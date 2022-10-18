ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

FOX43.com

Phillies ready to take on Padres in NLCS | Here's what you need to know

PHILADELPHIA — Either Bryce Harper or Manny Machado will be playing in the World Series this year. Harper’s Philadelphia Phillies will face Machado’s San Diego Padres in an all-wild card NL Championship Series starting Tuesday night at Petco Park. It’s not exactly the matchup most fans would have predicted, but neither slugger is about to apologize about their teams making thrilling October runs as the two lowest seeds.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

Phillies-Padres: Verlander's five key players in the NLCS

The NLCS is upon us, and two teams that no one expected just a matter of weeks ago are battling it out for the pennant. The fifth-seeded San Diego Padres and the sixth-seeded Philadelphia Phillies begin the best-of-seven series at Petco Park on Tuesday (with all seven games airing on FOX or FS1). The Padres upset the New York Mets in the wild-card round in three games before defeating the 111-win Los Angeles Dodgers in four games in the NLDS.
CBS News

Phillies-Padres NLCS Game 1 live updates and more

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- When the Philadelphia Phillies fired Joe Girardi on June 3 after a 22-29 start, this seemed like a dream coming from the Citizens Bank Park parking lots, but, it's reality. The Phillies are four wins away from reaching the World Series. The San Diego Padres stand in...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Padres vs. Phillies score: Kyle Schwarber, Bryce Harper and Zack Wheeler star in NLCS Game 1 victory

The Philadelphia Phillies struck first in the 2022 National League Championship Series with a 2-0 win over the San Diego Padres in Game 1. Phillies co-ace Zack Wheeler dominated with seven shutout innings to give the Philly bullpen a much-needed light night of work. On offense, Bryce Harper homered for a third straight game, and Kyle Schwarber blasted one of the longest home runs in recent postseason history.
SAN DIEGO, CA
numberfire.com

Bryson Stott sitting for Phillies in Game 2 Wednesday afternoon

Philadelphia Phillies infielder Bryson Stott is not in the starting lineup Wednesday afternoon for Game 2 of the NLCS against left-hander Blake Snell and the San Diego Padres. Stott, a left-handed hitter, will move to the bench versus the Padres' southpaw. Edmundo Sosa will replace Stott at shortstop and hit ninth.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Sportico

Padres and Phillies Spend Big, Get Hot as 100 Wins Matter Less in MLB

Spending money doesn’t necessarily guarantee success in Major League Baseball, but some big contracts have spun the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies into the National League Championship Series, which opens Tuesday evening at Petco Park. Those teams have recently spent more than $1.3 billion, including big deals for some of the game’s best active players: Philadelphia laid out $742 million on long-term deals with Bryce Harper, Zach Wheeler, J.T. Realmuto, Nick Castellanos and Kyle Schwarber. San Diego spent $526 million on Manny Machado, Yu Darvish and Joe Musgrove. That doesn’t include the next two arbitration years of Juan Soto or...
SAN DIEGO, CA

