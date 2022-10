BARSTOW -- U.S. Border Patrol Agents arrested two men off Barstow Road. During the drug bust, CBP uncovered about 35 pounds of fentanyl being transported. Around 12:30 am, Customs and Border Patrol say agents assigned to the Murrieta Station encountered a silver sedan with two people inside. At the time of the encounter, the vehicle was parked at a gas station near the I-15 westbound Barstow Road off-ramp.

BARSTOW, CA ・ 11 HOURS AGO