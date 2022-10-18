ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

kmyu.tv

Indulging trick-or-treaters will cost you this year

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Candy will cost you more this Halloween. According to the Consumer Price Index released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the cost of candy and gum has increased about 13% since last year. That’s the highest increase they’ve ever recorded in the category....
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Lending money, how to navigate a tough conversation

SALT LAKE CITY — A new study by Bankrate found that nearly three in five people who have lent money suffered negative consequences as a result. The study surveyed Americans who had lent money to a friend or family member. More often than not, the loan resulted in lost money, a damaged credit score or harmed relationship.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
weberwarriornews.com

Say Hello to The New Admin

Weber’s administrators are familiar faces to students, even if their names and stories aren’t always known. Weber High has been lucky enough to hire two new administrators this year: Ryan Kachold and Ryan Stokes. (Yes, two Ryans!) Both members of the duo are thrilled to introduce themselves to the students they serve.
OGDEN, UT
TheDailyBeast

Salt Lake City Approves a Novel Solution to Homelessness

The Salt Lake City Council voted 6-1 on Tuesday night to revamp a vacant eight-acre plot on the city’s West Side to house the homeless in a village of tiny homes. The plan involves developing a condominium-type arrangement of tiny homes available on annual leases, starting with 60 units of 280 to 400 square feet each, and another 25 revenue-generating units to be leased inn-style. The drug and alcohol-free community also plans to offer healthcare services, case managers and employment opportunities at an on-site cookie factory and thrift store. The city agreed to lease the plot to operator The Other...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kmyu.tv

Utah housing market sees shift following interest rate hike

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Utah housing market was impacted by the increase in federal interest rates as they continue to rise. The Salt Lake Board of Realtors said it has made for a more balanced market, but it means things are moving slower for sellers like Ari Danelian.
UTAH STATE
utah.gov

Preparing your Home and Yard for a Hard Freeze

Freezing temperatures are on the way it’s time to winterize your irrigation systems. Preparing for cold weather saves time and money, that is why the West Jordan Parks Department is winterizing sprinklers and closing public restrooms at city parks. Park bathrooms are not heated, and pipes could soon freeze overnight, costing an unnecessary expense. However, the city does know that our residents utilize parks, no matter the season, so we will be installing port-o-potties at our regional parks (Ron Wood and Veterans Memorial).
WEST JORDAN, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Salt Lake County is again certified as a “Welcoming Place”

SALT LAKE CITY — This week, Salt Lake County was officially redesignated as a Certified Welcoming place. The title is given by the group Welcoming America, which describes itself as a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization “leading a movement of inclusive communities.”. A city or county must meet the group’s...
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Ballots headed to mailboxes this week

SALT LAKE CITY — Be on the lookout, ballots are being mailed starting today. Salt Lake County County Clerk Sherrie Swenson assures voters they can trust ballots have not been tampered with because of their weight. EAM. According to Swenson, the printers used by the county weigh their ballot...
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
thewarriorledger.com

Introducing Taylorsville’s wellness center

Many students will remember our Warrior Wellness Center from the last school year in Relocatable 9. In the wellness center snacks were provided to students, as well as one of our school social workers to talk to about school and home worries. The wellness center was a place to take a break from the demands of your average school day.
TAYLORSVILLE, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Kindergarteners now learning to bike ride in P.E.

DRAPER, Utah — Seven hundred schools around the U.S. are teaching elementary school kids how to ride bikes. Now, kindergarteners from Draper’s Saint John the Baptist Elementary School are among them. The program, All Kids Bike, is a mission from the Strider Education Foundation to teach every kindergartener...
DRAPER, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Its time to turn off the sprinklers and stop watering your lawn

SALT LAKE CITY — As temperatures gradually start to fall, the need for watering your lawn this year is no more. According to experts, it’s time to turn off the sprinklers for the year. Taun Beddes, Utah State University horticulturist and co-host of KSL Greenhouse, said most lawns...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

How will $595 million bond for Alpine School District affect residents?

OREM, Utah — Residents in the Alpine School District will be voting on a $595 million dollar bond this election Nov. 8. David Stephenson, Alpine School District executive director of external relations and communications, said the district has a list of projects for which the bond money will be used.
OREM, UT

