Fort Myers, FL

fox13news.com

Lee County teacher recounts how her family survived Hurricane Ian

A teacher from Cape Coral detailed her family's harrowing story of survival during Hurricane Ian. Despite losing most of her belongings in her home due to storm surge, she says she and other Lee County teachers were eager to return to their classrooms to welcome back and help support students.
LEE COUNTY, FL
floridapolitics.com

Students in areas hardest hit by Hurricane Ian head to new school

'Teachers are told they can stay in a hotel when the nearest option is an hour away.'. Students at Fort Myers Beach Elementary School and Sanibel Elementary School, which remain shut down after getting swamped by Hurricane Ian last month, will now attend San Carlos Park Elementary School in inland Lee County north of Estero.
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Map for Cape Coral debris pickup

The City of Cape Coral has an interactive online map on its website for identifying which debris pickup zone you may live in. Visit the city website to check the map for when you can expect your hurricane debris to be disposed of.
CAPE CORAL, FL
Mysuncoast.com

FDOT shares photos showing extent of Ian’s damage to Sanibel Causeway

LEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sanibel Causeway reopened Wednesday, following 21 days of repair after Hurricane Ian caused parts of the structure to collapse. On Thursday, the Florida Department of Transportation posted a photo of Ian’s aftermath. “The scope of damage seen along the Sanibel Causeway made it...
SANIBEL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Tuesday’s Child, a boat a couple called home, sank after Ian

A Vietnam veteran and his wife are putting the pieces of their lives back together after Hurricane Ian. They lived full-time on a boat docked at the Legacy Harbour Marina in Fort Myers, which Ian destroyed. People who live on their boats no longer have a place to call home.
FORT MYERS, FL
travelnoire.com

Florida's Fort Myers Beach Is Forbidden To Visitors Two Days Out Of The Week, Here's Why

After being forbidden for two days, residents, business owners and hired contractors in Fort Myers Beach were allowed to return on Wednesday. Access to the beach was restricted on Monday, October 17th and Tuesday, October 18th. During those days, emergency personnel worked on the beach. The only people allowed access to the beach were the ones removing debris and helping to restore utilities.
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
Lehigh Acres Gazette

Hurricane IAN may have broken Fort Myers Beach – FM residents want to dissolve the local government and let Lee County take control

Some Fort Myers Beach residents want the town’s local government to shut down and Lee County to take control of the island. The movement comes just three weeks after Hurricane Ian destroyed Fort Myers Beach. A group of islanders are calling on the county to take control of the island which is now governed by a mayor and town council.
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Major Brightshore Village development proposed for Immokalee Road

A major development by Barron Collier Companies is in the works for eastern Collier County. The project, known as Brightshore Village, is a primarily residential development allowing 2,000 housing units and a maximum of 120,000 square feet of neighborhood-scale retail. The almost 700-acre property is just northwest of the intersection of Immokalee Road and Everglades Boulevard.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Cape Coral, Naples home sales decrease by more than half following Hurricane Ian

Pending home sales plunged 58% year over year in the Cape Coral metro area during the four weeks ending Oct. 16 in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, according to a new report from Redfin. That’s nearly twice the nationwide decline of 32%. Pending sales also slumped in Naples by 52%. Southwest Florida saw outsized decreases in pending sales as the storm quashed home listings. In Cape Coral, new listings sank 59% year over year during the four weeks ending Oct. 16, more than triple the national decline of 19%. They fell 53% in Naples.
CAPE CORAL, FL

