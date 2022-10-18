ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

Ryan Day hints at return of star wide receiver

The Ohio State Buckeyes‘ No. 1 offense in the Big Ten could receive an unneeded boost this weekend against the Iowa Hawkeyes. Head coach Ryan Day, speaking on his weekly radio show, hinted at the possible return of star wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, among others. “Ryan Day on Ohio...
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Joel Klatt explains why Ohio State QB CJ Stroud tops his Heisman rankings list

Joel Klatt knows talent when it comes to quarterbacks. No surprise, he’s all-in on Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud entering the 2nd half of the season. Klatt listed Stroud as his front-runner to win the Heisman in 2022 after a fast start with the Buckeyes. Currently, Stroud leads all FBS passers in passing touchdowns (24) passer rating (207.6) and yards per pass attempt (10.9).
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Ryan Day provides positive update on Miyan Williams and TreVeyon Henderson

TreVeyon Henderson has been a difference-maker for Ohio State since arriving on campus in 2021. Will he be a factor on Saturday at home against Iowa?. Buckeyes coach Ryan Day told reporters Thursday that Henderson and junior Miyan Williams would be back at full strength against the Hawkeyes. Williams did not suit up for Ohio State’s 49-20 win over Michigan State prior to the bye week while Henderson has been dealing with a lingering injury since facing off against Rutgers.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Jaxon Smith-Njigba catches passes at OSU practice ahead of Iowa game

Jaxon Smith-Njigba has been missing from the Ohio State lineup since the Toledo game in Week 2. On Wednesday he was seen catching passes from a jugs machine per Eleven Warriors’ Griffin Strom. One of Ohio State’s best receivers from a season ago, Smith-Njigba has not played after suffering...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Ohio State Football Landed Big Commitment Thursday Morning

Ryan Day's Ohio State program landed a big-time recruit on Thursday. The Buckeyes have reeled in four-star interior offensive lineman recruit Ian Moore as a member of their 2024 class. “I found myself comparing everything to OSU and I also found myself finding every reason not to go there and...
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State lands a commitment from Class of 2024 offensive lineman

Ohio State has landed a commitment from 4-star offensive lineman Ian Moore. The Class of 2024 standouts decided on the Buckeyes over Wisconsin and Iowa, among others on Thursday. Moore is Ohio State’s 2nd Class of 2024 commitment behind the No. 1 player in the country, Dylan Raiola. Moore...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Look: Ohio State Had Big Return At Practice Wednesday

Ohio State will hope to welcome back a potentially significant contributor for the stretch run. Cornerback Jordan Hancock has yet to play this season after injuring his leg in training camp. While it's still uncertain when he'll make his 2022 debut, the sophomore is working his way back. Griffin Strom...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Urban Meyer Reacts To Alabama's Upset Loss To Tennessee

Three-time college football National Champion Urban Meyer was impressed by the Tennessee Volunteers' win over Alabama this past weekend. The former Ohio State/Florida head coach was particularly impressed by the quarterback play of Heisman Trophy contender Hendon Hooker. “It’s all the quarterback. If you trust that quarterback you take a...
KNOXVILLE, TN
saturdaytradition.com

Ryan Day sees progress from Ohio State defense but looking for bigger things: 'The goal is to be the best'

Ryan Day mentioned his defense at a recent press conference. Columbus Dispatch’s Bill Rabinowitz posted what he said on Twitter. Ohio State’s defense has seen some improvements from last season. The Buckeyes are allowing 15.7 points, 93.2 yards rushing, and 160.3 yards passing per game so far. Ohio State was towards the bottom of the conference is yards passing allowed per game (246.9) last season.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State football: Good news/bad news and a prediction for the Iowa game

Ahead of Saturday’s matchup with Iowa, here’s a good news/bad news picture for the Buckeyes … and a game prediction. Good news: Iowa only rushes for 2.6 yards per carry. This is the rub of the Hawkeyes in many ways. If the game of football consisted entirely of offense, Iowa might be subject to European football-style relegation. But on the other hand, if the game consisted entirely of defense, Iowa would be, well, Iowa. Iowa rushed for 87 yards — TOTAL — against Michigan and Illinois. But of course, the other side of the coin is that they held those teams to 36 points combined, which kept those games close.
COLUMBUS, OH
landgrantholyland.com

Assessing the Carnell Tate situation and the continued pursuit by Tennessee

It wouldn’t be recruiting if there wasn’t some sort of drama. Dealing with teenagers is unpredicatable, and in the recruiting world that sometimes can be even more of the case as they make their way through one of the biggest decisions in their lives. Every school at some point has to deal with recruiting drama around their prospective players or even commits, and Ohio State isn’t removed from that list.
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy