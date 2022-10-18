Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Dan Snyder Writes Letter to NFL Owners Denying Cowboys' Jerry Jones 'Dirt': Washington Commanders EXCLUSIVE Part 2
Washington owner Dan Snyder's letter to fellow NFL owners says, that accusations of him "digging up dirt'' are "patently false and intended to erode the trust and goodwill between owners that I take quite seriously.''
Cowboys' Jerry Jones, Patriots' Robert Kraft got into heated argument during NFL fall meetings: report
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft reportedly got into a heated argument during the NFL fall meetings in New York on Tuesday.
NFL World Reacts To The Jerry Jones, Dan Snyder News
Last week, ESPN published a report suggesting NFL owners want to get rid of Dan Snyder as owner of the Washington Commanders. However, the report also suggested a move wasn't likely as Snyder claims to have "dirt" on other owners - including Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. With that in mind, NFL insider Ian Rapoport said Snyder will remain the Washington owner until Jerry Jones says otherwise.
Jerry Jones curses at Robert Kraft in ‘heated exchange’ over Roger Goodell (report)
Apparently things got pretty testy at the owners’ meetings on Tuesday. According to ESPN, Robert Kraft and Jerry Jones got into a “heated exchange” over a new contract for Roger Goodell. Jones was said to be the lone dissenter in a 31-1 vote and told the Patriots owner “don’t (expletive) with me.” Kraft reportedly replied, “excuse me?” with Jones responding with a cleaner “don’t mess with me.”
NBC Sports
Daniel Snyder fires back at Jim Irsay
Well, this is getting good. Barely an hour after Colts owner Jim Irsay told reporters that the time possibly has come to remove Daniel Snyder as owner of the Commanders, the Commanders have responded. “It is highly inappropriate, but not surprising, that Mr. Irsay opted to make statements publicly based...
NFL Owners Reportedly Have Common Fear With Dan Snyder
Over the past few days, there has been a lot of chatter about whether or not the NFL owners can remove Dan Snyder from his position with the Washington Commanders. Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay turned a lot of heads when he said there's merit to removing Snyder as the owner of the Commanders.
Jim Irsay broke the NFL billionaire’s code by turning on Dan Snyder. It’s about time
Finally, someone with influence said the obvious. Colts owner Jim Irsay set off fireworks Tuesday when he became the first NFL owner to publicly state that there is “merit to remove” Dan Snyder as owner of the Washington Commanders. Irsay, in what appeared to be a calculated move, spoke for 10 minutes to media members at the NFL’s fall owners’ meeting about Snyder’s stain on the league.
iheart.com
NFL Owner Is First To Call For Removal Of Washington's Dan Snyder
Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay said "there's merit to remove" Dan Snyder as owner of the Washington Commanders during the 2022 Fall NFL Meeting on Tuesday (October 18), making him the first NFL team owner to publicly call for Snyder's removal, Front Office Sports' A.J. Perez reports. "I'm very concerned...
SkySports
Dan Snyder: Jim Irsay says Washington Commanders owner's removal from NFL should be given 'serious consideration'
Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay has said "there's merit to remove" Dan Snyder as owner of the Washington Commanders and it should be given "serious consideration" by the NFL. Snyder has been the owner of the Washington franchise since 1999. Both he and the team are the subject of separate...
Commanders respond to Colts owner Jim Irsay
The Washington Commanders wasted no time responding to Colts owner Jim Irsay Tuesday. “It is unfortunate that Mr. Irsay decided to go public with his statement today, while an investigation is in process, and the team had no opportunity to formally respond to the allegations,” a Commanders spokesperson said.
Colts Owner Jim Irsay Has Brutally Honest Message For Dan Snyder
Things are starting to get chippy between Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder and some of the other owners around the NFL. Last week, an ESPN report came out that said Snyder had "dirt" that could "blow up" several NFL owners. It was also reported that he hired private investigators to collect "dirt" on other NFL owners around the league, one of which is Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.
Bleacher Report
Tom Brady Says 'No Retirement in My Future' Despite Buccaneers' Struggles
Tom Brady can't play football forever. But the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback reaffirmed on Thursday that he has no plans to retire anytime soon, even with the Bucs' offense struggling to start the 2022 season. "I love the sport and I love the teammates and I wanna go do a...
Bleacher Report
Ravens' DeSean Jackson Hypes Lamar Jackson: 'He's the New Era of Michael Vick'
New Baltimore Ravens wide receiver DeSean Jackson is a big fan of Lamar Jackson—a big enough fan to compare him to one of the greatest dual-threat quarterbacks of all time. "I've been keeping my eye on Lamar for a little while now, man," he told reporters on Wednesday. "You see a lot of the characteristics and similarities to Michael Vick, but he's beaten some of his records, so he's the new era of Michael Vick."
Bleacher Report
Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa Talks Concussion: Was Unconscious, Doesn't Remember Hit
Miami Dolphins star Tua Tagovailoa briefly lost consciousness following the hit that left him with a concussion in a 27-15 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Speaking with reporters Wednesday, the third-year quarterback recounted the moment and said his memory of the night is hazy:. Bengals defensive tackle Josh Tupou sacked...
Bleacher Report
Deshaun Watson Cited for Speeding After Trade to Browns; Was Going 27 MPH over Limit
Deshaun Watson was cited for speeding by police over the summer after he was traded to the Cleveland Browns. Per TMZ Sports, the Ohio State Highway Patrol pulled Watson over for driving 97 mph in a 70 mph zone on June 11. Watson told the officer he was traveling back...
Bleacher Report
Report: Some NFL Owners Fear Daniel Snyder Probe Won't Force Commanders Sale
There is reportedly a "fear" among owners that the NFL won't force Daniel Snyder to sell the Washington Commanders if the league's ongoing investigation into the franchise is inconclusive, per Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated. Former U.S. Attorney Mary Jo White is investigating sexual harassment allegations made against Snyder by...
Bleacher Report
Chris Cooley to Skip Commanders Ceremony: 'Don't Have a Lot of Desire' to Be Involved
Former Washington Commanders tight end Chris Cooley isn't planning on attending an upcoming ceremony honoring legends of the franchise. "I don't have any interest in doing this," Cooley said Wednesday on The Kevin Sheehan Show (one-hour mark). "I'm very appreciative of being voted in and I'm very appreciative of my time when I was there with [Washington]. At this point, I don’t have a lot of desire to be involved with the Washington Commanders."
Bleacher Report
Buccaneers' Tom Brady Apologizes for Comparing Football to Military Deployment
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady apologized Thursday for comments earlier this week comparing an NFL season to military deployment. Brady's original remarks came Monday on his Let's Go! podcast (via CNN's Ben Morse and Matt Foster) during a discussion with NBA superstar Kevin Durant about the challenges elite athletes face to remain atop their respective sports.
Bleacher Report
Report: Jets' Elijah Moore Requests Trade amid Issues with Role, Practice Absence
New York Jets receiver Elijah Moore has asked for a trade because of frustrations with his role, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. The wideout was excused from practice Thursday for a "personal day," but ESPN's Rich Cimini reported the absence was "more football-related." "Moore has expressed unhappiness to...
Bleacher Report
Patriots Rumors: Mac Jones Expects to Return from Ankle Injury vs. Bears on MNF
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones expects to play in Monday's game against the Chicago Bears after missing the last three weeks with an ankle injury, according to Mike Reiss of ESPN. Jones has reportedly told teammates that he is progressing from the injury and expects to be cleared this...
Comments / 0