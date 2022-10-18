Read full article on original website
WINKNEWS.com
Pink Shell prepares to lodge construction workers on Fort Myers Beach
Pink Shell Beach Resort has been an icon of Fort Myers Beach since 1950. It will continue to be, vowed owner Robert Boykin, who has been with two ownership groups of the 195-room resort for the past 24 years. Over the next two years, the Pink Shell will be able...
fox13news.com
Lee County teacher recounts how her family survived Hurricane Ian
A teacher from Cape Coral detailed her family's harrowing story of survival during Hurricane Ian. Despite losing most of her belongings in her home due to storm surge, she says she and other Lee County teachers were eager to return to their classrooms to welcome back and help support students.
WINKNEWS.com
What Halloween will look like this year in Southwest Florida after Ian
Halloween in Southwest Florida may not be quite the same this year after Hurricane Ian. The city of Punta Gorda is encouraging people to make new plans for Halloween. A lot of concern about missing traffic signals and stop signs and all the debris piling up can be dangerous for kids.
Stranded boats from Fort Myers marina due to Hurricane Ian can't be removed
The City of Fort Myers' process of clearing out the many boats Hurricane Ian scattered across downtown Fort Myers involves insurance negotiations.
WINKNEWS.com
Tim Aten Knows: Guitar Center, Kelley’s Roast Beef coming to North Naples
Q: There is a coming soon sign for Guitar Center of Naples at the location next to the Lexus dealership where Lucky’s Market was. Any news on this opening? — Scott J. Lepore, Naples. A: Guitar Center is planning to open a store at Gateway Shoppes at North...
Lee County tourism comes to 'screeching halt' after Hurricane Ian
Latest tourism numbers from the Lee County Tourism Development Council show 2022 was a record-breaking year for tourism, smashing records set pre-pandemic. All of that momentum is gone.
floridapolitics.com
Students in areas hardest hit by Hurricane Ian head to new school
'Teachers are told they can stay in a hotel when the nearest option is an hour away.'. Students at Fort Myers Beach Elementary School and Sanibel Elementary School, which remain shut down after getting swamped by Hurricane Ian last month, will now attend San Carlos Park Elementary School in inland Lee County north of Estero.
Floridians come together to help forgotten Fort Myers community
The pastor of a long-established church in East Fort Myers says there’s a positive, lasting impact emerging since the storm
City says downtown Fort Myers boat clean up is 'complicated'
Three weeks after Hurricane Ian, Fox 4's Briana Brownlee went to the city to try and get answers regarding the boat clean up in Downtown Fort Myers.
Fort Myers Beach storm surge damage
Storm surge is responsible for much of the damage we are seeing on Fort Myers Beach and other areas in southwest Florida.
WINKNEWS.com
Map for Cape Coral debris pickup
The City of Cape Coral has an interactive online map on its website for identifying which debris pickup zone you may live in. Visit the city website to check the map for when you can expect your hurricane debris to be disposed of.
Mysuncoast.com
FDOT shares photos showing extent of Ian’s damage to Sanibel Causeway
LEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sanibel Causeway reopened Wednesday, following 21 days of repair after Hurricane Ian caused parts of the structure to collapse. On Thursday, the Florida Department of Transportation posted a photo of Ian’s aftermath. “The scope of damage seen along the Sanibel Causeway made it...
WINKNEWS.com
Tuesday’s Child, a boat a couple called home, sank after Ian
A Vietnam veteran and his wife are putting the pieces of their lives back together after Hurricane Ian. They lived full-time on a boat docked at the Legacy Harbour Marina in Fort Myers, which Ian destroyed. People who live on their boats no longer have a place to call home.
After Ian: Updates for Thursday, Oct. 20
Information we receive about important recovery efforts, relief hotlines and more will be posted here.
travelnoire.com
Florida's Fort Myers Beach Is Forbidden To Visitors Two Days Out Of The Week, Here's Why
After being forbidden for two days, residents, business owners and hired contractors in Fort Myers Beach were allowed to return on Wednesday. Access to the beach was restricted on Monday, October 17th and Tuesday, October 18th. During those days, emergency personnel worked on the beach. The only people allowed access to the beach were the ones removing debris and helping to restore utilities.
WINKNEWS.com
Hertz Arena shelter closes; people moved to new shelter in North Fort Myers
People who lost their homes to Hurricane Ian are being moved if they stay at the Hertz Arena shelter. Hertz Arena is shutting down shelter operations after being open for three weeks. The people there are leaving Hertz Arena on busses and going to a new shelter at an old Publix location in North Fort Myers on North Tamiami Trail.
Hurricane IAN may have broken Fort Myers Beach – FM residents want to dissolve the local government and let Lee County take control
Some Fort Myers Beach residents want the town’s local government to shut down and Lee County to take control of the island. The movement comes just three weeks after Hurricane Ian destroyed Fort Myers Beach. A group of islanders are calling on the county to take control of the island which is now governed by a mayor and town council.
High rises after Hurricane Ian
Several weeks since Hurricane Ian made landfall in Southwest Florida, residents of high-rise buildings are now getting a better sense of the next steps in determining if their buildings are safe.
WINKNEWS.com
Major Brightshore Village development proposed for Immokalee Road
A major development by Barron Collier Companies is in the works for eastern Collier County. The project, known as Brightshore Village, is a primarily residential development allowing 2,000 housing units and a maximum of 120,000 square feet of neighborhood-scale retail. The almost 700-acre property is just northwest of the intersection of Immokalee Road and Everglades Boulevard.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Cape Coral, Naples home sales decrease by more than half following Hurricane Ian
Pending home sales plunged 58% year over year in the Cape Coral metro area during the four weeks ending Oct. 16 in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, according to a new report from Redfin. That’s nearly twice the nationwide decline of 32%. Pending sales also slumped in Naples by 52%. Southwest Florida saw outsized decreases in pending sales as the storm quashed home listings. In Cape Coral, new listings sank 59% year over year during the four weeks ending Oct. 16, more than triple the national decline of 19%. They fell 53% in Naples.
