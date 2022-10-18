Read full article on original website
Related
Los Angeles Lakers Wanted To Include Two First-Round Picks In A Trade Only If They Could Land Kyrie Irving Or Donovan Mitchell
The Lakers would have given up on their two future first-round picks if they could somehow get Kyrie Irving or Donovan Mitchell in a trade.
Jazz Insider Reveals Lakers Had The Opportunity To Move Russell Westbrook And 2 First Round Picks For Bojan Bogdanovic, Mike Conley, Rudy Gay, And 1 Pick
The Los Angeles Lakers declined the opportunity to trade Russell Westbrook and 2 first-round picks for Bojan Bodganovic, Mike Conley, Rudy Gay and a 2023 first-rounder.
Kawhi Leonard’s hilarious response to Lakers-Warriors game
The Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors tipped off the NBA season on Tuesday night, but Kawhi Leonard was not watching. Instead, the Los Angeles Clippers star was in San Diego watching the Padres take on the Philadelphia Phillies in the NLCS. Leonard and the Clippers held practice on...
LeBron James' Injury Status For Clippers-Lakers Game
LeBron James is listed as probable for Thursday’s game between the Los Angeles Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers.
Here's What Kyrie Irving Said After The Nets Lost To The Pelicans
Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets lost to the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday evening.
hotnewhiphop.com
Patrick Beverley Takes A Shot At His Lakers
The battle of Los Angeles continues tonight. Patrick Beverley has played for a few teams throughout his NBA journey. The best stint of his career was actually spent playing for the Los Angeles Clippers where he got to experience life alongside Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. Now, however, Beverley plays...
Why Sixers Chose Montrezl Harrell Over Paul Reed vs. Celtics
Doc Rivers rolled with Montrezl Harrell over Paul Reed against the Celtics.
thecomeback.com
NBA world reacts to Ben Simmons’ dreadful Nets debut
There are two ways to look at Ben Simmons’ long-awaited debut for the Brooklyn Nets. You can look at it as this is his first regular season NBA game in over a year and just being on the court is progress. Or you can look at it as his first game back in over a year was an unmitigated disaster.
‘That’s what makes us great’: Zion Williamson gushes on Pelicans weapons after throttling Kevin Durant, Nets
Zion Williamson couldn’t be prouder of his New Orleans Pelicans teammates after they destroyed the Brooklyn Nets with a balanced effort in their season opener. Williamson made an emphatic return to the NBA after missing out the whole 2021-2 campaign due to a foot injury, banking 25 points on top of nine rebounds, three assists and four steals. However, they wouldn’t have been able to beat the Nets 130-108 had it not for the contributions of the rest of the starters and their bench.
Bleacher Report
Ranking Every NBA Team's Top 3 Trade Assets This Season
The dawn of a new NBA season brings with it renewed hopes for 30 fanbases, the promise of a fresh batch of breakout ballers and a nightly highlight reel your eyes will struggle to believe. Oh, yeah, and we have another excuse to talk NBA trades again—not that we needed...
Lakers News: NBA Twitter Chastises Rob Pelinka After L.A.'s Miserable Shooting Night
Social media came with the spice last night.
Bleacher Report
Magic's Paolo Banchero Says He Loved Duke but Felt Like 'Zoo Animal' There
Paolo Banchero apparently wasn't a fan of all the attention he received as a student during his lone season at Duke. Appearing on The Young Person Basketball Podcast with R.J. Hampton (h/t TMZ Sports), Banchero said there were times last year the then-freshman felt like "a zoo animal" because he would see people in classes "whispering about you" and "staring at you."
Bleacher Report
Karl-Anthony Towns: 'Good Is Not Good Enough Anymore' for Timberwolves
Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns is embracing the higher expectations around the franchise that come on the heels of last year's success and a potentially pivotal offseason. Towns told reporters Wednesday it's "time to be great" and that "good is not good enough anymore":. The satisfaction the Wolves players gained...
Bleacher Report
NBA Twitter Hyped for 'Absurd' Zion Williamson After Dominant Opener vs. Nets
NBA rims beware—Zion Williamson is back. And not a rusty, out-of-sorts Zion, either. Despite missing all of last season, Williamson returned on Wednesday night like he was shot out of a cannon, scoring 25 points to go along with nine rebounds, three assists and four steals in the New Orleans Pelicans' comfortable 130-108 win over Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets.
Bleacher Report
James Harden Lights Up NBA Twitter with Vintage Showcase in 76ers' Loss to Celtics
James Harden was listening. There were questions after his 2021-22 season about whether he had lost a step or whether his prime years were a thing of the past after he didn't appear to be his vintage self following his trade to the Philadelphia 76ers. Harden sure looked like his...
Bleacher Report
Patrick Beverley: 'We All Know' Russell Westbrook Won't Come off Bench for Lakers
Russell Westbrook's struggle to adjust to a new role on the Los Angeles Lakers was one of the reasons the iconic franchise disappointed last season, and it certainly caught the attention of some when new head coach Darvin Ham brought him in off the bench in the preseason finale against the Sacramento Kings.
Bleacher Report
Celtics' Marcus Smart on Joel Embiid: I Could've Cracked His Head Open, But I Didn't
Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart and Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid had a small dust-up early in the third quarter of the C's' 126-117 season-opening win on Tuesday. Smart and Embiid getting chippy 👀🍿 <a href="https://t.co/xkTEFj2NgU">pic.twitter.com/xkTEFj2NgU</a>. NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA. Joel Embiid and Marcus Smart got chippy after...
Bleacher Report
Shams: Kyrie Irving Set Up Nets Team Dinner; Served as Bonding Experience
After a tumultuous offseason, Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving reportedly made an effort to bring his team closer together. Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported that Irving "set up a team dinner for the entire Nets roster" on Oct. 8 that was also attended by "other franchise officials" to serve as a "team bonding experience."
Bleacher Report
Kevin Durant: Dialogue Around Russell Westbrook, NBA Is 'So Toxic at This Point'
Few people in the NBA understand what makes Russell Westbrook effective on the court better than Kevin Durant after they were teammates for eight seasons on the Oklahoma City Thunder, and the Brooklyn Nets star believes criticism of the Los Angeles Lakers point guard has gone too far. Durant talked...
Bleacher Report
Knicks Fans Love Cam Reddish's Breakout in Season Opening Loss vs. Grizzlies
New York Knicks forward Cam Reddish didn't receive much playing time after he was acquired in a midseason trade with the Atlanta Hawks last year. But in the 2022-23 season-opener against the Memphis Grizzlies, Reddish proved that all he needed was a chance. The 23-year-old came off the bench to...
Comments / 0