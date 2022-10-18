ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milton, VT

Candidates for the lone Milton/Westford seat, Julia Andrews and Allison Duquette, speak on issues ahead of election

By Alek Fleury
miltonindependent.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCAX

Disproportionate suspensions within Vt. school district prompt questions about discipline and support

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - New data released by the Essex Westford School District shows that some groups of students were suspended at disproportionately high rates. The data shows for one year, Black students and students on individualized education plans were suspended at higher rates relative to their population than other students. The report has school officials looking at the causes and solutions for the imbalance and looking more deeply at suspensions and exclusionary discipline as a whole.
mynbc5.com

Burlington City Council discusses efforts to redistrict UVM students

BURLINGTON, Vt. — Burlington City Council provided an update on the planned ward redistricting efforts during Monday night's meeting. Councilmembers said the main concern with redistricting is figuring out how to fairly split up the college student population in Burlington by not overloading one ward. Ward 8 is currently...
BURLINGTON, VT
sevendaysvt

Stuck in Vermont: Apple Picking with Four Generations of the Allen Family at Allenholm Farm in South Hero

South Hero's Allenholm Farm dates back to 1870 and has been run by the Allen family for seven generations. For decades, Ray W. Allen and his wife, Pam, ran a petting zoo at the farm and welcomed visitors from far and wide. Many of us remember Ray W.’s beloved donkey Willy who gave “kisses” by eating sweets out of people’s mouths. In 1997, the Allens conserved the farm with the South Hero Land Trust to keep the land in the family for future generations. Pam passed away at the end of 2020, and Ray W. has moved to an assisted living home for health reasons.
SOUTH HERO, VT
montpelierbridge.org

History Corner: A Salem “Witch’s” Ties to Plainfield

Goddard College’s campus is tranquil and storied … and some say haunted. My summer job in housekeeping there this year prompted me to learn a lot about the place that was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1996. One story in particular captured my attention: The connection of the Martin family — who owned the property from the late 1700s to 1938 — to Susannah Martin — condemned to death during the Salem witch trials.
PLAINFIELD, VT
VTDigger

Man arrested in South Burlington faces murder charges in deaths of former Vermont couple in New Hampshire

Logan Clegg, 26, is expected to appear Thursday in a St. Albans courtroom as authorities seek his extradition to face two counts of second-degree murder in the shooting deaths of Stephen and Djeswende “Wendy” Reid in April in Concord, New Hampshire. Read the story on VTDigger here: Man arrested in South Burlington faces murder charges in deaths of former Vermont couple in New Hampshire.
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
The Valley Reporter

Tom Mehuron finally speaks!

Tom Mehuron was the owner and manager of Mehuron’s Market for just over 40 years. Last year he passed the baton to his stepson, Bruce Hyde Jr. who is the fourth generation of family to continuously own and operate the business. He and the Mehuron family are a big part of the history of this Valley. It has taken me a year and a half, however, to get my husband to be one of the subjects of my articles. He finally relented on a rainy day at camp when there wasn’t much else to do. But when he started reminiscing, he went on for a while, “Waitsfield in the 60s wasn’t much different than driving through downtown Roxbury now. One small store. A bunch of people doing whatever they could to make a living. And not a lot of fancy houses. Of course, we had a more scenic village but car-traffic-wise, not much different.
WAITSFIELD, VT
newstalknewengland.com

Vermont State Police Arrest Max Carson Of Middlebury, Vermont For DUI

Tuesday night, around 7:32 p.m., Vermont State Police responded to the area of Green Street in the Town of Waltham, Vermont. Troopers responded to the area for a report of a vehicle off the roadway. The operator of the vehicle has been identified as Max Carson, 21, of Middlebury, Vermont.
MIDDLEBURY, VT
VTDigger

Vermont’s changing political landscape

I was walking along a path at Colchester Pond this weekend, taking in the picturesque landscape of red and yellow leaves that have finally turned the page in their life cycle. It is without a doubt my favorite time of year that visitors to Vermont will travel miles to see: fall foliage.
VERMONT STATE
VTDigger

Randolph community forum postponed after ‘threatening phone calls’

Randolph Union High School has become the center of an international right-wing media firestorm after a story published by WCAX in September featured a student volleyball player objecting to a transgender teammate’s use of a school locker room. Read the story on VTDigger here: Randolph community forum postponed after ‘threatening phone calls’.
RANDOLPH, VT
cohaitungchi.com

Hiking Near Burlington VT: 20 Top Hikes Near Burlington

I’m not sure about you, but whenever I think of the perfect hiking expedition, I find myself debating between cave, mountain or forest hikes. Thankfully, you can experience all of the above when hiking near Burlington VT!. You are reading: Hikes near burlington vt | Hiking Near Burlington VT:...
BURLINGTON, VT
miltonindependent.com

How to attend and volunteer at Essex Junction’s third annual Pumpkin Palooza

Essex Junction Recreation and Parks is hosting its third annual Pumpkin Palooza Halloween event on Oct. 29, open to members of any Vermont community. In past years, the over 600 pumpkin pyramid has glowed brightly on the night of the event from 4-8 p.m. as families explore the trick or treat trail of decorated tents at the Maple Street Park.
ESSEX, VT
lakeplacidnews.com

Meet Mr. and Mrs. Marbone, the future of the Adirondack Park

You’ll notice a new byline in this week’s issue of the Lake Placid News. And before you ask: No, we didn’t hire a new staff writer at our sister newspaper, the Adirondack Daily Enterprise. It’s just that Aaron Cerbone is a new man. He’s now Aaron Marbone.
LAKE PLACID, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy