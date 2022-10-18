Read full article on original website
Combine sales grow, tractors fall
Combine harvester sales rose during September in both the U.S. and Canada, while total tractor sales fell in both countries. Data from the Association of Equipment Manufacturers says total U.S. ag equipment unit sales stayed above the five-year average for the second month since April. Total farm tractor sales fell...
GRAINS-Corn falls for 3rd session, soybeans down on U.S. harvest pressure
SINGAPORE, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures lost more ground on Tuesday and soybeans fell, with prices of both commodities coming under pressure from the rapidly progressing U.S. harvest. Wheat was largely unchanged as the market closely monitored developments to keep the Black Sea shipping lane open for Ukraine...
India cotton output seen rising 12% on bigger crop area, says trade body
MUMBAI, Oct 18 (Reuters) - India is likely to produce 34.4 million bales of cotton in the 2022/23 season that started on Oct. 1, up 12% from a year ago after farmers expanded the crop area, a trade body said on Tuesday. The rise in output in the world's biggest...
GRAINS-U.S. wheat, soybeans, corn fall on demand concerns
CHICAGO, Oct 18 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat, corn and soybean futures fell on Tuesday on concerns that overseas buyers will turn to alternative supplies to meet their import needs, traders said. "Consistently high prices are slowly doing their job of eroding demand across the board, with Brazil in particular among...
Record-high turkey prices, other expensive staples expected this Thanksgiving
Between record-high turkey prices and the already high costs of Thanksgiving staples, this year's feast could be expensive.
The cattle cycle: It can be a long 10 years
Much discussion surrounding cattle markets in 2022 has focused on factors impacting current and future supplies. Drought-induced feedlot placements, higher cow and heifer slaughter, and lower auction receipts are all topics discussed in this newsletter over the past few months that have implications for cattle supplies moving forward. Today, I want to take a step back and look at the supply situation from a longer-term perspective which is typically called the cattle cycle.
Butter, beef and basmati: The supermarket staples driving up cost of weekly shop
The cost of food and drink has increased at its sharpest rate since 1980, with surges in the prices of many key items in the average household’s shopping basket.The rise in the cost of groceries has been accelerated by the war in Ukraine, which has pushed up the cost of fertiliser and animal feed due to the impact on grain supply from the region.Global meat prices have jumped as a result, while the knock-on effect to oil production in the regions has also hit the price of sunflower oil and other fats. Food and drink prices have also been...
The price of your mimosa is likely going up. The Agriculture Department predicts the worst orange crop since World War II.
Florida's orange crop production will likely plummet to record lows this season thanks to Hurricane Ian, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said Wednesday. That assessment compounds an already weak citrus production situation in the state. The upshot: The price of orange juice, which has already climbed to an all-time high...
Israel’s BetterSeeds Exports Cannabis Seeds to Canada
Israel is known around the world for its breakthroughs in technological innovation, and it may soon be known for its cannabis strains as well: the first (documented) shipment of cannabis seeds from Israel to Canada arrived at its destination last week. The shipment contains a variety of medical cannabis seeds...
Is this cattle market shaping up like 2014-15?
A question received this week was if I thought the cattle market was taking the shape of 2014 and 2015. First, the skyrocketing of prices in 2014 and 2015 seem like yesterday, but that was eight years ago. Second, there are several similarities in today’s environment and what led up to the record cattle prices of 2014 and 2015. Third, I hope it is not a repeat of that time period.
Turkey prices are 73% higher than last year and might stay that way through Thanksgiving, commodities strategist says
The ongoing spread of bird flu will likely affect the price and availability of turkeys this Thanksgiving. Right now the price per pound of an 8 to 16 pound turkey is $1.99, up from $1.15 last year, according to USDA data. This is a 73% increase. Typically bird flu spreads...
Argentina grain inspectors threaten to walk out over company conflict
BUENOS AIRES, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Argentina's union for grain inspectors threatened to walk out over disagreements with an agro-export company in protests that could disrupt the country's critical grains exports sector. The union, whose members include port workers and technicians who review grains loaded on boats, is in conflict...
USDA attache sees Brazil 2022/23 soybean crop at 148.5 million T
Oct 18 (Reuters) - Following are selected highlights from a report issued by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) Foreign Agricultural Service (FAS) post in Brasilia:. "Post increased its forecast for soybean planted area to 42.8 million hectares for (marketing year) 2021/22, up previously from 42.5 million hectares. Brazil continues to expand its area due to record high domestic soybean prices. Post forecasts a record harvest at 148.5 million metric tons (MMT), increased from 144 MMT previously with planting starting earlier this year as well. Post increased the export forecast in 2022/223 to 95.7 MMT, an increase from 92 MMT. Post revised imports downwards due to ample supplies, now forecast at 300,000 metric tons (MT) for 2022/23. For 2022/23, Post revised the forecast for soybeans destined for processing upward to a record of 50 MMT based on strong demand for Brazilian soybean products, especially oil."
