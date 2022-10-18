Nerd Halen Tribute, Mashup of Van Halen Music and Staunch Nerds, Coming to M Pavilion at M Resort Spa Casino January 21, 2023

Read full article on original website
UNLV Football: A game in South Bend suddenly looks a whole lot more winnableEugene AdamsParadise, NV
Do you have what it takes to play professional football? October 29th is your chance to find outEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Luxury Footwear Brand FREEBIRD Opens Store in Las VegasDouglas PilarskiLas Vegas, NV
UNLV's season continues to fall off the rails after a 2nd straight blowout lossEugene AdamsParadise, NV
A guide to exploring this unique red desert Valley of Fire near Las VegasFit*Life*TravelLas Vegas, NV
Eater
DJ Steve Aoki’s Pizzeria Is Headlining the Strip’s Newest Food Hall
The newest food hall headed to the Las Vegas strip has announced more of its 12 forthcoming restaurants and bars, and they include DJ Steve Aoki’s ever-expanding pizza empire, Pizzaoki. Pizzaoki is joining the lineup at Proper Eats, the new food hall opening at the Aria Resort and Casino,...
Fox5 KVVU
DJ Steve Aoki to open Las Vegas Strip eatery
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - DJ Steve Aoki is set to open an eatery on the Las Vegas Strip. According to a news release, Aoki’s restaurant, dubbed “Pizzaoki,” will be located in the new Proper Eats food hall coming to ARIA Resort & Casino. The Proper Eats...
vegas24seven.com
Aaron Lewis to bring 2023 acoustic tour poolside at Red Rock Resort
Aaron Lewis to bring 2023 acoustic tour poolside at Red Rock Resort. Sunday, May 14, 2023. Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets on sale – Friday, Oct. 21, 2022 at 10 a.m. Multi-platinum certified country superstar Aaron Lewis is bringing his highly-anticipated 2023 acoustic tour to the Sandbar Stage at Red Rock Resort Sunday, May 14, 2023 at 8 p.m. Located poolside at Red Rock Resort, the Sandbar poolside stage is the perfect destination for a concert experience under the stars. Tickets start at $60 plus taxes and fees and go on sale Friday, Oct. 21, 2022 at 10 a.m.
vegas24seven.com
Emporium Arcade Bar Las Vegas To Host Cannabis Agent Appreciation Event, Oct. 21
(Photo Courtesy of Emporium Arcade Bar) EMPORIUM ARCADE BAR LAS VEGAS TO HOST CANNABIS AGENT APPRECIATION EVENT, FRIDAY, OCT. 21. To show appreciation for Las Vegas’ local cannabis agents, Emporium Arcade Bar Las Vegas invites guests to an exclusive DJ event on the third Friday of each month sponsored by Sip Elixirs. The lively bar known for its curated selection of local craft brews, imaginative cocktails, classic arcade games and colorful artistic ambiance invites cannabis agents to enjoy live music by DJ Matt Lucio as well as an all-vinyl set by DJ Cat Stro. In addition, cannabis professionals presenting their agent cards can enjoy 20 free game tokens during the event.
vegas24seven.com
Ferraro’s Announces White Truffle Dinner, Nov. 12
Pictured: Interior of Ferraro’s Ristorante. (Photo courtesy of Ferraro’s) FERRARO’S ANNOUNCES SPECIAL FIVE-COURSE WHITE TRUFFLE DINNER,. Ferraro’s Ristorante invites guests to an exclusive five-course white truffle dinner on Saturday, Nov. 12 at 6:30 p.m. The lavish dinner will feature exquisite wine pairings and one of the season’s most indulgent ingredients – Italian white truffles.
963kklz.com
7 Of The Absolute BEST Cupcakes In Las Vegas
Today is National Chocolate Cupcake Day. And you know we’re down for any reason to eat cupcakes, chocolate or otherwise. Although cupcakes have been around for over 300 years, they really took off at the turn of the century. We can probably blame some of that on the high-profile cupcakeries featured in our favorite shows. Remember Magnolia Bakery from Sex And The City? Cameos like that really boosted the popularity of boutique cupcake places worldwide.
963kklz.com
‘Cronuts’ Are Coming To Las Vegas
The “Cronuts” are coming! The “Cronuts” are coming!. Well, no, don’t be afraid at all, especially if you love sweet and delicious pastries! “Cronuts” are a delectable blend of a croissant and a donut. As you can see from the photo above, it is shaped like a donut, but it is made from flaky, croissant-like dough, and filled with flavored cream.
