For a while during the ‘90s, Sonic The Hedgehog managed to carry the Sega Genesis past Nintendo to the top spot in the console wars. That weird corporate creation's heroic actions earned him the nation’s highest honor – that of having his own edgy hedgehog floater in ‘93s Macy’s thanksgiving day parade. The day would end up marred in tragedy, however, as Sega’s mascot ended up deflating in the middle of the parade after getting stabbed through the eye by a lamp post (it’s less graphic than we’re making it look like). That’s pretty weird by itself, but what’s weirdest is that Sonic’s version of the Zapruder film has been kept from the public for years.

6 DAYS AGO