons and I can't decide which one I prefer. I always appreciate March for the Spring brews and St. Patrick's Day. That is what you get for being in a bagpipe band, don't forget to support your local pipe bands. My second favorite beer season is the Fall. As the weather starts to changes and the seasonal brews come out it is a great time to enjoy some of what Missoula has to offer. As our city continues to grow and as we get more breweries we get more choices and that is great for beer drinkers. Here are just a few to choose from and remember to always enjoy responsibly.
MISSOULA, MT
Newstalk KGVO

Missoula Crime Report: Stolen Wood Chipper and Vape Cartridges

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The Missoula County Attorney’s Office charged 24 criminal complaints this week, which is the same amount as last week and significantly higher than the weekly average. According to County Attorney Kirsten Pabst, 11 of those cases involved violent crimes or crimes against persons. “Of...
MISSOULA, MT
Newstalk KGVO

Griz Hope to Swat the Hornets in a Crucial Big Sky Battle

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Shake it off and regroup, Griz. One loss does not define a team. Our University of Montana Grizzlies will hit the road this weekend with a chance to right the ship. Coming off their first loss of the season, the No. 7 Griz will head to California to take on the No. 2/3 Sacramento State Hornets under the lights Saturday night at 9 p.m. on ESPN 2.
MISSOULA, MT
Newstalk KGVO

Newstalk KGVO

Missoula, MT
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Newstalk KGVO has the best news coverage for Missoula, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy