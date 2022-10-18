Read full article on original website
kmyu.tv
Indulging trick-or-treaters will cost you this year
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Candy will cost you more this Halloween. According to the Consumer Price Index released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the cost of candy and gum has increased about 13% since last year. That’s the highest increase they’ve ever recorded in the category....
kslnewsradio.com
Lending money, how to navigate a tough conversation
SALT LAKE CITY — A new study by Bankrate found that nearly three in five people who have lent money suffered negative consequences as a result. The study surveyed Americans who had lent money to a friend or family member. More often than not, the loan resulted in lost money, a damaged credit score or harmed relationship.
Iconic Bountiful video store closing after nearly 40 years in business
There are not many stores left where Utahns can browse the aisles for the perfect DVD rental. Now, one of the last ones remaining has announced they too cannot compete with digital movie services.
weberwarriornews.com
Say Hello to The New Admin
Weber’s administrators are familiar faces to students, even if their names and stories aren’t always known. Weber High has been lucky enough to hire two new administrators this year: Ryan Kachold and Ryan Stokes. (Yes, two Ryans!) Both members of the duo are thrilled to introduce themselves to the students they serve.
Midvale will break ground on affordable housing for those with greatest need
Housing Connect—Salt Lake County's Housing Authority—will break ground on a new development in Midvale that will create 89 new units of affordable housing.
kslnewsradio.com
Flooded-out cars from Hurricane Ian washing up in Utah. Here’s how to avoid buying a soggy lemon.
SALT LAKE CITY — Cars and trucks flooded by Hurricane Ian may soon be flooding the streets of Utah instead of going straight to the junkyard. KSL investigative reporter Matt Gephardt joins KSL NewsRadio’s Dave & Dujanovic to explain more about what he found out about these flooded cars.
Salt Lake City Approves a Novel Solution to Homelessness
The Salt Lake City Council voted 6-1 on Tuesday night to revamp a vacant eight-acre plot on the city’s West Side to house the homeless in a village of tiny homes. The plan involves developing a condominium-type arrangement of tiny homes available on annual leases, starting with 60 units of 280 to 400 square feet each, and another 25 revenue-generating units to be leased inn-style. The drug and alcohol-free community also plans to offer healthcare services, case managers and employment opportunities at an on-site cookie factory and thrift store. The city agreed to lease the plot to operator The Other...
kmyu.tv
Utah housing market sees shift following interest rate hike
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Utah housing market was impacted by the increase in federal interest rates as they continue to rise. The Salt Lake Board of Realtors said it has made for a more balanced market, but it means things are moving slower for sellers like Ari Danelian.
utah.gov
Preparing your Home and Yard for a Hard Freeze
Freezing temperatures are on the way it’s time to winterize your irrigation systems. Preparing for cold weather saves time and money, that is why the West Jordan Parks Department is winterizing sprinklers and closing public restrooms at city parks. Park bathrooms are not heated, and pipes could soon freeze overnight, costing an unnecessary expense. However, the city does know that our residents utilize parks, no matter the season, so we will be installing port-o-potties at our regional parks (Ron Wood and Veterans Memorial).
kslnewsradio.com
Utah attorney general gives families precautionary I.D. kits for their children
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Attorney General Sean D. Reyes and Lehi Mayor Mark Johnson are offering child identification kits to all Utah families. The I.D. kits will help identify children who are runaways or victims of kidnapping by either family members or strangers. In the event a child...
kslnewsradio.com
Salt Lake County is again certified as a “Welcoming Place”
SALT LAKE CITY — This week, Salt Lake County was officially redesignated as a Certified Welcoming place. The title is given by the group Welcoming America, which describes itself as a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization “leading a movement of inclusive communities.”. A city or county must meet the group’s...
What did auditors find when they looked at what’s being taught in Utah public schools?
New audit finds some instances of ‘potentially questionable materials’ in schools but auditor tells legislative leaders that vast majority of Utah teachers strive to teach within acceptable guidelines.
kslnewsradio.com
Ballots headed to mailboxes this week
SALT LAKE CITY — Be on the lookout, ballots are being mailed starting today. Salt Lake County County Clerk Sherrie Swenson assures voters they can trust ballots have not been tampered with because of their weight. EAM. According to Swenson, the printers used by the county weigh their ballot...
thewarriorledger.com
Introducing Taylorsville’s wellness center
Many students will remember our Warrior Wellness Center from the last school year in Relocatable 9. In the wellness center snacks were provided to students, as well as one of our school social workers to talk to about school and home worries. The wellness center was a place to take a break from the demands of your average school day.
kslnewsradio.com
Kindergarteners now learning to bike ride in P.E.
DRAPER, Utah — Seven hundred schools around the U.S. are teaching elementary school kids how to ride bikes. Now, kindergarteners from Draper’s Saint John the Baptist Elementary School are among them. The program, All Kids Bike, is a mission from the Strider Education Foundation to teach every kindergartener...
SLC Council votes to move forward with tiny home village to house homeless
The Salt Lake City Council is taking the next steps in a tiny home village project that would provide housing for individuals in Utah experiencing homelessness.
kslnewsradio.com
Its time to turn off the sprinklers and stop watering your lawn
SALT LAKE CITY — As temperatures gradually start to fall, the need for watering your lawn this year is no more. According to experts, it’s time to turn off the sprinklers for the year. Taun Beddes, Utah State University horticulturist and co-host of KSL Greenhouse, said most lawns...
buildingsaltlake.com
Status updates on the Main Street Apartments, Moda Luxe and Sundial Tower
For a thorough list of projects in any neighborhood, Building Salt Lake Members can use the Enhanced Search function to find stories about projects in neighborhoods they’re most interested in. With a real estate market slowdown, there’s a threat that projects that had previously been approved are never constructed....
kslnewsradio.com
How will $595 million bond for Alpine School District affect residents?
OREM, Utah — Residents in the Alpine School District will be voting on a $595 million dollar bond this election Nov. 8. David Stephenson, Alpine School District executive director of external relations and communications, said the district has a list of projects for which the bond money will be used.
