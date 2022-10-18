ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Ohio State and Michigan are making the Big Ten look like the Big Two and Little 12, rekindling memories for some of Woody Hayes and Bo Schembechler turning the chase for a conference championship into a two-team race. The second-ranked Buckeyes (6-0, 3-0 Big Ten) and fourth-ranked Wolverines (7-0, 4-0) are the Big Ten’s only undefeated teams and no other team in the conference is ranked among the top 15 in the AP Top 25. “I do think Michigan and Ohio State are at different level than the rest of the conference” said Desmond Howard,...

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO