Football: Stroud dedicates season to late HaskinsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Ryan Day hints at return of star wide receiver
The Ohio State Buckeyes‘ No. 1 offense in the Big Ten could receive an unneeded boost this weekend against the Iowa Hawkeyes. Head coach Ryan Day, speaking on his weekly radio show, hinted at the possible return of star wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, among others. “Ryan Day on Ohio...
Joel Klatt explains why Ohio State QB CJ Stroud tops his Heisman rankings list
Joel Klatt knows talent when it comes to quarterbacks. No surprise, he’s all-in on Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud entering the 2nd half of the season. Klatt listed Stroud as his front-runner to win the Heisman in 2022 after a fast start with the Buckeyes. Currently, Stroud leads all FBS passers in passing touchdowns (24) passer rating (207.6) and yards per pass attempt (10.9).
Ryan Day heaps praise on freshman S Sonny Styles: 'To say that he’s overachieved is an understatement'
Ryan Day practically bragged about standout freshman safety Sonny Styles on Thursday on his weekly radio show. The Ohio State coach thinks he has found a natural playmaker in the secondary. Styles, the son of former Buckeyes Lorenzo Styles, has certainly impressed. Per Day, Styles has “earned the respect” of...
Ryan Day provides positive update on Miyan Williams and TreVeyon Henderson
TreVeyon Henderson has been a difference-maker for Ohio State since arriving on campus in 2021. Will he be a factor on Saturday at home against Iowa?. Buckeyes coach Ryan Day told reporters Thursday that Henderson and junior Miyan Williams would be back at full strength against the Hawkeyes. Williams did not suit up for Ohio State’s 49-20 win over Michigan State prior to the bye week while Henderson has been dealing with a lingering injury since facing off against Rutgers.
Jaxon Smith-Njigba catches passes at OSU practice ahead of Iowa game
Jaxon Smith-Njigba has been missing from the Ohio State lineup since the Toledo game in Week 2. On Wednesday he was seen catching passes from a jugs machine per Eleven Warriors’ Griffin Strom. One of Ohio State’s best receivers from a season ago, Smith-Njigba has not played after suffering...
Ohio State Football Landed Big Commitment Thursday Morning
Ryan Day's Ohio State program landed a big-time recruit on Thursday. The Buckeyes have reeled in four-star interior offensive lineman recruit Ian Moore as a member of their 2024 class. “I found myself comparing everything to OSU and I also found myself finding every reason not to go there and...
Julian Fleming, Marvin Harrison Jr, highlight how versatile Jaxon Smith-Njigba makes OSU WR room
Julian Fleming and Marvin Harrison Jr. spoke to the media after practice. Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s name got brought up and the players talked about the extra layer he adds to the offense per Eleven Warriors’ Chase Brown. Smith-Njigba has played in just two games for Ohio State this season...
Ohio State lands a commitment from Class of 2024 offensive lineman
Ohio State has landed a commitment from 4-star offensive lineman Ian Moore. The Class of 2024 standouts decided on the Buckeyes over Wisconsin and Iowa, among others on Thursday. Moore is Ohio State’s 2nd Class of 2024 commitment behind the No. 1 player in the country, Dylan Raiola. Moore...
Kirk Ferentz compares 2022 matchup with Ohio State to 2013 game in Columbus
Kirk Ferentz has seen it all in Iowa’s matchups against Ohio State. Blowouts and big upsets have occurred throughout the years, and he sees some similarities of the two teams in 2022 when compared to the past. Heading into Week 8, Ferentz compared the Week 8 matchup to what...
Chris 'The Bear' Fallica explains reasoning behind his pick between Ohio State-Iowa
Chris ‘The Bear’ Fallica and Greg McElroy discussed their picks heading into Week 8 Thursday morning on Always College Football. When it came to the Ohio State and Iowa matchup, they both unanimously picked Ohio State. The Bear suggested how this game will play out with the Buckeyes on top.
Ohio State football: TreMiyan Hayden? (or how Ohio State's running back situation could be something new)
In the days of yore, one running back often lined up and carried the ball again and again and again. It didn’t take too long for that running back to get injured or worn down, and for coaches to decide that the only thing better than one dominant running back was a pair of them.
Look: Ohio State Had Big Return At Practice Wednesday
Ohio State will hope to welcome back a potentially significant contributor for the stretch run. Cornerback Jordan Hancock has yet to play this season after injuring his leg in training camp. While it's still uncertain when he'll make his 2022 debut, the sophomore is working his way back. Griffin Strom...
Urban Meyer Makes His Opinion On Tennessee Quarterback Hendon Hooker Very Clear
Urban Meyer developed and worked with a number of special quarterbacks during his collegiate coaching career. He knows a winner when he sees one. Meyer, the former Ohio State head football coach, likes what he sees in Tennessee quarterback and Heisman hopeful Hendon Hooker. Hooker and the ...
Jordan Hancock seen in full pads at Ohio State practice after not playing a snap in 2022 due to injury
Jordan Hancock is one step closer to making his 2022 season debut for the Ohio State Buckeyes. On Wednesday, it was reported by 11W’s Griffin Strom that Hancock was in full pads for Ohio State’s practice. Hancock suffered a significant leg injury in training camp in preparation for...
Ohio State releases fierce 'statement' game trailer for Week 8 matchup with Iowa
Ohio State is set to face off against Iowa and continue its dominance in Week 8. The No. 2 Buckeyes released a hype video voiced by senior safety Tanner McCalister in the build-up for the B1G matchup. “That statement is to be made,” he said. “We have a choice to...
Urban Meyer Reacts To Alabama's Upset Loss To Tennessee
Three-time college football National Champion Urban Meyer was impressed by the Tennessee Volunteers' win over Alabama this past weekend. The former Ohio State/Florida head coach was particularly impressed by the quarterback play of Heisman Trophy contender Hendon Hooker. “It’s all the quarterback. If you trust that quarterback you take a...
Ryan Day sees progress from Ohio State defense but looking for bigger things: 'The goal is to be the best'
Ryan Day mentioned his defense at a recent press conference. Columbus Dispatch’s Bill Rabinowitz posted what he said on Twitter. Ohio State’s defense has seen some improvements from last season. The Buckeyes are allowing 15.7 points, 93.2 yards rushing, and 160.3 yards passing per game so far. Ohio State was towards the bottom of the conference is yards passing allowed per game (246.9) last season.
Get Your Tickets To Ohio State's Oct. 22 Game Against Iowa
Fans can get into Saturday's game against the Hawkeyes for as low as $59 through SI Tickets.
Ohio State football: Good news/bad news and a prediction for the Iowa game
Ahead of Saturday’s matchup with Iowa, here’s a good news/bad news picture for the Buckeyes … and a game prediction. Good news: Iowa only rushes for 2.6 yards per carry. This is the rub of the Hawkeyes in many ways. If the game of football consisted entirely of offense, Iowa might be subject to European football-style relegation. But on the other hand, if the game consisted entirely of defense, Iowa would be, well, Iowa. Iowa rushed for 87 yards — TOTAL — against Michigan and Illinois. But of course, the other side of the coin is that they held those teams to 36 points combined, which kept those games close.
Assessing the Carnell Tate situation and the continued pursuit by Tennessee
It wouldn’t be recruiting if there wasn’t some sort of drama. Dealing with teenagers is unpredicatable, and in the recruiting world that sometimes can be even more of the case as they make their way through one of the biggest decisions in their lives. Every school at some point has to deal with recruiting drama around their prospective players or even commits, and Ohio State isn’t removed from that list.
