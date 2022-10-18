Tuesday’s Turnstile, JPEGMAFIA, and Snail Mail lineup at The Uptown was an anticipated one, featuring not one, but two lines of equal length; one to get in—one for band merch. The venue had an open ground area near the stage for people to pack themselves close. And though there was comfortable seating near the back, only few waivered to crunch in near the front as Snail Mail took the stage.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 12 HOURS AGO