CBOT Trends-Corn and wheat down 3-5 cents, soybeans down 1-2 cents
CHICAGO, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Tuesday. WHEAT - Down 3 to 5 cents per bushel. * Wheat heads lower in technical moves...
German 2022 corn harvest seen down 20.2% on year
HAMBURG, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Germany's 2022 harvest of corn (grain maize) will fall 20.2% on the year to an estimated 3.54 million tonnes, Germany's association of farm cooperatives said on Wednesday in a harvest report. Germany's corn has suffered from the prolonged drought and heatwave in the country this...
GRAINS-Corn ticks higher from near two-week low, demand concerns cap gains
SINGAPORE, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Chicago corn rose for the first time in four sessions on Wednesday and soybeans edged higher on bargain buying, although concerns over demand for U.S. agriculture products kept a lid on prices. Wheat futures gained ground, recouping some of last session's losses with expectations of...
GRAINS-Wheat steadies after four-week low, corn and soy stay weak
* Wheat halts slide as Black Sea grain corridor talks eyed * Harvest, Mississippi logistics and firm dollar curb corn, soy * Economic worries also hang over grain markets (Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline) By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral PARIS/SINGAPORE, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat steadied on Wednesday after hitting a four-week low a day earlier, as traders awaited developments in talks to extend an export corridor deal for Ukrainian grain. Corn and soybeans edged lower to hold around their lowest in nearly two weeks, as Midwest harvest progress created supply pressure while transport problems on the Mississippi river impeded U.S. export flows. A firm dollar and continuing investor concerns about a global economic downturn also anchored grain markets. The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was up 0.6% at $8.54-3/4 a bushel by 1131 GMT, moving away from Tuesday's low of $8.32-3/4. A positive assessment by the United Nations of talks with Russian officials about prolonging the corridor agreement - which has allowed exports from Ukraine to pick up despite the war with Russia - weighed on wheat markets earlier this week. But traders remain cautious about negotiations as the war continues. "Pricing now means that the market is more sensitive to news that the corridor will not be extended," said Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy at the Commonwealth Bank of Australia. The market showed little reaction to news that Russia's agriculture ministry has proposed setting a grain export quota of 25.5 million tonnes for mid-February to end-June. The volume was in line with a proposal from an exporters' group, which considered the level as not restrictive given an expected record harvest. Wheat traders are also monitoring as risks to global supply drought in Argentine and U.S. wheat belts, torrential rain in parts of Australia ahead of harvesting, and a slow planting pace in Ukraine. CBOT corn was down 0.6% at $6.76-3/4 a bushel, near Tuesday's 11-day trough. Soybeans were off 0.8% at $13.60-1/2 a bushel, after touching a 12-day low earlier on Wednesday. Brazil's grain exporters association Anec on Tuesday raised its forecast for the country's soybean and corn exports during October. That underscored competition for U.S. supplies as low water on the Mississippi hampers transport to Gulf export terminals. Prices at 1131 GMT Last Change Pct End Ytd Pct Move 2021 Move CBOT wheat 854.75 5.25 0.62 770.75 10.90 CBOT corn 676.75 -4.25 -0.62 593.25 14.08 CBOT soy 1360.50 -11.50 -0.84 1339.25 1.59 Paris wheat 338.25 3.50 1.05 276.75 22.22 Paris maize 330.50 4.50 1.38 226.00 46.24 Paris rape 629.00 5.75 0.92 754.00 -16.58 WTI crude oil 83.86 1.04 1.26 75.21 11.50 Euro/dlr 0.98 -0.01 -0.85 1.1368 -14.07 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Devika Syamnath)
UPDATE 2-Russia plans grain export quota at 25.5 mln T for Feb 15-June 30
MOSCOW, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Russia's agriculture ministry has proposed setting the country's grain export quota at 25.5 million tonnes for the period from mid-February until the end of June, the minister, Dmitry Patrushev said on Wednesday. Russia is the world's largest wheat exporter, which chiefly supplies its wheat to...
Mandatory conciliation stalls Argentinean union grain strike
BUENOS AIRES, Oct 19 (Reuters) - The Argentine province of Buenos Aires issued a mandatory conciliation late on Tuesday in the dispute involving Argentina's grain inspectors' union, URGARA, which has threatened to disrupt the critical grain exports sector. As part of a dispute between the union and food exporting company...
GRAINS-U.S. wheat, corn, soy futures weak with export demand in focus
CHICAGO, Oct 19 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat and corn futures fell on Wednesday as poor demand on the export market weighed on prices. Soybeans also were weak but the declines were kept in check by recent sales to overseas buyers and good demand for soymeal. Rally attempts in soybeans were...
