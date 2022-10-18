ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Patrick Beverley Takes A Shot At His Lakers

The battle of Los Angeles continues tonight. Patrick Beverley has played for a few teams throughout his NBA journey. The best stint of his career was actually spent playing for the Los Angeles Clippers where he got to experience life alongside Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. Now, however, Beverley plays...
NBA world reacts to Ben Simmons’ dreadful Nets debut

There are two ways to look at Ben Simmons’ long-awaited debut for the Brooklyn Nets. You can look at it as this is his first regular season NBA game in over a year and just being on the court is progress. Or you can look at it as his first game back in over a year was an unmitigated disaster.
‘That’s what makes us great’: Zion Williamson gushes on Pelicans weapons after throttling Kevin Durant, Nets

Zion Williamson couldn’t be prouder of his New Orleans Pelicans teammates after they destroyed the Brooklyn Nets with a balanced effort in their season opener. Williamson made an emphatic return to the NBA after missing out the whole 2021-2 campaign due to a foot injury, banking 25 points on top of nine rebounds, three assists and four steals. However, they wouldn’t have been able to beat the Nets 130-108 had it not for the contributions of the rest of the starters and their bench.
Ranking Every NBA Team's Top 3 Trade Assets This Season

The dawn of a new NBA season brings with it renewed hopes for 30 fanbases, the promise of a fresh batch of breakout ballers and a nightly highlight reel your eyes will struggle to believe. Oh, yeah, and we have another excuse to talk NBA trades again—not that we needed...
Magic's Paolo Banchero Says He Loved Duke but Felt Like 'Zoo Animal' There

Paolo Banchero apparently wasn't a fan of all the attention he received as a student during his lone season at Duke. Appearing on The Young Person Basketball Podcast with R.J. Hampton (h/t TMZ Sports), Banchero said there were times last year the then-freshman felt like "a zoo animal" because he would see people in classes "whispering about you" and "staring at you."
Karl-Anthony Towns: 'Good Is Not Good Enough Anymore' for Timberwolves

Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns is embracing the higher expectations around the franchise that come on the heels of last year's success and a potentially pivotal offseason. Towns told reporters Wednesday it's "time to be great" and that "good is not good enough anymore":. The satisfaction the Wolves players gained...
NBA Twitter Hyped for 'Absurd' Zion Williamson After Dominant Opener vs. Nets

NBA rims beware—Zion Williamson is back. And not a rusty, out-of-sorts Zion, either. Despite missing all of last season, Williamson returned on Wednesday night like he was shot out of a cannon, scoring 25 points to go along with nine rebounds, three assists and four steals in the New Orleans Pelicans' comfortable 130-108 win over Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets.
Celtics' Marcus Smart on Joel Embiid: I Could've Cracked His Head Open, But I Didn't

Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart and Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid had a small dust-up early in the third quarter of the C's' 126-117 season-opening win on Tuesday. Smart and Embiid getting chippy 👀🍿 <a href="https://t.co/xkTEFj2NgU">pic.twitter.com/xkTEFj2NgU</a>. NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA. Joel Embiid and Marcus Smart got chippy after...
Shams: Kyrie Irving Set Up Nets Team Dinner; Served as Bonding Experience

After a tumultuous offseason, Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving reportedly made an effort to bring his team closer together. Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported that Irving "set up a team dinner for the entire Nets roster" on Oct. 8 that was also attended by "other franchise officials" to serve as a "team bonding experience."
