Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fallout from the “Thank You, I’m Sorry” Speech and the Wrath of Jill Biden Because Nobody Stopped HimThe Veracity ReportWashington, DC
This Massive Flea Market in Maryland is a Must-VisitJoe MertensBaltimore, MD
Washington, D.C. Mayor May Have Made a Wrong Call on Handling Texas MigrantsTom HandyWashington, DC
Obstetrician Delivers his Wife's Baby Girl inside the lift of their apartment building and it was Caught on CameraShameel ShamsAnnapolis, MD
Baltimore's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldBaltimore, MD
Related
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska football: Where the Huskers' coaching search currently stands
Yes, there are still 5 games to play. Things change by the week. But Nebraska’s coaching search is starting to narrow. Where will AD Trev Alberts turn for a new coach? One thing’s for certain; Nebraska absolutely cannot botch this hire. Alberts must get it right. With Nebraska...
saturdaytradition.com
Greg McElroy explains why Ohio State is not No. 1 in his rankings
Greg McElroy recently broke down his top 10 teams during his Always College Football podcast. While McElroy likes what he sees from Ohio State so far, there’s one area he sees that the Buckeyes are still falling a bit short when compared to other teams. That area is the...
Greg McElroy Has Surprise Team At No. 1 In College Football Ranks
During the latest episode of the Always College Football show, former Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy released his updated top 10. Believe it or not, McElroy doesn't have Georgia ranked as the top team in the country. The No. 1 spot didn't even go to Ohio State or Tennessee. McElroy currently...
saturdaytradition.com
Video sheds more light on halftime tunnel scuffle between Penn State-Michigan in Week 7
Things got interesting in the Michigan Stadium tunnel between Michigan and Penn State last Saturday. A video was released to show more of what happened. It is hard to fully hear in the video, but James Franklin appears to address someone associated with Michigan’s team. Franklin also appears to tell someone the problem is “this (expletive) guy.”
Ohio State Football: Could an OSU assistant get poached by Big Ten rival?
The Ohio State football team and head coach Ryan Day look to avenge the 2017 loss to Iowa as they meet up Saturday afternoon in Ohio Stadium. But as the season moves along and other head coaches around the country start getting let go, talk always swirls around which Ohio State staff members could be sought after for head coaching opportunities.
Sam Westmoreland dead aged 19: Mississippi State football star passes away as cause of death remains mystery
MISSISSIPPI State University offensive lineman Sam Westmoreland has died at 19. The school announced Westmoreland's death on Wednesday, however, a cause of death was not disclosed. "The Mississippi State Athletics Family is heartbroken by the sudden death of Sam Westmoreland," Bulldogs coach Mike Leach said in a statement. "Sam was...
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska AD reveals ‘metrics’ from Scott Frost’s contract after judge’s decision
The Scott Frost era ended a few weeks ago in Lincoln, but the stories and information are now being brought to light. Nebraska AD Trev Alberts last season had told the Husker faithful that there were metrics Frost needed to reach in his restructured contract. The metrics were never released...
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska AD details remaining ticket situation for Husker home games
Nebraska has the longest-running sellout streak in college football as it stands. The current streak is at 386 games, with three home games remaining. The Huskers hope to get it to 389 consecutive games to keep the streak alive. There was a brief moment that the sellout streak was in...
saturdaytradition.com
Ryan Day addresses injury questions coming off of Ohio State's Week 7 bye
Ohio State’s head coach Ryan Day keeps quiet on the Buckeye’s injuries coming off of their bye week. The first question for Day was about his team’s health and he took it in stride with a laugh. Per the Dispatch’s Bill Rabinowitz:. Sports Betting in Big...
saturdaytradition.com
James Franklin discusses potentially getting pair of Penn State LBs on field at same time, plans for future
James Franklin knows he has a talented Nittany Lions defense that has serious depth and talent. On Wednesday, he has asked about playing both redshirt sophomore Curtis Jacobs and true freshman Abdul Carter simultaneously. Franklin shut down the possibility by stating Jacobs isn’t a mike linebacker but opened the possibility...
saturdaytradition.com
Jaxon Smith-Njigba catches passes at OSU practice ahead of Iowa game
Jaxon Smith-Njigba has been missing from the Ohio State lineup since the Toledo game in Week 2. On Wednesday he was seen catching passes from a jugs machine per Eleven Warriors’ Griffin Strom. One of Ohio State’s best receivers from a season ago, Smith-Njigba has not played after suffering...
