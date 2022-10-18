Candidates for the lone Milton/Westford seat, Julia Andrews and Allison Duquette, speak on issues ahead of election

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
After redistricting, two Northeast Kingdom incumbents vie for a single seat in the Vermont House
Reps. Katherine Sims, D-Craftsbury, and Vicki Strong, R-Albany, are competing to represent Albany, Craftsbury, Greensboro and Glover, in the only race in the state where one incumbent is guaranteed to lose their seat. Read the story on VTDigger here: After redistricting, two Northeast Kingdom incumbents vie for a single seat in the Vermont House.
Richmond’s longtime water superintendent resigns after fluoride controversy
In a letter to Town Manager Josh Arneson, Kendall Chamberlin wrote he was resigning because he opposed the town’s recent decision to increase the fluoride level to comply with the state Department of Health’s recommendation. Read the story on VTDigger here: Richmond’s longtime water superintendent resigns after fluoride controversy.
WCAX
Disproportionate suspensions within Vt. school district prompt questions about discipline and support
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - New data released by the Essex Westford School District shows that some groups of students were suspended at disproportionately high rates. The data shows for one year, Black students and students on individualized education plans were suspended at higher rates relative to their population than other students. The report has school officials looking at the causes and solutions for the imbalance and looking more deeply at suspensions and exclusionary discipline as a whole.
Head of Vermont-based funeral industry group resigns after producing anti-trans videos
Josh Slocum, who frequently discusses transphobic and sexist topics on his YouTube channel, is resigning his post as executive director of the Funeral Consumers Alliance after a funder pulled its support. Read the story on VTDigger here: Head of Vermont-based funeral industry group resigns after producing anti-trans videos.
WCAX
Protesters at Vermont Statehouse demand accountability for Capitol riot
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A protest at the Vermont Statehouse in Montpelier on Thursday where demonstrators called for accountability in the Capitol riot. The protest was organized by a group called Indivisible Mad River Valley. They say it’s time for Trump and other extremists to be held accountable for the...
mynbc5.com
Burlington City Council discusses efforts to redistrict UVM students
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Burlington City Council provided an update on the planned ward redistricting efforts during Monday night's meeting. Councilmembers said the main concern with redistricting is figuring out how to fairly split up the college student population in Burlington by not overloading one ward. Ward 8 is currently...
Stuck in Vermont: Apple Picking with Four Generations of the Allen Family at Allenholm Farm in South Hero
South Hero's Allenholm Farm dates back to 1870 and has been run by the Allen family for seven generations. For decades, Ray W. Allen and his wife, Pam, ran a petting zoo at the farm and welcomed visitors from far and wide. Many of us remember Ray W.’s beloved donkey Willy who gave “kisses” by eating sweets out of people’s mouths. In 1997, the Allens conserved the farm with the South Hero Land Trust to keep the land in the family for future generations. Pam passed away at the end of 2020, and Ray W. has moved to an assisted living home for health reasons.
montpelierbridge.org
History Corner: A Salem “Witch’s” Ties to Plainfield
Goddard College’s campus is tranquil and storied … and some say haunted. My summer job in housekeeping there this year prompted me to learn a lot about the place that was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1996. One story in particular captured my attention: The connection of the Martin family — who owned the property from the late 1700s to 1938 — to Susannah Martin — condemned to death during the Salem witch trials.
Man arrested in South Burlington faces murder charges in deaths of former Vermont couple in New Hampshire
Logan Clegg, 26, is expected to appear Thursday in a St. Albans courtroom as authorities seek his extradition to face two counts of second-degree murder in the shooting deaths of Stephen and Djeswende “Wendy” Reid in April in Concord, New Hampshire. Read the story on VTDigger here: Man arrested in South Burlington faces murder charges in deaths of former Vermont couple in New Hampshire.
The Valley Reporter
Tom Mehuron finally speaks!
Tom Mehuron was the owner and manager of Mehuron’s Market for just over 40 years. Last year he passed the baton to his stepson, Bruce Hyde Jr. who is the fourth generation of family to continuously own and operate the business. He and the Mehuron family are a big part of the history of this Valley. It has taken me a year and a half, however, to get my husband to be one of the subjects of my articles. He finally relented on a rainy day at camp when there wasn’t much else to do. But when he started reminiscing, he went on for a while, “Waitsfield in the 60s wasn’t much different than driving through downtown Roxbury now. One small store. A bunch of people doing whatever they could to make a living. And not a lot of fancy houses. Of course, we had a more scenic village but car-traffic-wise, not much different.
newstalknewengland.com
Vermont State Police Arrest Max Carson Of Middlebury, Vermont For DUI
Tuesday night, around 7:32 p.m., Vermont State Police responded to the area of Green Street in the Town of Waltham, Vermont. Troopers responded to the area for a report of a vehicle off the roadway. The operator of the vehicle has been identified as Max Carson, 21, of Middlebury, Vermont.
VTDigger
Vermont’s changing political landscape
I was walking along a path at Colchester Pond this weekend, taking in the picturesque landscape of red and yellow leaves that have finally turned the page in their life cycle. It is without a doubt my favorite time of year that visitors to Vermont will travel miles to see: fall foliage.
New Bank of Burlington opens Thursday
In a time of consolidation, the bank’s investors hope the new bank will attend to the needs of Vermont businesses Read the story on VTDigger here: New Bank of Burlington opens Thursday.
Randolph community forum postponed after ‘threatening phone calls’
Randolph Union High School has become the center of an international right-wing media firestorm after a story published by WCAX in September featured a student volleyball player objecting to a transgender teammate’s use of a school locker room. Read the story on VTDigger here: Randolph community forum postponed after ‘threatening phone calls’.
cohaitungchi.com
Hiking Near Burlington VT: 20 Top Hikes Near Burlington
I’m not sure about you, but whenever I think of the perfect hiking expedition, I find myself debating between cave, mountain or forest hikes. Thankfully, you can experience all of the above when hiking near Burlington VT!. You are reading: Hikes near burlington vt | Hiking Near Burlington VT:...
Spike in cases prompts rabies warning in Vermont
More than 30 animals have tested positive this year, including eight raccoons and two skunks in Chittenden County.
miltonindependent.com
How to attend and volunteer at Essex Junction’s third annual Pumpkin Palooza
Essex Junction Recreation and Parks is hosting its third annual Pumpkin Palooza Halloween event on Oct. 29, open to members of any Vermont community. In past years, the over 600 pumpkin pyramid has glowed brightly on the night of the event from 4-8 p.m. as families explore the trick or treat trail of decorated tents at the Maple Street Park.
lakeplacidnews.com
Meet Mr. and Mrs. Marbone, the future of the Adirondack Park
You’ll notice a new byline in this week’s issue of the Lake Placid News. And before you ask: No, we didn’t hire a new staff writer at our sister newspaper, the Adirondack Daily Enterprise. It’s just that Aaron Cerbone is a new man. He’s now Aaron Marbone.
Ryegate Power Station’s timber suppliers report problems with payment
Gaps in payment began after Stored Solar LLC purchased the company, according to businesses that supply wood to the power station. Read the story on VTDigger here: Ryegate Power Station’s timber suppliers report problems with payment.
A rise in patients awaiting long-term care beds is crowding Vermont’s ERs
Data shows that Vermonters are sitting in hospital beds because they can’t find subacute care. Hospital officials say the trend is straining their emergency departments. Read the story on VTDigger here: A rise in patients awaiting long-term care beds is crowding Vermont’s ERs.
Comments / 0