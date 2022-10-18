Tom Brady has apologised after comparing leaving his family for a season of football to a military deployment.The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, 45, who is in the midst of his 23rd season with the NFL, made the comparison during the 17 October episode of his SiriusXM podcast Let’s Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray. He told Nets star Kevin Durant that he looks at the football season as “going away on deployment”.“I almost look at like a football season like you’re going away on deployment in the military, and it’s like: ‘Man, here I go again,’” Brady...

