Breaking: DeSean Jackson Is Signing With Major NFL Contender

The AFC North just got a whole lot faster.

Just a day after reports surfaced citing the Ravens' interest in free agent DeSean Jackson, Ian Rapoport confirmed this afternoon that Baltimore is signing the veteran receiver.

"The #Ravens are signing veteran FA WR DeSean Jackson after his workout today, per agent @DrewJRosenhaus ," Rapoport tweeted Tuesday.

DeSean Jackson should provide the Ravens a legitimate receiving threat opposite tight end Mark Andrews, something Lamar Jackson and Baltimore have been desperately searching for since last season.

A longtime Philadelphia Eagle, Jackson spent last season between the Raiders and Rams, amassing 454 receiving yards on 20 catches, good for a whopping 22.7 yards per reception.

While Baltimore does have up-and-coming receivers in Rashod Bateman and Devin Duvernay, the Ravens are hoping Jackson's speed and reliability opens up more big play opportunities for Lamar Jackson and company.

DeSean Jackson will have his first chance to make an impact for Baltimore in Week 7 as the Ravens host the Cleveland Browns.