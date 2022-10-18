ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Park, MD

Nebraska football: Where the Huskers' coaching search currently stands

Yes, there are still 5 games to play. Things change by the week. But Nebraska’s coaching search is starting to narrow. Where will AD Trev Alberts turn for a new coach? One thing’s for certain; Nebraska absolutely cannot botch this hire. Alberts must get it right. With Nebraska...
LINCOLN, NE
Greg McElroy explains why Ohio State is not No. 1 in his rankings

Greg McElroy recently broke down his top 10 teams during his Always College Football podcast. While McElroy likes what he sees from Ohio State so far, there’s one area he sees that the Buckeyes are still falling a bit short when compared to other teams. That area is the...
COLUMBUS, OH
Video sheds more light on halftime tunnel scuffle between Penn State-Michigan in Week 7

Things got interesting in the Michigan Stadium tunnel between Michigan and Penn State last Saturday. A video was released to show more of what happened. It is hard to fully hear in the video, but James Franklin appears to address someone associated with Michigan’s team. Franklin also appears to tell someone the problem is “this (expletive) guy.”
ANN ARBOR, MI
Nebraska AD details remaining ticket situation for Husker home games

Nebraska has the longest-running sellout streak in college football as it stands. The current streak is at 386 games, with three home games remaining. The Huskers hope to get it to 389 consecutive games to keep the streak alive. There was a brief moment that the sellout streak was in...
LINCOLN, NE
James Franklin discusses potentially getting pair of Penn State LBs on field at same time, plans for future

James Franklin knows he has a talented Nittany Lions defense that has serious depth and talent. On Wednesday, he has asked about playing both redshirt sophomore Curtis Jacobs and true freshman Abdul Carter simultaneously. Franklin shut down the possibility by stating Jacobs isn’t a mike linebacker but opened the possibility...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Jaxon Smith-Njigba catches passes at OSU practice ahead of Iowa game

Jaxon Smith-Njigba has been missing from the Ohio State lineup since the Toledo game in Week 2. On Wednesday he was seen catching passes from a jugs machine per Eleven Warriors’ Griffin Strom. One of Ohio State’s best receivers from a season ago, Smith-Njigba has not played after suffering...
COLUMBUS, OH
Ryan Day sees progress from Ohio State defense but looking for bigger things: 'The goal is to be the best'

Ryan Day mentioned his defense at a recent press conference. Columbus Dispatch’s Bill Rabinowitz posted what he said on Twitter. Ohio State’s defense has seen some improvements from last season. The Buckeyes are allowing 15.7 points, 93.2 yards rushing, and 160.3 yards passing per game so far. Ohio State was towards the bottom of the conference is yards passing allowed per game (246.9) last season.
COLUMBUS, OH
Greg McElroy explains why Michigan is his No. 1 team after Week 7

Greg McElroy explained why he ranked Michigan as the No. 1 team in the country after Week 7 on the Always College Football show. Michigan pulled off a 41-17 win over Penn State in a top-10 matchup in Ann Arbor. That win secured Michigan’s status as a top-5 team and a College Football Playoff contender.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maryland gets good news on Taulia Tagovailoa's knee injury

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa aggravated a previous knee problem last weekend, and coach Michael Locksley expressed relief that the injury wasn't more serious. Locksley said Tagovailoa would be a game time decision this Saturday against Northwestern after the standout quarterback was carted off during...
COLLEGE PARK, MD

