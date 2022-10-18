Tom passed away on October 2, 2022, in Clarksville, TN after a short illness. He was born on July 7, 1948, in Los Angeles, CA to Felix and Shirley Mae Wells (Halverson). In addition to his parents, Tom is preceded in death by his uncle, Russell Halverson. Tom leaves behind his wife of 54 years, Margaret Wells; two beautiful daughters, Nicole Berkus of Novinger, MO and Andrea Wells of Clarksville, TN; sister, Dana Wells-Gennawey of Henderson, NV; and uncle, Bill Halverson of Hendersonville, TN. He was also a very proud and loving grandpa to Sawyer Berkus.

