Wake Forest Issue Reported on Thu, 20 Oct 2022 09:26:21 -0400: Code Enforcement/Private Property Issue at Address: 625 Moultonboro Ave Wake Forest, North Carolina, 27587. We rent from First key Homes management. Driveway is too steep to use and is a safety hazard. They refuse to fix it. THis will be a major safety hazard once it ices over the winter. I don’t believe it’s up to town code.

WAKE FOREST, NC ・ 13 HOURS AGO