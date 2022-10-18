Read full article on original website
Houston Chronicle
Snap: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) _ Snap Inc. (SNAP) on Thursday reported a loss of $359.5 million in its third quarter. The Santa Monica, California-based company said it had a loss of 22 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were 8 cents per share. The...
Philip Morris Q3 Earnings Top Estimates
Philip Morris International Inc PM reported a third-quarter FY22 sales decline of 1.1% year-on-year to $8.03 billion, beating the consensus of $7.42 billion. On a pro forma basis, adjusted net revenues increased by 6.9% in organic terms, primarily driven by total shipment volume growth of 2.3%. Cigarette and Heated Tobacco...
AT&T Beats On Q3 Earnings, Contains Revenue Loss Aided By 5G and Fiber Connectivity Momentum
AT&T Inc T reported third-quarter FY22 operating revenues of $30.00 billion, down 4.1% year-over-year, beating the consensus of $29.86 billion. The decline reflected WarnerMedia and other divestments. Excluding the impact of the divestitures, operating revenues for standalone AT&T were up 3.1%, reflecting higher Mobility revenues. In the Mobility segment, AT&T...
A Preview Of Independent Bank's Earnings
Independent Bank INDB is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-10-20. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Independent Bank will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.42. Independent Bank bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Earnings Preview For Robert Half International
Robert Half International RHI is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-10-20. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Robert Half International will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.63. Robert Half International bulls will hope to hear the company...
NASDAQ
8 Best Monthly Dividend Stocks in 2022
Monthly dividend stocks are useful for investors in search of a source of income in the form of regular payments, which can be beneficial during retirement. Some investors may also choose to invest in monthly dividend stocks during bear markets when the prices of their stocks are dropping. Regardless of...
This Dow Jones Stock Is a No-Brainer for Dividend Growth
This payments processor is one of the most dominant components of the Dow Jones Industrial Average.
Motley Fool
2 Stocks That Are Beating Expectations In the Bear Market
Walgreens' stock has taken a beating this year, but the company's recent results are encouraging. PepsiCo delivered strong performance in the latest quarter, including 20% growth in a key segment. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
Zacks.com
Best Dividend Stocks to Buy Now According to the Zacks Rank
In September, prices for a wide range of goods and services increased more than expected as inflationary pressure continued to adversely impact the U.S. economy. Per the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the consumer price index (CPI) advanced 0.4% in September, more than the Dow Jones’ estimate of an increase of 0.3%.
Union Pacific: Q3 Earnings Insights
Union Pacific UNP reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at 07:45 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Union Pacific beat estimated earnings by 3.57%, reporting an EPS of $3.19 versus an estimate of $3.08. Revenue was up $1.00 billion from the same...
Benzinga
Earnings Outlook For Blackstone Group
Blackstone Group BX is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-10-20. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Blackstone Group will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.00. Blackstone Group bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Recap: East West Bancorp Q3 Earnings
East West Bancorp EWBC reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. East West Bancorp missed estimated earnings by 0.48%, reporting an EPS of $2.08 versus an estimate of $2.09. Revenue was up $156.10 million from...
Recap: Snap-on Q3 Earnings
Snap-on SNA reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at 06:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Snap-on beat estimated earnings by 7.53%, reporting an EPS of $4.14 versus an estimate of $3.85. Revenue was up $64.50 million from the same period last...
Motley Fool
Tesla Stock Drops on Earnings Release: 7 Key Metrics You Should See
The EV pioneer turned in a strong third quarter, despite headwinds from raw material cost inflation, the strengthening of the U.S. dollar, and inefficiencies at its two newer Gigafactories. Revenue grew 56% year over year, missing the 60% growth Wall Street had projected. Adjusted earnings per share soared 69% to...
Recap: ManpowerGroup Q3 Earnings
ManpowerGroup MAN reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at 07:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. ManpowerGroup missed estimated earnings by 0.9%, reporting an EPS of $2.21 versus an estimate of $2.23. Revenue was down $340.00 million from the same period last...
NASDAQ
What's in Store for Southern Copper (SCCO) in Q3 Earnings?
Southern Copper Corporation SCCO is likely to register a year-over-year decline in earnings in its third-quarter 2022 results next week. Lower production levels and a drop in copper and silver prices, as well as inflated costs might have weighed on the performance. Q2 Results. In the last reported quarter, the...
Quest Diagnostics Q3 Earnings Surpass Expectations, Raises Annual Guidance
Quest Diagnostics Inc DGX posted Q3 FY22 adjusted EPS of $2.36, down 40.4% Y/Y, beating the consensus of $2.17. Sales came in at $2.49 billion, a decline of 10.4% Y/Y, higher than the Wall Street estimate of $2.33 billion. COVID-19 testing revenues slumped 55.4% to $316 million, while Base business...
Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) misses earnings estimates
Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) stock fell 3.11% (As on October 20, 11:44:10 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company missed earnings estimates for the third quarter of FY 22. The company has reported third quarter net income attributable to KMI of $576 million, compared to net income attributable to KMI of $495 million in the third quarter of 2021; and distributable cash flow (DCF) of $1,122 million, compared to $1,013 million in the third quarter of 2021. The company’s Natural Gas Pipelines segment continues to see strong demand for the extensive firm transport and storage services the company offer, as well as favorable contract renewals on multiple assets across the network. The company is also moving forward with projects to provide additional transport capacity to liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities and remain focused on continuing to be the provider of choice for that growing market. Given the proximity of the existing assets to planned LNG expansions, the company expects to maintain and potentially expand on the approximately 50% share of transport capacity to LNG export facilities.
Earnings Outlook For Iridium Communications
Iridium Communications IRDM is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-10-20. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Iridium Communications will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02. Iridium Communications bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
ValueWalk
Blue Chip Dividend Stocks For Your Retirement Portfolio
The world is experiencing several crises at once right now. There’s decades-high inflation that hurts the income and wealth of everyone in real terms, there’s a global energy shortage, and there’s the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine. In these uncertain times, investors may want to opt...
