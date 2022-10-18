ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hudson Valley Town Becomes a Literal ‘Flaming Pile of Garbage’

You know you're having a bad day when your town is transformed into a steaming pile of trash. Residents in Dutchess County may have noticed a peculiar smell in the air on Wednesday. No, you didn't imagine it. That was actually the distinct aroma of burning garbage. An enormous pile...
101.5 WPDH

Hudson Valley Motorcyclists Breaking Law They Say is ‘Dumb’

Motorcyclists throughout the Hudson Valley are blatantly ignoring the law and angering drivers who say they're putting everyone's lives at risk. Automobiles and motorcycles have been figuring out how to share the same roadways for decades. For the most part, drivers of both vehicles are simply doing their best to keep each other safe. But recently the illegal behavior of some motorcyclists has been angering drivers. Bikers say they're just doing what they need to in order to keep themselves alive.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
W42ST.nyc

More than 60,000 Rent-Stabilized Apartments Are Now Vacant — and Tenant Advocates Say Landlords Are Holding Them for ‘Ransom’

During a worsening housing affordability crisis, New York City landlords are keeping tens of thousands of rent-stabilized units off the market — a phenomenon tenant activists call “warehousing.”  Sam Rabiyah, The City This article was originally published on Oct 19 5:05am EDT by THE CITY An internal state housing agency memo obtained by THE CITY […] The post More than 60,000 Rent-Stabilized Apartments Are Now Vacant — and Tenant Advocates Say Landlords Are Holding Them for ‘Ransom’ appeared first on W42ST.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
101.5 WPDH

Opioid Crisis Continues: Hudson Valley Doctor Pleads Guilty

A Hudson Valley doctor is facing a long prison term after his recent arrest. Dr. Marc Laruelle of Yonkers stood in federal court and pleaded guilty to distribution of narcotics. The charges against Dr. Laruelle carry a maximum 20 year sentence behind bars. Official Charges. Dr. Laruelle was officially charged...
YONKERS, NY
101.5 WPDH

Hudson Valley Man Killed New York Father At McDonald’s To Run Multi-Million Dollar Business

A New York businessman dodged multiple murder attempts. His son then came up with a successful plan to kill him at McDonald's over the family business. On Wednesday, after six weeks of trial, a federal jury in Brooklyn convicted Anthony Zottola, Sr. and Himen Ross of murder-for-hire conspiracy and murder-for-hire in the October 4, 2018 killing of 71-year-old Sylvester Zottola.
BRONX, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Shiroishi challenges Rolison’s claims as Poughkeepsie mayor

POUGHKEEPSIE – The Democratic candidate for State Senate in the new 39th District is challenging claims by her Republican opponent. GOP candidate, Rob Rolison, currently Poughkeepsie’s mayor, maintains the poor financial state of the city when he became mayor was the fault of his predecessor. But, Democrat Julie Shiroishi said that was not the case.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
roi-nj.com

KABR Group completes $30M purchase in Rockland County

The KABR Group and its joint venture partner, BTF, recently completed the $30 million purchase of the New City Shopping Center, a 125,110-square-foot center in Rockland County. The retail site is currently 96% leased, but KABR and BTF are planning a comprehensive modernization, with aims of making the center a...
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
101.5 WPDH

101.5 WPDH

Poughkeepsie, NY
