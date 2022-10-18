ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Kearney Hub

Raiders' Adams ready to move on

HENDERSON, Nev. — Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams stepped to the lectern for his weekly news conference wearing all black Fragment Air Jordan gear, with his backpack strapped on, and five minutes to spare before team meetings. He used about four of them and had nothing more...
TEXAS STATE
The Tennessean

Amani Hooker and Bud Dupree return to Tennessee Titans practice

Safety Amani Hooker and outside linebacker Bud Dupree returned to practice Thursday for the Tennessee Titans. Both were full practice participants after being limited on Wednesday. Both are expected to be available for the Titans (3-2) game Sunday (noon, CBS) against the Indianapolis Colts (3-2-1) at Nissan Stadium. Hooker cleared...
NASHVILLE, TN
WCNC

PJ Walker named Panthers QB vs Bucs, Darnold returns to practice

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — PJ Walker will make his second straight start for the Carolina Panthers against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, interim coach Steve Wilks announced. Wilks also said Jacob Eason will serve as the backup while Baker Mayfield nurses a high ankle sprain he suffered against the 49ers. Mayfield's status for Sunday hasn't been announced, but it's unlikely that he will play for the second consecutive week.
CHARLOTTE, NC
numberfire.com

Kenny Pickett (concussion) a full participant again Thursday for Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett was a full participant in practice Thursday afternoon. This comes right after another full session on Wednesday. Pickett was placed in concussion protocol in the team's Week 6 upset win over Tampa Bay, leaving the door open for Mitchell Trubisky to take some first-team reps. However, it seems as though the rookie from Pitt will be ready to go Sunday versus Miami.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Independent

Tom Brady apologises after comparing football season to military deployment: ‘A very poor choice of words’

Tom Brady has apologised after comparing leaving his family for a season of football to a military deployment.The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, 45, who is in the midst of his 23rd season with the NFL, made the comparison during the 17 October episode of his SiriusXM podcast Let’s Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray. He told Nets star Kevin Durant that he looks at the football season as “going away on deployment”.“I almost look at like a football season like you’re going away on deployment in the military, and it’s like: ‘Man, here I go again,’” Brady...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Panthers Announce Decision On Week 7 Starting Quarterback

The Carolina Panthers won't bring back either of their injured quarterbacks for Week 7's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. During Wednesday's press conference, head coach Steve Wilks said PJ Walker will start. Last week, Walker completed 10 of 16 passes for just 60 yards in a 24-10 loss to...
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy