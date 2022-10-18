ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Related
Metro News

MetroNews Top Plays (Week 8)

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Check out the top plays from around West Virginia in the eighth week of the high school football season. You can win $100 each week by submitting videos using the Twitter hashtag #MNTopPlay. Hudl links are also welcome.
MORGANTOWN, WV
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pitt notebook: Panthers 'solid,' but still seeking their best performance

When he met with reporters Thursday afternoon, Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi agreed with what many have remarked about his team:. The Panthers haven’t played their best game. “I think it’s coming. I don’t know when,” he said after completing the last practice before the trip to Louisville for the game Saturday night.
ALABAMA STATE
WSAZ

Team of the Week | Hurricane High

HURRICANE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - When Donnie Mays took over as the new Hurricane High School head football coach before this season, the goal was simple: take the program to new heights. He says so far, they’re ahead of schedule. “We just talked at the beginning of the year when...
HURRICANE, WV
College Football News

Pitt at Louisville Prediction, Game Preview

Pitt at Louisville prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 8, Saturday, October 22. Record: Pitt (4-2), Louisville (3-3) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Rankings by Conference. Bowl Projections | Midseason Roundup. Top 10 Hot Seat Coach Rankings | Heisman Race.
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

Nebraska offers Georgia lineman

Nebraska assistant Sean Beckton is usually heavily involved with the Huskers recruit Georgia and that’s the case again as the Huskers offered lineman Bradley Smith from Woodward Academy in Atlanta. The 6-foot-3, 290-pound recruit picked up an offer from Duke as well on Thursday. Smith could play on either...
LINCOLN, NE

