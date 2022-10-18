Read full article on original website
Citizen Issue Reported: Code Enforcement/Private Property Issue – Thu, 20 Oct 2022 09:26:21 -0400
Wake Forest Issue Reported on Thu, 20 Oct 2022 09:26:21 -0400: Code Enforcement/Private Property Issue at Address: 625 Moultonboro Ave Wake Forest, North Carolina, 27587. We rent from First key Homes management. Driveway is too steep to use and is a safety hazard. They refuse to fix it. THis will be a major safety hazard once it ices over the winter. I don’t believe it’s up to town code.
Citizen Issue Reported: Sight Distance – Mon, 17 Oct 2022 19:27:40 -0400
Wake Forest Issue Reported on Mon, 17 Oct 2022 19:27:40 -0400: Sight Distance at Address: 12213 Capital Blvd Wake Forest, NC, 27587, USA. Median makes it difficult to turn left when leaving the Bojangles on Cloverleaf and turning left going towards Calvin Jones Highway on Durham Road. For more information...
Citizen Issue Reported: Street Light Blinking/Out – Mon, 17 Oct 2022 20:37:49 -0400
Wake Forest Issue Reported on Mon, 17 Oct 2022 20:37:49 -0400: Street Light Blinking/Out at Address: 213 W Sycamore Ave Wake Forest, NC, 27587, USA. Several street lights are out along the 200 block of W. Sycamore and around the corner on Wingate. For more information or to add or...
