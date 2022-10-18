Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular restaurant chain opening another new location in Pennsylvania this monthKristen WaltersCranberry Township, PA
blink-182 Featuring Tom DeLonge Head to Pittsburgh in 2023Ted RiversPittsburgh, PA
Everyone in Pennsylvania Should Visit This Epic Flea Market At Least OnceTravel MavenPennsylvania State
Concerts Happening In Pittsburgh This Week (10/17 - 10/23)Ted RiversPittsburgh, PA
2 Towns in Pennsylvania Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States for 2022Joe MertensPennsylvania State
Related
Detroit Lions sign WR Stanley Berryhill, make decision on DB Saivion Smith
Detroit Lions sign WR Stanley Berryhill, make decision on DB Saivion SmithDetroit Lions sign WR Stanley BerryhillDetroit Lions make decision on DB Saivion Smith. Detroit Lions sign WR Stanley Berryhill, make decision on DB Saivion Smith. This coming Sunday, the Detroit Lions will take on the Dallas Cowboys in Week...
New Orleans Saints vs. Arizona Cardinals schedule, TV: How to watch NFL Week 7 game
The New Orleans Saints and Arizona Cardinals play on Thursday Night Football in the first game on the NFL Week 7 schedule. Here's a look at the time, channel, announcers and broadcast information for the game. NFL Week 7 picks, predictions: Saints vs. Cardinals | Browns vs. Ravens | Bucs vs. Panthers Falcons vs. Bengals...
Where the Bears are currently slated to pick in the 1st round of 2023 NFL draft
The Chicago Bears are sitting at 2-4 through the first six games of the 2022 NFL season, where it’s been an ugly start to the Ryan Poles/Matt Eberflus era. But that was to be expected. While there are still 11 games to be played, it’s hard not to look...
Steelers coach Mike Tomlin says Kenny Pickett, if cleared from protocol, will start at QB against Dolphins
Mike Tomlin is proceeding with Kenny Pickett as the Pittsburgh Steelers starting quarterback Sunday night in Miami, ending any talk of a brewing controversy before it gathers momentum. Tomlin’s decision comes with a caveat. Pickett, the rookie first-round pick from Pitt, must be released from concussion protocol before he...
Kearney Hub
Raiders' Adams ready to move on
HENDERSON, Nev. — Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams stepped to the lectern for his weekly news conference wearing all black Fragment Air Jordan gear, with his backpack strapped on, and five minutes to spare before team meetings. He used about four of them and had nothing more...
Arizona Cardinals sign Rodrigo Blankenship to practice squad
The Arizona Cardinals added former Indianapolis Colts kicker Rodrigo Blankenship to their practice squad Tuesday. The team also opened the
Amani Hooker and Bud Dupree return to Tennessee Titans practice
Safety Amani Hooker and outside linebacker Bud Dupree returned to practice Thursday for the Tennessee Titans. Both were full practice participants after being limited on Wednesday. Both are expected to be available for the Titans (3-2) game Sunday (noon, CBS) against the Indianapolis Colts (3-2-1) at Nissan Stadium. Hooker cleared...
2022 NFL defense rankings: Evaluating 20 best NFL defenses entering Week 7
Who has the best NFL defense in 2022? Our weekly NFL defense rankings examine every unit across the league on
WCNC
PJ Walker named Panthers QB vs Bucs, Darnold returns to practice
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — PJ Walker will make his second straight start for the Carolina Panthers against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, interim coach Steve Wilks announced. Wilks also said Jacob Eason will serve as the backup while Baker Mayfield nurses a high ankle sprain he suffered against the 49ers. Mayfield's status for Sunday hasn't been announced, but it's unlikely that he will play for the second consecutive week.
numberfire.com
Kenny Pickett (concussion) a full participant again Thursday for Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett was a full participant in practice Thursday afternoon. This comes right after another full session on Wednesday. Pickett was placed in concussion protocol in the team's Week 6 upset win over Tampa Bay, leaving the door open for Mitchell Trubisky to take some first-team reps. However, it seems as though the rookie from Pitt will be ready to go Sunday versus Miami.
Tom Brady apologises after comparing football season to military deployment: ‘A very poor choice of words’
Tom Brady has apologised after comparing leaving his family for a season of football to a military deployment.The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, 45, who is in the midst of his 23rd season with the NFL, made the comparison during the 17 October episode of his SiriusXM podcast Let’s Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray. He told Nets star Kevin Durant that he looks at the football season as “going away on deployment”.“I almost look at like a football season like you’re going away on deployment in the military, and it’s like: ‘Man, here I go again,’” Brady...
Panthers Announce Decision On Week 7 Starting Quarterback
The Carolina Panthers won't bring back either of their injured quarterbacks for Week 7's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. During Wednesday's press conference, head coach Steve Wilks said PJ Walker will start. Last week, Walker completed 10 of 16 passes for just 60 yards in a 24-10 loss to...
Comments / 0