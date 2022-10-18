Read full article on original website
Metro News
MetroNews Top Plays (Week 8)
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Check out the top plays from around West Virginia in the eighth week of the high school football season. You can win $100 each week by submitting videos using the Twitter hashtag #MNTopPlay. Hudl links are also welcome.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Pitt notebook: Panthers 'solid,' but still seeking their best performance
When he met with reporters Thursday afternoon, Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi agreed with what many have remarked about his team:. The Panthers haven’t played their best game. “I think it’s coming. I don’t know when,” he said after completing the last practice before the trip to Louisville for the game Saturday night.
WDTV
WVSSAC High School Football Rankings
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - This week’s WVSSAC High School football rankings are in.
WSAZ
Team of the Week | Hurricane High
HURRICANE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - When Donnie Mays took over as the new Hurricane High School head football coach before this season, the goal was simple: take the program to new heights. He says so far, they’re ahead of schedule. “We just talked at the beginning of the year when...
College Football News
Pitt at Louisville Prediction, Game Preview
Pitt at Louisville prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 8, Saturday, October 22. Record: Pitt (4-2), Louisville (3-3) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Rankings by Conference. Bowl Projections | Midseason Roundup. Top 10 Hot Seat Coach Rankings | Heisman Race.
ACC basketball: Virginia edges North Carolina in KenPom 2022-23 rankings
Popular college basketball statistician Ken Pomeroy has unveiled his rating for every single team in the country. Pomeroy's website (KenPom) is utilized by coaching staffs throughout the country. Pomeroy's rating for each ACC team certainly gives an interesting look at how each team stacks up from a projection standpoint entering the 2022-23 season.
Nebraska offers Georgia lineman
Nebraska assistant Sean Beckton is usually heavily involved with the Huskers recruit Georgia and that’s the case again as the Huskers offered lineman Bradley Smith from Woodward Academy in Atlanta. The 6-foot-3, 290-pound recruit picked up an offer from Duke as well on Thursday. Smith could play on either...
