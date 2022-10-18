Read full article on original website
Henry County Daily Herald
Henry County Board of Commissioners postpones possible building purchase in McDonough
McDONOUGH — The Henry County Board of Commissioners has opted to delay discussions surrounding the purchase of a $2 million building in downtown McDonough. The board voted not to allow the purchase of the three-story former BB&T bank building that sits on 1.67 acres at the corner of John Frank Ward Boulevard and Zach Hinton Parkway. The $2 million price tag includes the adjacent parking lot.
atlantaagentmagazine.com
130-home build-to-rent community in the works for Stone Mountain
Atlanta homebuilder Paran Homes and Los Angeles-based real estate investor PCCP LLC are set to break ground on Heritage at Panola, a 130-unit, single-family build-to-rent community in Stone Mountain. Development of the 22.9-acre site, located at 1717 Panola Road, is underway; the community is expected to open in 2024. “This...
Newnan Times-Herald
Piedmont Newnan breaks ground on 50-bed expansion
Piedmont Newnan Hospital broke ground Wednesday morning for their new South Tower on their campus on Poplar Road. The tower is expected to be completed in spring 2024, and is Piedmont’s largest investment on the Poplar Road campus since moving there in 2012. At the time, the hospital was a 136-bed hospital.
douglasvillega.gov
Douglas County DOT Starts Stewart Mill/Reynolds Road Improvements
Here is some road construction that Douglasville residents need to know about:. Partial road closures and detours will begin at the Stewart Mill Road/Reynolds Road intersection soon as the Douglas County DOT starts work on this much needed road improvement. There will be a series of lane and road closures at the intersection during the life of the project. The deviations are expected to last until Octboer 10, 2023.
A push to create a new city in Cobb County sparks reactions on both sides
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — There are growing concerns about the proposal to make Mableton a city of its own. Channel 2′s Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell was talking to voters in Mableton. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The group that is for...
Newnan Times-Herald
Arbor Springs evacuated due to burnt out HVAC unit, no injuries
Arbor Springs Elementary School was evacuated on Wednesday after a component in an HVAC unit burnt out, according to a letter from Principal Stephanie Golden. When the component burnt out, it produced smoke in the school’s K-2 hall, Golden wrote in her letter to parents, setting off the fire alarm.
Cobb school board race: Candidate says incumbent violated state law
A complaint to state officials alleges David Chastain violated campaign finance laws in multiple ways. His campaign denies any wrongdoing.
thecitymenus.com
Friends of Carrollton Committee to Support Carrollton Redevelopment Powers Referendum on November 8 Election
The Friends of Carrollton Committee has been formed to support the Carrollton Redevelopment Powers Referendum on the November 8 General Election ballot. Chaired by Kirby Butler and James (“Jay”) Gill, Friends of Carrollton will educate voters and encourage them to vote “YES” on the ballot question to authorize the City of Carrollton to exercise redevelopment tools under the Redevelopment Powers Law, including the creation of Tax Allocation Districts (TADs). Committee Members also include: Brian Dill, John Jackson, and Karen Handel.
thecitymenus.com
Bridge replacement begins on US 27 in Carrollton
If you’re traveling between Carrollton, Bremen and Temple anytime soon, get ready for some traffic delays for the next several months. The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) has begun reconstructing the bridge on US 27/North Park Street over the Little Tallapoosa River near Ingles. According to GDOT the bridge was constructed originally in 1982 and is now 40 years old. Therefore, it has reached its life expectancy. During the project traffic will be shifted and restricted to one lane either direction as they demolish and reconstruct parts of the bridge. This project is also calling for the relocation of a City of Carrollton sewer line. There’s no word at this time about how long construction will last or when it will be completed.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Increased homestead exemption on Rockdale County ballot
CONYERS — Some Rockdale County residents could see an increased homestead exemption on school district property taxes if a referendum on the Nov. 8 ballot gains approval. As proposed, the referendum would increase the homestead exemption on school taxes to $50,000 for residents who are 65 years of age or older or who are permanently disabled.
Dollar General location in Cobb County among several facing Department of Labor fines
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Several Dollar General Stores across Georgia, Florida, and Alabama are facing fines from the Department of Labor after investigators say the company continues to be cited for safety violations. “I’m really shocked,” said customer Nijah Simpson. On Monday, the U.S. Department of Labor...
Building Design & Construction
Brasfield & Gorrie chairman’s home vandalized by anti-development activists
Activists vandalized the home and vehicles of Miller Gorrie, chairman of Birmingham-based Brasfield & Gorrie, in protest of a planned $90 million, 85-acre police, fire and public safety training center in Atlanta. The activists, identifying themselves as the Forest Defenders, claimed responsibility for the attack at the Birmingham, Alabama-area home,...
Developer envisions ‘mini version of Avalon’ in Atlanta’s Southside
One Atlanta developer plans to bring a “northside quality development” south of I-20.
The World’s Largest Holiday Drive-Through With 2 Million Lights Is Coming To This Georgia City
There's no need to drive through your neighborhood looking for decorated houses to experience a Christmas light show in Atlanta anymore. World of Illumination's massive drive-through light show is coming back to Marietta this season and it will make you feel like you're inside a holiday wonderland. The theme of...
saportareport.com
New Report Sheds Light on the State of Downtown Atlanta
Downtown Atlanta is a place with untapped potential that is built on the unique attributes of the past. In JLL’s new report, we dive into three distinct layers that truly make Downtown unique: authenticity, connectivity, and people. The authenticity layer is made up of historic and cultural buildings, sites,...
Newnan Times-Herald
Incumbents are MIA for debates
Several debates were held last week for races in the Coweta County Board of Commissioners and the Georgia House of Representatives. The debates were held at the Central Education Center in Newnan and were hosted by the Newnan-Coweta Chamber, with support from the Hedera Foundation, in an effort to help educate local voters before Georgia’s November 8 general and special elections.
Ga. Secretary of State reports only minor issues on first day of early voting
ATLANTA — Besides what’s being called a minor hiccup with a state voter registration system, county officials and the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office report only minor issues on the first day of statewide early voting. Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger confirmed to Channel 2′s Richard...
Rising crime makes it ‘almost impossible’ to live in their neighborhood anymore
ATLANTA — Residents of historic South Atlanta and Lakewood Heights in southeast Atlanta are saying it has become almost impossible for them to live there. Crime continues to rise, and some residential streets have turned into racetracks and party zones. 11Alive has been following the trends there for months...
Tests find ‘forever chemicals’ in Chattahoochee, other Georgia rivers
So-called “forever chemicals” have been detected in several Georgia rivers, including the Chattahoochee River, which serves as the primary source of drinking water for the city of Atlanta, according to a new report.
fox5atlanta.com
Marietta apartment complex shootout leaves one dead
MARIETTA, Ga. - Cobb County police officers are investigating a fatal Marietta shooting from Sunday night. Officers reported a person shot on Massachusetts Avenue around 5:09 p.m. 27-year-old Marco Sauveur was struck in the thigh and bleeding. Witnesses said Sauveur was hit during a shootout between a visitor and several...
