clarksvillenow.com
A New U Boutique, with clothing for classy women, joins Chamber of Commerce
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A New U Boutique has joined the Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce as a new member. Owner Kizzy Broaden Cowan said the boutique is the definition of a classy woman. “The store is more for the classy woman, those who are in the professional...
clarksvillenow.com
Loaves and Fishes hosts Louisiana Saturday Night fundraiser
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Loaves and Fishes hosted their annual Louisiana Saturday Night fundraiser to feed over 100 donors, allowing dine-in for the first time since the pandemic. “The last few years have been strictly takeout. But this year we have a DJ, music, and a space for...
clarksvillenow.com
Rock United to perform at season-closing Downtown @ Sundown this weekend
CLARKSVILLE, TN – This Friday, Oct. 21, is the final 2022 Downtown @ Sundown featuring Rock United. Starting at 7 p.m., Rock United will take the stage for the entirety of the night. “This band will be sure to keep you entertained with a 70’s Classic Rock party right...
Fundraiser for Hendersonville officer diagnosed with terminal cancer
Officer Danny Ellis was with the Hendersonville Police Department for nearly 25 years before the diagnosis ended his career.
clarksvillenow.com
Veteran turns interest in communications into cell phone repair business
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Over the years, having put together a communications background, and having always been intrigued by cell phones, it was not unusual for an Army veteran like Alpha Omega Fry to open AO Cellphone Repair and Sales. Fry joined the Army National Guard in 2001...
clarksvillenow.com
TIF applications OK’d for Riverview Square in downtown Clarksville, 2024 opening expected
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Another step helping to revitalize downtown was taken this week when the Clarksville-Montgomery County Industrial Development Board (IDB) approved tax increment financing (TIF) for two projects in the Turnbridge Redevelopment District. The Turnbridge Redevelopment District was approved by city and county leaders a few...
clarksvillenow.com
Billy Lynn Gilkey
Billy Lynn Gilkey, age 81, of Clarksville, TN, passed away on October 16, 2022. He was born on January 30, 1941, in Nortonville, KY, and was the son of the late James and Elenora Gilkey. Billy attended Christian County High School and later graduated from Austin Peay State University with...
This Tennessee City Is One Of America's 'Rattiest' Cities In 2022
Orkin released its annual list of the rattiest cities in the U.S., including one city in Tennessee.
clarksvillenow.com
VIP Clarksville raises tens of thousands for Boys & Girls Club but hasn’t turned in money
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – On May 14, VIP Clarksville Magazine held the Black Tie Ball, promoting it as a way to raise needed funds for the Boys & Girls Club in Clarksville. The event was a success, netting tens of thousands of dollars in proceeds. But five months later, none of the money – estimated at about $60,000 – has been handed over to the Boys & Girls Club.
Hendersonville family heartened by New Yorkers’ kindness following attack
A Hendersonville family's vacation to New York City took quite a turn after their 17-year-old son was reportedly attacked while walking near Central Park.
clarksvillenow.com
Tom Russell Wells
Tom passed away on October 2, 2022, in Clarksville, TN after a short illness. He was born on July 7, 1948, in Los Angeles, CA to Felix and Shirley Mae Wells (Halverson). In addition to his parents, Tom is preceded in death by his uncle, Russell Halverson. Tom leaves behind his wife of 54 years, Margaret Wells; two beautiful daughters, Nicole Berkus of Novinger, MO and Andrea Wells of Clarksville, TN; sister, Dana Wells-Gennawey of Henderson, NV; and uncle, Bill Halverson of Hendersonville, TN. He was also a very proud and loving grandpa to Sawyer Berkus.
Trailer carrying sealant overturns on I-65 in Franklin
Two lanes of I-65 northbound are closed near the McEwen onramp after a trailer carrying sealant overturned.
clarksvillenow.com
Butch Eli Paulk
Butch Eli Paulk, age 67, of Clarksville passed away Monday, October 17, 2022, at Tennova. He was born November 20, 1954, in Montgomery County, TN to the late William Eli Paulk and Belle Forguson. He is survived by his sister-in-law, Frances Paulk. Butch was self employed as an auto mechanic.
Parents, staff clash over potential book banning at Sumner County School Board meeting
Parents lined up Tuesday night to fight over banning a book in a Sumner County school library.
clarksvillenow.com
APSU announces date for 39th annual Candlelight Ball and Candlelight Ball award winners
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Austin Peay State University will host the 39th annual Candlelight Ball on Saturday, May 6, 2023, at the Omni Nashville Hotel, located at 250 Rep. John Lewis Way South in Nashville. The University would like to thank Fortera Credit Union for serving as the inaugural Governor Sponsor, which is the 2023 Title Sponsor for Candlelight Ball.
clarksvillenow.com
Patricia Moss
Patricia Holt Moss, age 74, of Clarksville passed away Sunday, October 16, 2022. Homegoing Celebration Tuesday, October 25, 2022, 11:00 a.m. at Greater Missionary Baptist Church. Interment Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West, Hopkinsville, KY. She was born November 3, 1947, to Rodgers Holt and Mary Jones Holt in Danville, VA. She...
wkdzradio.com
Trigg Citizen And Judge-Executive Address Facebook Antics Gone ‘Too Far’
For reasons that seem unclear, attendance has mysteriously and exponentially increased over the last year at the twice-a-month Trigg County Fiscal Court meetings. And with this increased attendance, comes heightened emotions. During Monday’s convening, a recently-arrived Trigg County resident — Higdon Brice Maddock — drew attention and great concern to...
Something old and something new in District 53
Though Tennessee House District 53 was freshly recarved in Tennessee’s most recent controversial redistricting plan, incumbent Democratic Rep. Jason Powell’s representation in the area is nothing new. With a slightly new geographic area, he stands in contrast to his challenger Dia Hart, a Black conservative who has spent...
clarksvillenow.com
Unite’s Arrive Alive tour coming to APSU this week
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Unite’s Arrive Alive Tour is the nation’s No. 1 ranked drunk and distracted driving awareness event, as well as the first-and-only marijuana driving simulator in the country. The Arrive Alive Tour uses a high-tech, state-of-the-art simulator that allows participants to drive while distracted, drunk...
WSMV
Metro Action Commission changes service hours
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Metropolitan Action Commission will be changing its customer service hours beginning Friday, Oct. 21 to respond to the increased volume of applications for assistance with utility, rent, mortgage and other payment assistance programs. The customer service lobby will be open from 8 a.m. to 3:30...
