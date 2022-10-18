Read full article on original website
WLBT
Jackson’s crumbling infrastructure causing safety, health hazards for residents
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Residents in two different Jackson neighborhoods are growing increasingly concerned about the condition of their streets. They say large sinkholes are causing safety hazards not only for residents but also for government workers. Some of these residents are particularly concerned as we head into the coldest...
WLBT
Going it alone? Jackson issues its own RFP for water system manager
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A day after the mayor said Jackson would not agree to a request for qualifications it did not contribute to, the city has issued its own request for proposals to hire a water system manager. On October 18, the city posted an RFP for an operations,...
WAPT
Governor blames mayor for Jackson's water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. — Gov. Tate Reeves lashed out on Thursday at Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba, blaming Jackson's water crisis on the "absolute and total incompetence of this mayor and his administration." The governor said the mayor of pushing to get control to decide who gets the contract to run...
WLBT
EPA launches civil rights investigation into state funding of Jackson water projects
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WLBT) - A federal civil rights investigation has been launched into whether the state has discriminated against Jackson in funding its water infrastructure needs. Thursday, an EPA spokesperson confirmed the agency is conducting the probe, just weeks after the NAACP and others asked the Office of External Civil...
WLBT
Things To Know Wednesday, October 19
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. State leaders say Jackson’s water treatment plants will continue to be...
I-220 temporary ramp closure begins October 24
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced a temporary ramp closure for Interstate 220 in Jackson. According to MDOT, the I-220 southbound exit ramp to U.S. Highway 80 west (Exit 1B) in Jackson will be closed for slide repair. The closure will be from 7:00 a.m. on Monday, October […]
New Jackson garbage contract depends on ruling
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson city leaders are closer to resolving the garbage contract dispute that’s been tied up in court for months. The city council’s attorney, Deshun Martin, said a complete resolution from a federal judge is expected soon in the case between the mayor and city council. As part of the resolution, Martin […]
Greyhound bus returns to this Mississippi city after removing Jackson from schedule
After about a one-year absence, Greyhound is returning to Vicksburg. According to information released early Wednesday, Greyhound Lines Inc. has a new stop in Vicksburg at 3046 Indiana Ave., which is the shopping center containing Corner Market, Planet Fitness and other businesses. A spokesperson for Greyhound said the location is a pickup point where riders can get on the bus. There is no station. The service began Tuesday.
WAPT
Mayor responds to governor, says Jackson 'will have final say' in management of water plants
JACKSON, Miss. — Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba responded Monday to a statement from Gov. Tate Reeves saying the city of Jackson ended its cooperation with Unified Command Structure, which was made up of local, state and federal agencies working together to respond to the city's water crisis. "We have...
WLBT
Hinds Co. supervisors voice support, raise questions about One Lake Project
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Hinds County supervisors recently had questions about a flood control project that promises to prevent another Pearl River flood. However, those questions did not seem to sink their support for the project, which also could mean new economic development and recreational opportunities for communities on both sides of the river.
Jackson neighbors suffering from multiple water main breaks
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Wednesday marked day four of no water for residents on Maple Street in Jackson after a water main break this weekend. Multiple areas in the city have been affected by water main issues this week. On Wednesday, Hinds County Supervisor David Archie delivered water to residents on Maple Street. He said […]
Jackson wastewater hauler pleads guilty to Clean Water Act violation
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, an employee of Partridge-Sibley Industrial Services, Inc. pled guilty for his part in illegally discharging industrial waste into the Jackson sewer system. Partridge-Sibley Industrial Services, Inc. is a wastewater hauling business based in Jackson. During court, 44-year-old William Roberts, of Pearl, admitted supervising the transportation and disposal of industrial […]
JPS afterschool activities canceled due to low water pressure
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A major water leak on McDowell Road in Jackson is affecting schools in the Jackson Public School District (JPS). City leaders said the leak has impacted water pressure in parts of South Jackson. As a result, afterschool activities are cancelled at the following JPS schools on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, due […]
WLBT
Greyhound no longer offering service in the Capital City at this time
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Upset and frustrated — that’s how Dr. Scott Crawford is feeling after finding out his Greyhound bus trip to Birmingham, Alabama, has been canceled. After trying to reschedule the trip to next week, Crawford said Greyhound told him buses won’t be leaving out of the Capital City anytime soon.
WLBT
Clinton considers re-zoning proposal, leaving local farmers concerned
CLINTON, Miss. (WLBT) - Farmers living on the outskirts of Clinton say their livelihoods are at risk now that the city is discussing changing some farmland into residential property. “To be told that we’re not important and our lifestyle is not a value to this city, is very heartbreaking,” said...
BET
Jackson, Miss., Resident Faces $4,000 Water Bill After Water Crisis
Jackson Miss., has spent much of the autumn dealing with unsafe drinking water or having no water at all as a result of an outdated water infrastructure. But adding insult to injury, many residents there complain that the city has sent them sky-high water bills despite what they’ve gone through. City officials defend the accuracy of their billing amid concerns among residents of the majority-Black city that newly installed water meters are faulty.
Greyhound searching for new Jackson location
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Greyhound Station in downtown Jackson moved once again, and there are no upcoming trips out of the capital city on the company’s website. Dr. Scott Crawford is a member of the City of Jackson’s Americans with Disabilities Act Advisory Council and was set to take a business trip to Birmingham […]
Highway 51 to temporarily close in Madison County
MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced U.S. Highway 51 will temporarily close in Madison County. The highway’s southbound lanes between Park Drive and Yandell Avenue will be closed on Wednesday, October 19 for cross drain repair. The closure will be from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
WLBT
Crash on Rankin Street takes down telephone pole
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A single car crash happened on Rankin Street near the corner of Gallatin Street Thursday morning. A telephone pole fell on the vehicle when it crashed around 7:45 a.m., according to Entergy, who arrived on scene for repairs. It’s unclear how many customers were affected by...
Lane closures announced for Mississippi River bridge
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (La DOTD) announced there will be closures on eastbound and westbound lanes of Interstate 20 across the Mississippi River bridge. The lane closures will be from Monday, October 24 through Sunday, November 27. The closure will allow contractors and crews to perform […]
