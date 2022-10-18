Read full article on original website
Acclaimed Valley chef has a new gig in downtown Phoenix
Award-winning chef has been selected to lead downtown culinary program that will oversee the development of five restaurants.
Legendary Pizza Restaurant Forced to Close
It's going to be a little harder finding that perfect slice of pizza.Sahand Hoseini/Unsplash. No publicity is bad publicity is a commonly uttered phrase in business. While that may not always prove accurate, for one local Phoenix restaurant, it’s been nothing but fantastic publicity. In fact, in the culinary world, it would be difficult to surpass the kind of attention and accolades received over the past six months. And yet, the restaurants are struggling, with difficult times ahead and are now forced to close down shop for multiple days a week.
Valley chef wins Food Network's 'Chopped' challenge
MESA, Ariz. — A mystery basket of ingredients wasn't enough to stump one Valley chef in the latest episode of Food Network's "Chopped." Roberto Centeno of the Espiritu restaurant, located in downtown Mesa, recently appeared on the long-running cooking competition and managed to outperform three other chefs to win the difficult culinary challenge.
This Is The Best Buffet In All Of Arizona
Yelp release a list of each state's best buffet.
Black Rifle Coffee Company celebrates grand opening of its first Phoenix outpost
Black Rifle Coffee Company will celebrate the launch of its first Outpost in Phoenix with a grand opening event on October 22.
Portillo’s to Open ‘Retro Garage Theme’ Outpost in Gilbert Next Year
The new restaurant will be located in the city’s premier SanTan Village shopping district.
Paso Robles bringing wine experience to Scottsdale
After an 8-year absence from the Arizona wine scene, the Paso Robles Wine Country Experience is returning to the state with an inaugural appearance in Scottsdale. The experience on Oct. 27 at The McCormick Scottsdale Resort will feature 23 winemakers and crafters and Paso Robles Wine Country Alliance Executive Director Joel Peterson is excited to return to the Grand Canyon State.
Raising the Bar on Bar Food: These 8 Metro Phoenix Breweries Serve Outstanding Food
As the Valley’s craft beer scene has evolved, so has the food that accompanies it. Today’s brewpubs boast trained chefs who demand top-quality ingredients, put fresh twists on old favorites, often with house-made brews, and devise signature recipes to pair with what’s being poured. Also, more vegetarian...
Two family-owned Phoenix businesses burglarized over the weekend
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- AZ Taco King started in a kitchen five years ago, and they opened their restaurant on 19th Avenue and Camelback Road. Down the street is Pepe’s Taco Villa, which has been open for 43 years. Both businesses are well-known in the community, and that’s why it came as a shock when they were broken into.
Popular Mexican restaurant, Hawaiian BBQ places cited for health violations in Phoenix area
A Papa Murphy's in Peoria and fancy Gilbert steakhouse are among several Valley restaurants busted for health code violations. Mesa donut shop, popular Scottsdale restaurant among those cited for health code violations. Updated: Oct. 5, 2022 at 10:26 PM MST. |. See which restaurants across the Valley made this week's...
1 Arizona City Among America's Most Rat-Infested Places
Orkin ranked the top 50 rattiest cities in America.
Free monthly concert series at Chandler park starts this week
PHOENIX — With temperatures beginning to drop, a family-friendly monthly music series kicks off in Chandler this week. The Sonoran Sunset Series at Veterans Oasis Park near Chandler Heights and Lindsay roads begins Thursday with Hooked on a Feeling set to perform from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The...
Newcomer Breeze Airways adds 4 more cities to Phoenix Sky Harbor lineup
PHOENIX – Newcomer Breeze Airways is adding four destinations to its upcoming schedule out of Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. The low-cost start-up announced Wednesday that nonstop service is coming in February from Phoenix to Hartford in Connecticut, Richmond in Virginia and Bentonville-Fayetteville in Arkansas plus one-stop flights with no plane change to New Orleans.
Road Trip from Los Angeles to Scottsdale Arizona
Whether you'd like to admire the Pacific Coast or take in the incredible endless sights of the stunning Arizona deserts, this road trip from Los Angeles to Scottsdale is perfect for anyone looking to get a bit of sun and explore the unique landscapes of California and Arizona. The road...
Jaime’s Local Love: The Velvet Buttercream
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Aaron Curiel grew up in the Arizona restaurant industry. He’s a 3rd generation baker, following the footsteps of his grandfather and great grandfather. Curiel’s great grandfather Joe Romo owned a bakery in Holbrook where he made cakes, donuts, cookies, and more. His grandfather, Ezekiel (Sikie) Romo bought the bakery and turned it into Romo’s Cafe, which is what it’s called today.
Couple in Mesa accuses group of filming, following them from drop box
PHOENIX — A couple from Mesa filed a complaint with the Arizona Secretary of State’s Office on Monday accusing a group of filming and following them from a drop box. The husband said the group was at the Mesa Juvenile Court drop box, located near Baseline and McQueen roads, at about 6:40 p.m. Monday when they were dropping off their ballots, according to the complaint.
A Spanish Villa Located in Phoenix
Stay in the United States but Feel Like You’re in Europe. Nothing quite charms me as quickly as a modernized historic property that’s been well cared for and preserved for others to enjoy, especially for a destination wedding. The Royal Palms Resort and Spa at the base of Camelback Mountain in Phoenix has a storied past with a brightly colored future.
Phoenix ranks No. 4 for lowest close-to-list price ratio
Typical for this time of year, September home sales declined 9.7% from August across the report’s 53 metro areas, according to the RE/MAX National Housing Report. That led to inventory climbing to two months’ supply for the first time in nearly two years – an encouraging sign of a more balanced market to come. Of note to Valley residents, Phoenix ranked No. 4 for the lowest close-to-list price ratio — calculated by the average value of the sales price divided by the list price for each transaction.
Homeowners hiring lawyers to fight Gilbert over land grab
Popular Mexican restaurant, Hawaiian BBQ places cited for health violations in Phoenix area. A popular Phoenix Mexican restaurant and a Hawaiian BBQ restaurant were among the eateries who made this week's Dirty Dining list. Group alleges shipping containers at Arizona border will affect endangered animals. Updated: 1 hour ago. |
Fight likely over new QC link to the west
After months of looking for a compromise that will satisfy residents, Gilbert officials are back to their original plan to take land from 46 property owners for the widening of Ocotillo Road from 148th Street to Greenfield Road. But they’ll have a fight on their hands. Gilbert staff sat...
