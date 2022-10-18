Read full article on original website
$1 Million Goes To Putnam Hospital To Help Reopen Birthing Center
State-funded grants and community donations totaling $1 million will go to a hospital located in the Hudson Valley to help it reopen its birthing center. Upgrades to the Putnam Hospital's birthing center are being funded by three major sources, according to Nuvance Health, which owns the hospital in Carmel:. A...
Hudson Valley Town Becomes a Literal ‘Flaming Pile of Garbage’
You know you're having a bad day when your town is transformed into a steaming pile of trash. Residents in Dutchess County may have noticed a peculiar smell in the air on Wednesday. No, you didn't imagine it. That was actually the distinct aroma of burning garbage. An enormous pile...
New York Removes Dangerous ‘Asbestos Mountain’ From Hudson Valley, Jobs Coming
Officials believe this once-contaminated dumping ground is now the "foundation for the Hudson Valley’s economic future." On Thursday, U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer and U.S. Representative Patrick Ryan proudly announced that "asbestos mountain" has been removed from Ulster County. "Asbestos Mountain" Removed From Ulster County. “This is...
A new Hasidic village in Monroe? Proposal debated in court after two years in limbo
An Orange County conflict that seemed to vanish during the pandemic resurfaced this week as lawyers argued in a Brooklyn courtroom over two cases involving plans to create a new Hasidic village next to Kiryas Joel. Both cases were appeals of state Supreme Court rulings in 2019 and 2020 in...
3 Dead: ‘Public Safety Alert’ Issued In Hudson Valley, New York
Police in the Hudson Valley are issuing a "public safety alert" after three deaths they believe are connected. Police from Westchester County issued the alert after a series of fatal overdoses that happened within hours of each other on Monday. "Public Safety Alert" Issued By Police in Yonkers, New York.
Nearly 40 Year New York Business Closing, Hudson Valley Eatery
The last location of a nearly 40-year restaurant is closing. There's still time to get one last meal. Eddie and Gloria opened up Mary Ann's Mexican Restaurant in 1983 in New York City. Soon they opened up many more restaurants across New York City and one in Westchester County. Mexican...
Man Nearly Killed At Popular Hudson Valley, New York Restaurant
One man was nearly killed at an eatery in the Hudson Valley. On October 16, 2022, at approximately 4 a.m. deputies from the Putnam County Sheriff's Department were dispatched to an eatery in Putnam County for a report of a dispute in progress with a knife. Attempted Murder At Putnam...
Two Sullivan County Deputies Heroically Save Distressed Man
Two brave deputies stepped right into action and helped out. We're lucky to have so many brave and women who help keep the Hudson Valley safe and every now and then a story about a rescue really stands out. What happened in Sullivan County, NY?. According to officials, two deputies...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Orange County and BOCES to conduct active shooter awareness training for local educators
GOSHEN – Orange County Government, local law enforcement, and first responders will hold an active shooter drill on Tuesday, November 8. The drill will be held at the Orange-Ulster BOCES campus in Goshen and is not open to the public. “Keeping Orange County’s students and residents safe is of...
Hudson Valley Motorcyclists Breaking Law They Say is ‘Dumb’
Motorcyclists throughout the Hudson Valley are blatantly ignoring the law and angering drivers who say they're putting everyone's lives at risk. Automobiles and motorcycles have been figuring out how to share the same roadways for decades. For the most part, drivers of both vehicles are simply doing their best to keep each other safe. But recently the illegal behavior of some motorcyclists has been angering drivers. Bikers say they're just doing what they need to in order to keep themselves alive.
More than 60,000 Rent-Stabilized Apartments Are Now Vacant — and Tenant Advocates Say Landlords Are Holding Them for ‘Ransom’
During a worsening housing affordability crisis, New York City landlords are keeping tens of thousands of rent-stabilized units off the market — a phenomenon tenant activists call “warehousing.” Sam Rabiyah, The City This article was originally published on Oct 19 5:05am EDT by THE CITY An internal state housing agency memo obtained by THE CITY […] The post More than 60,000 Rent-Stabilized Apartments Are Now Vacant — and Tenant Advocates Say Landlords Are Holding Them for ‘Ransom’ appeared first on W42ST.
Opioid Crisis Continues: Hudson Valley Doctor Pleads Guilty
A Hudson Valley doctor is facing a long prison term after his recent arrest. Dr. Marc Laruelle of Yonkers stood in federal court and pleaded guilty to distribution of narcotics. The charges against Dr. Laruelle carry a maximum 20 year sentence behind bars. Official Charges. Dr. Laruelle was officially charged...
Hudson Valley Man Killed New York Father At McDonald’s To Run Multi-Million Dollar Business
A New York businessman dodged multiple murder attempts. His son then came up with a successful plan to kill him at McDonald's over the family business. On Wednesday, after six weeks of trial, a federal jury in Brooklyn convicted Anthony Zottola, Sr. and Himen Ross of murder-for-hire conspiracy and murder-for-hire in the October 4, 2018 killing of 71-year-old Sylvester Zottola.
rocklanddaily.com
Rockland Responds: Ramapo Police Lieutenant Blaine Howell Clarifies the Duties of the Different Local Police Departments
I moved to Rockland recently, and I like to be prepared. Can you tell me the actual job description for each police department? There is my local police station, then there is the Ramapo Police Department, and then there is the Sheriff's Department. They are all local, and all seem to cover our town. Who do I call for what?
Mid-Hudson News Network
Shiroishi challenges Rolison’s claims as Poughkeepsie mayor
POUGHKEEPSIE – The Democratic candidate for State Senate in the new 39th District is challenging claims by her Republican opponent. GOP candidate, Rob Rolison, currently Poughkeepsie’s mayor, maintains the poor financial state of the city when he became mayor was the fault of his predecessor. But, Democrat Julie Shiroishi said that was not the case.
‘Award-Winning’ Hudson Valley Restaurant Closes Last New York Store
A popular Hudson Valley restaurant shocked customers by announcing plans to close its last location in New York. On Sunday, Coals Pizza announced owners are closing its last location in Hudson Valley. Westchester County, New York Pizzeria Closing. Coals Pizza is closing its Westchester County pizzeria, located on Parkway Road...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Orange County awarded two grants from state Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services
GOSHEN – The State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services has awarded Orange County $149,980 through its Technical Rescue and Urban Search and Rescue Grant Program and $141,200 through its Hazmat Regional Grant Program for the county’s fire services. In addition, the State awarded Orange County Fire...
Controversial Revolutionary War Complex Approved in Hudson Valley
After about seven years ground is ready to break on a very controversial revolutionary War-themed complex in the Hudson Valley. Construction on a Revolutionary War-themed shopping complex in Dutchess County is expected to finally break ground in the spring of 2023. Continental Commons in Fishkill, New York To Break Ground...
Police In New York Seek Help After Hudson Valley Teen Disappears
Police in the Hudson Valley are asking for help as they search for a teen who went missing. On Monday, Oct, 10, the Ulster County Sheriff's Office took to Facebook to ask the public for help as they actively search for a teen who went missing earlier this week. Teen...
roi-nj.com
KABR Group completes $30M purchase in Rockland County
The KABR Group and its joint venture partner, BTF, recently completed the $30 million purchase of the New City Shopping Center, a 125,110-square-foot center in Rockland County. The retail site is currently 96% leased, but KABR and BTF are planning a comprehensive modernization, with aims of making the center a...