KDWN
Lake Las Vegas Residents Push Back Against New Development
A neighborhood meeting in Lake Las Vegas was forced to reschedule after the developer of a new real estate property underestimated the number of people who would show up. The Raintree Investment Corporation invited residents to the Lake Las Vegas Sports Club to discuss the development of a number of residential homes off the Lake Las Vegas Parkway. The meeting was intended to provide locals with more information about the project, but they were unprepared for the amount of people who showed up. The crowd overflowed, making it difficult for participants to hear the developer speak. Whoops!
luxury-houses.net
Asking $10,999,999, This Exceptional Frank Lloyd Wright Inspired Home showcases The Pinnacle of Luxury Living in Las Vegas, Nevada
The Home in Las Vegas, an exceptional property boasts the pinnacle of luxury living with amazing entertaining features including resort-style backyard, pool & spa, elevator, kitchen pavilion, fire table, & an expansive turf area and more is now available for sale. This home located at 16 Flying Cloud Ln, Las Vegas, Nevada offers 5 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with nearly 10,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Ivan G. Sher (Phone: 702-400-2400) at BHHS Nevada Properties for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Las Vegas.
Jerry Seinfeld returning to Las Vegas in 2023
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– For the first time since 2019, comedian Jerry Seinfeld will return to the Colosseum at Caesars Palace. Seinfeld is scheduled to perform six shows in 2023. Friday, April 14, and Saturday, April 15 Friday, June 9, and Saturday, June 10 Friday, July 28, and Saturday, July 29 Tickets will go on sale […]
constructiondive.com
Officials approve new Las Vegas Strip resort
The Clark County Commission in Nevada unanimously approved plans for Houston billionaire businessman Tilman Fertitta’s proposed resort on the Las Vegas Strip Wednesday. The 43-story luxury project will include 2,420 hotel rooms, a theater consisting of 2,536 seats and a multiple-level parking garage on a 6.3-acre lot located on the east side of Las Vegas Boulevard South near the Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino, according to Clark County public records.
vegas24seven.com
Station Casinos: Fall Moments Package
Room Rates Up To 30% Off, 2 Night Minimum Stay, Resort Credit per stay. Special Room Rates Up To 30% Off. 2 Night Minimum Stay. $20-$50 Resort Credit per stay. Stay Now – 3/16/23. Starts: 10/19/22 11:46 AM. Ends: 3/16/23 11:59 PM (Pacific Time Zone). Terms:. Rates do not...
vegas24seven.com
The District at Green Valley Ranch Hosts ‘A Night Out’ to Benefit Dress For Success of Southern Nevada
The District at Green Valley Ranch Hosts ‘A Night Out’ to Benefit Dress For Success of Southern Nevada. The District at Green Valley Ranch is hosting a special shopping night, ‘A Night Out,’ to bring awareness to and benefit Dress for Success (DFS) Southern Nevada, the local affiliate of the leading global nonprofit employment resource for women, on Wednesday, Nov. 2 from 5:30-8 p.m.
Chicken N Pickle coming to Henderson in late 2023
Coming to the corner of St. Rose and Maryland Parkways, Chicken N Pickle is a three-acre, multi-level, unique indoor/outdoor experience.
Building Permit Issued for First Las Vegas Cajun Crack’n
More seafood boil is headed to the Las Vegas Valley
The Biggest Las Vegas Strip Project Isn't What You Think it Is
When Elon Musk said he planned to connect the entire city of Las Vegas by putting a network of self-driving Teslas (TSLA) under the Las Vegas Strip, the idea was met with skepticism. To be fair, the entire concept of Boring Co., Musk's futuristic high-speed tunneling project, has always fallen...
localadventurer.com
Gilcrease Orchard in Las Vegas – What You Need to Know
Gilcrease Orchard is a favorite spot for locals to pick up fresh produce throughout the year, but the most popular time to visit the farm is during pumpkin season. Not only do people visit to pick pumpkins but also to get apple cider and apple cider donuts. Thank you Travel...
Las Vegas boy dies from brain-eating amoeba
A boy has died from an infection commonly referred to as a brain-eating amoeba while swimming at Lake Mead. The SNHD says the boy may have been exposed at Lake Mead on the Arizona side of the lake at the beginning of October.
High gas prices force Las Vegas bakery, founded in 1959, to make changes: 'The abnormal feels normal'
Spending thousands of dollars in gas each week, Freed's Bakery in Las Vegas had to cut back on deliveries and raise prices, while some employees cut hours to save on commute costs.
vegas24seven.com
Troops with Paws Fundraiser & Cocktail Party at The Stirling Club
AT THE STIRLING CLUB FEATURING SPECIAL GUEST PERFORMANCES TO FUNDRAISE ON OCTOBER 22 IN HOPES OF HONORING AND MATCHING OUR DISABLED MILITARY VETERANS AND RETIRED K-9 RESCUE PAWS. Do you love dogs and supporting our troops? Do you also enjoy cocktails and live entertainment? If you said yes to all...