When the College Football Playoff rankings will be announced
Rankings make or break teams in college football. And while the AP Top 25 rankings and Coaches Poll help us understand where the top teams stand up to now, the one that really matters is the official College Football Playoff poll created by the committee. Here's a look at the CFP committee's ...
saturdaytradition.com
Jim Knowles weighs in on wild Tennessee-Alabama game, says defense built for Vols' style of play
Jim Knowles watched Tennessee upset Alabama in Week 7 like many people around the country. If it comes down to facing the Volunteers eventually, Knowles will have his defense ready for that type of offense per Eleven Warriors’ Griffin Strom. Ohio State and Tennessee have only played once in...
saturdaytradition.com
Joel Klatt explains how Jim Harbaugh reworked Michigan's foundation 'to face Ohio State'
Joel Klatt broke down how this Michigan team is different from others in the past. He thinks the changes that Jim Harbaugh has made recently sets the team up well against Ohio State. Harbaugh got Michigan its first win over Ohio State in quite some time last year. Klatt emphasized...
saturdaytradition.com
Ryan Day sees progress from Ohio State defense but looking for bigger things: 'The goal is to be the best'
Ryan Day mentioned his defense at a recent press conference. Columbus Dispatch’s Bill Rabinowitz posted what he said on Twitter. Ohio State’s defense has seen some improvements from last season. The Buckeyes are allowing 15.7 points, 93.2 yards rushing, and 160.3 yards passing per game so far. Ohio State was towards the bottom of the conference is yards passing allowed per game (246.9) last season.
saturdaytradition.com
Greg McElroy explains why Michigan is his No. 1 team after Week 7
Greg McElroy explained why he ranked Michigan as the No. 1 team in the country after Week 7 on the Always College Football show. Michigan pulled off a 41-17 win over Penn State in a top-10 matchup in Ann Arbor. That win secured Michigan’s status as a top-5 team and a College Football Playoff contender.
saturdaytradition.com
Greg Gard tabs breakout player, standout transfer for Wisconsin hoops entering 2022-23 season
Greg Gard has made several assessments of his Wisconsin team ahead of the upcoming season. Wisconsin is coming off a 25-8 record in the 2021-2022 season and the Badgers reached the 2nd round of the NCAA Tournament. Wisconsin enters this season with an experienced roster and high expectations for another strong season.
FOX Sports
Maryland gets good news on Taulia Tagovailoa's knee injury
COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa aggravated a previous knee problem last weekend, and coach Michael Locksley expressed relief that the injury wasn't more serious. Locksley said Tagovailoa would be a game time decision this Saturday against Northwestern after the standout quarterback was carted off during...
CBS Sports reveals updated bowl, College Football Playoff projections following wild Week 7
With Week 7 of the college football season completed, some teams were able to lock up bowl eligibility. Many of those have higher aspirations of just appearing in a postseason game though, wanting to compete for a spot in the College Football Playoff. With some more clarity brought to the...
saturdaytradition.com
Ryan Day heaps praise on freshman S Sonny Styles: 'To say that he’s overachieved is an understatement'
Ryan Day practically bragged about standout freshman safety Sonny Styles on Thursday on his weekly radio show. The Ohio State coach thinks he has found a natural playmaker in the secondary. Styles, the son of former Buckeyes Lorenzo Styles, has certainly impressed. Per Day, Styles has “earned the respect” of...
Comments / 0