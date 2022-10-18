Read full article on original website
This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media. McDonald's is back at it again during Spooky Season with another item on the menu. This time it's not the food, but the presentation. They brought back their Halloween Buckets and it's nearly the best thing since sliced bread.
As a 28-year-old man, I am objectively too old to be ordering a Happy Meal at McDonald's. But when I learned last week that the fast food giant was running a limited-time promotion to bring an adult-oriented Happy Meal to its restaurants, I was intrigued. The Happy Meal and I...
A McDonald's fan was shocked when he received a £100 fine after cameras picked up his car visiting his local restaurant twice within 14 hours. Ben Mulhall received a ticket which claimed he had spent over 14 hours in the fast food chain's car park, but he states he went there for dinner before his wife visited the same restaurant in Coalville, Leicestershire, the next morning for breakfast.
McDonald's employees are venting on social media after the fast food company announced a new Adult Happy Meal promotion. People really want their adult Happy Meals, and it’s stressing out McDonald’s frontline staff. On Monday, McDonald’s started selling Happy Meals—normally targeted to children—to adult customers. And, like the...
A young mum slated her local McDonald’s branch after claiming they sold her an "absolutely appalling" chicken burger. Amara Keseru said the Chicken Legend was so bad her partner spat it out after just one bite. As reported by WalesOnline, the 18-year-old went to the McDonald’s restaurant in Parc...
AS McDonald's brings back its long-awaited Halloween Happy Meal Pails, fans noticed that it's missing one major component - the lid. The fan-favorite pails first hit the spooky scene in 1986 coming in three styles: the McPunk’n with a traditional jack-o-lantern face, one with a ghostly face called McBoo, and the McGoblin.
Want some nostalgia with your burger? Get a load of this boo-tiful rumor. As ComicBook.com reports, a site called Nightmare Nostalgia appears to have the inside info about McDonald's bringing back its Halloween Happy Meal buckets. McDonald's hasn't responded to multiple requests for comment, but look north for a promising...
It's now time for Today's Talker and when it comes to nostalgia, McDonald's customers are sure lovin' it.
McDonald's is taking a lesson from its past and bringing back a Halloween tradition from more than 30 years ago. The fast food chain's iconic Halloween pails will return to its restaurants Tuesday - just in time for trick-or-treating. The pails, also known to many as "Boo Buckets," come in either white, orange or green.
Fast-food dessert hasn't evolved all the much over the past few decades. McDonald's (MCD) has its pies and some lackluster cookies while Restaurant Brands International's (QSR) Burger King has shakes, ice cream, its own lame cookies, and a Hershey's pie. Wendy's, of course, has its Frosty, which is somewhere between ice cream and a shake while McDonald's has shakes, ice cream, and the McFlurry (when the machine is working).
A MCDONALD’S super fan has revealed her way of ensuring she can have a burger whenever she wants, despite them not delivering to her address. TikTok user and etiquette expert Lucy Challenger uploaded a light-hearted video claiming she buys a load of Maccies burgers and pops them in her freezer.
"This small-scale test will help us understand how offering new bakery items like Krispy Kreme could impact operations in our restaurants."
Wendy's has been willing to shake up the traditional fast-food burger menu. The chain, which built its business on its "fresh, never frozen" square hamburgers, has not been bound by the classic burger-and-fries menu to which rivals Burger King (a Restaurant Brands International (QSR) - Get Restaurant Brands International Inc. Report division) and McDonald's have largely limited themselves.
If you’ve been scrolling through the internet lately, you might have found a lot of people talking about ONE popular thing — McDonald’s!. Between their launch of limited-edition adult Happy Meals and the return of the Boo Bucket Halloween-themed Happy Meals, there are a lot of people talking about Mickey D’s right now. And now, some of those collectibles are being listed for BIG bucks on eBay!
For a while during the ‘90s, Sonic The Hedgehog managed to carry the Sega Genesis past Nintendo to the top spot in the console wars. That weird corporate creation's heroic actions earned him the nation’s highest honor – that of having his own edgy hedgehog floater in ‘93s Macy’s thanksgiving day parade. The day would end up marred in tragedy, however, as Sega’s mascot ended up deflating in the middle of the parade after getting stabbed through the eye by a lamp post (it’s less graphic than we’re making it look like). That’s pretty weird by itself, but what’s weirdest is that Sonic’s version of the Zapruder film has been kept from the public for years.
Halloween, as with all events in American society, is a time to argue. What’s your favorite scary movie? Do the rich houses give out the best or the worst candy? And is that best or worst candy, in fact, candy corn? There’s no more divisive candy out there, which makes sense because there’s no other candy that’s based on a grain. What is this shit? Where did it come from? And why does no one seem to (correctly) feel that it’s only fine?
