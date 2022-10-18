Read full article on original website
Related
Michigan football's remaining games ranked by win probability
Michigan football is out to a 7-0 start this season and enters its bye week ranked 4th in the nation. All of the Wolverines’ goals are still ahead of them. Beat Michigan State. Beat Ohio State. Win a Big Ten Championship. Win a national championship. It is all there...
Big Ten Power Rankings: Smash-mouth Michigan moves ahead of idle Ohio State into top spot
Call it Wally Pipp week. Pipp was the New York Yankees first baseman who in 1925 sat out a game with a headache. His replacement? Lou Gehrig, who played the next 2,130 consecutive games. Michigan won’t retain the No. 1 spot for that long, but with their 41-17 drubbing of previously undefeated Penn State, the Wolverines take advantage of Ohio State “sitting out” a week to move atop the rankings. The Buckeyes can regain their lofty position, but for now they’ve been “Wally Pipped.”
College Football News
Big Ten Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 8
Big Ten college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines and TV listings for Week 8 of the season. Big Ten Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 8.
Winning Streak Hits 10 as Nebraska Volleyball Sweeps Purdue
The Huskers have swept their last five opponents
2024 Indiana OL Ian Moore Commits To Ohio State
The Buckeyes have been considered the favorite in Moore's recruitment since he earned an offer at a camp in June.
saturdaytradition.com
Minnesota football: After pair of losses, where do Gophers turn now?
October has been a rough month for PJ Fleck and his Minnesota team. The Gophers entered the month riding high as the favorite to capture the B1G West. But after a pair of recent losses, reaching Indianapolis looks like a pipe dream. Just getting back in the win column is the current priority.
247Sports
Big Ten basketball: Indiana, Iowa lead the way in KenPom 2022-23 preseason rankings
College basketball statistician Ken Pomeroy has unveiled his ratings ahead of the 2022-23 season, and the Big Ten's power rating has slipped to third behind the Big 12 and the SEC. A big reason why is the lack of true star power. KenPom does not have one Big Ten team in the top 10 nationally, but the league makes up for it with depth - 11 conference teams are in the top 56 nationally.
Ohio State, Michigan making Big Ten look like Big Two
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Ohio State and Michigan are making the Big Ten look like the Big Two and Little 12, rekindling memories for some of Woody Hayes and Bo Schembechler turning the chase for a conference championship into a two-team race. The second-ranked Buckeyes (6-0, 3-0 Big Ten) and fourth-ranked Wolverines (7-0, 4-0) are the Big Ten’s only undefeated teams and no other team in the conference is ranked among the top 15 in the AP Top 25. “I do think Michigan and Ohio State are at different level than the rest of the conference” said Desmond Howard,...
Comments / 0